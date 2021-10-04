City Crime
Crypto Boom Creates New Financial Stability Problems – IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the steady increase and global boom of crypto currency is posing new problems for financial stability across the globe.
The global financial institution in a blog post at the weekend said that the crypto ecosystem allows for quick and easy payments, innovative financial services, and inclusive access to the unbanked.
The IMF said that the total market value of all the crypto assets had grown by 10-folds ($2tn) since 2020, with the ecosystem flourishing, and replete with exchanges, wallets, miners, and stablecoin issuers, but that many of these entities lacked strong operational, governance and risk practices.
The monetary body said, “Crypto exchanges, for instance, have faced significant disruptions during periods of market turbulence.
“There are also several high-profile cases of hacking-related thefts of customer funds and so far, these incidents have not had a significant impact on financial stability.
“However, as crypto assets become more mainstream, their importance in terms of potential implications for the wider economy is set to increase.
“Consumer protection risks remain substantial, given limited or inadequate disclosure and oversight. For example, more than 16,000 tokens have been listed in various exchanges and around 9,000 exist today, while the rest have disappeared in some forms.
“Many of them have no volumes or the developers have walked away from the project. Some were likely created solely for speculation purposes or even outright fraud. The (pseudo) anonymity of crypto assets also creates data gaps for regulators and can open unwanted doors for money laundering, as well as terrorist financing,” it stated.
According to the world financial institution, crypto adoption is being driven by emerging markets and developing economies, with residents in these countries increasing their trading volumes in crypto exchanges in 2021.
”Looking ahead, widespread and rapid adoption can pose significant challenges by reinforcing dollarization forces in the economy or in this case cryptoization, where residents start using crypto assets instead of the local currency.
“Cryptoization can reduce the ability of central banks to effectively implement monetary policy. It could also create financial stability risks, for example, through funding and solvency risks arising from currency mismatches, as well as amplify the importance of some of the previously mentioned risks to consumer protection and financial integrity.
“Threats to fiscal policy could also intensify, given the potential for crypto assets to facilitate tax evasion. And seigniorage (the profits accruing from the right to issue currency) may also decline. Increased demand for crypto assets could also facilitate capital outflows that impact the foreign exchange market.” the IMF explained.
The Find, however, urged global regulators and supervisors to start monitoring developments in the crypto ecosystem and the risks they create by tackling data gaps.
It added that the use of crypto in emerging economies was as a result of weak central bank credibility, vulnerable banking systems, inefficiencies in payment systems and limited access to financial services.
By: Corlins Walter
Let’s Make Nigeria Work Again, Banigo Pleads
The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has said that all hands must be on deck to make Nigeria work again.
Banigo made this assertion in a goodwill message in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, to commemorate the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.
According to the deputy governor, “Nigeria is swiftly heading for the precipice as a result of leadership failure by the ruling All Progressives Congress, the brazen disregard for the rule of law, nepotism, mismanagement of the economy and the lack of political will to curb insecurity has put the nation in an auto-destruct mode”.
Banigo, who said Nigerians must take responsibility to make Nigeria work and be great again, by voting out the APC in the up-coming 2023 polls, added that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) remains the most viable option to pull Nigeria out of the doldrums.
Edo, BoI Unveil Fund For 50,000 Entrepreneurs
The Edo State Government and the Bank of Industry (BoI), have unveiled a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) development fund worth N2 billion to support entrepreneurs in the state.
The fund was launched during a citizens’ engagement session organised by the Edo State Skills Development Agency, also known as Edo Jobs, held at the Government House in Benin City.
Speaking at the event, Governor Godwin Obaseki said, “The Bank of Industry (BoI), which is a reliable partner, is here today to launch the MSME fund. The initial amount is N2 billion. Edo State Government provided N1 billion, while BoI provided the other N1 billion, making it N2 billion, with an attractive interest rate.”
”In addition, we have a N165 million fund, as part of the first tranche from the Edo State Government. It will be made available to small businesses, which are currently domiciled in our production hub, to support and encourage them to grow their businesses.
“BoI has the capacity and resources to support this kind of programme. From this N2 billion fund, we estimate that we can impact as many as 50,000 businesses in Edo State. We have other facilities with other institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This is a start-up fund, as we expect it to continue to grow: If you start with N50,000, now and when you do well tomorrow in your business, you will need N200,000.
Borrowing is part of business, provided you continue to grow,” the governor stated.
The Governor assured that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, his administration remained committed to improving the livelihoods of the people and creating opportunities for the youths to thrive.
He stated: “We have continued to create opportunities for Edo youths as our administration is open, transparent and competent in all we do. We urge Edo people to trust us, as all the opportunities that we present are real, and life-transforming for Edo people.”
On his part, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, BoI, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, said that “in a quest to grow and develop MSME businesses in the country, the bank has resolved to continue to collaborate with existing enterprises, as well as reputable local and international partners.
“This MSME fund is aimed at providing business loans to enterprises located within the state, while the second fund is the N165 million Edo Production Hub Fund, financed by the Edo State Government. The Edo Production Hub Fund is managed by the BOI and is to support businesses located within the state-owned production hub.”
Later, the governor and his team, as well as his guests were also taken on a guided tour of the Edo Production Hub. They also commissioned the new Bank of Industry building in Benin City.
