FG Assures On Adequate Logistics, Equipment For Military

A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Christian Madu, says Nigeria has recorded tremendous improvement in human capital development and literacy level over the years.

Madu disclosed this when he spoke with The Tide source yesterday in Enugu.

He said that the country could boast of well-trained professionals and artisans in all fields of human endeavours adding that the entrepreneurial spirits of Nigerians drive these successes.

According to him, many of the Nigerian families understand the value of education and they are willing to invest in their children’s education.

“In most parts of the country especially the South-East and South-West, families can boast of at least a member with a university or higher education qualification.

“This is remarkable. In the 1960s after the independence, many families could not even boast of a member with secondary school education,” he said.

Madu, a Professor of Environmental Management and Control, however, said that the government has not done enough to ensure that the country sustain these gains in human capital development and literacy level.

“In 2020, Nigeria allocated 6.7 per cent of its national budget to education.

“According to a PrimeTime article of Oct. 24, 2020, the Federal Government dedicated only 5.6 per cent of its 2021 budget to education, which is Nigeria’s lowest in 10 years.

“This is a steep decline in the allocation for the education sector. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommendation is an international benchmark of between 15 and 20 per cent.

“Thus, we can see that the nation is far from this benchmark. Some public schools are so dilapidated and students in both the public and private schools hardly get any support from the government,” he said.

The don added:”Many of the achievements are through self efforts and family support. Our people have managed to find ways to educate themselves even under unbearable situations. Many have travelled abroad and have made their marks there.”

Madu, who is a supervisor of lead researchers at the Centre for Environmental Management and Control, UNN, said that the country exports technical and highly skilled labours to all parts of the world.

According to him, in almost any industrial nation you visit today, you will find Nigerians in the Diaspora as doctors, nurses, engineers, professors and so on.

“Those in Diaspora have also become the life support of the country. They take care of many families at home to contain the massive unemployment in Nigeria.

“According to the World Bank report titled “Migration and Development Brief,” Nigerians in the Diaspora remitted a whopping 23.24 billion dollars in 2019 and 16.8 billion dollars in 2020 showing a drop of about 27.7 per cent.

“The significance of this is that human capital development can actually help to bring stability and sustainability in the country by containing the increase in youth unemployment.

“The government needs to pay more attention to the education sector. It should also make serious efforts to tap into the wealth of professionals that are resident in other countries.We should be taking advantage of these resources rather than let them be the resources for other nations,” he said.

The don said that the country needed to emphasise more on technological skills for economic development.

“We are in a digital era, what the citizens need is little support from the government to actualise their goals.

“In places like Lagos and Enugu, computer villages are gradually emerging and the indigenous proficiencies that have been developed should be harnessed and not killed by excessive government interference in running such vital businesses,” he added