Body Tasks Council Chairmen On Youth Empowerment

The Amanyanabo of Kirike, King T.E.O. Ogube, has hailed the Amanyanabo of Ogoloma and his chiefs for their bold, gallant, and decisive steps in the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs as the decision is apt and timely based on the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law of 2015.

Ogube made the statement when the Executive of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs paid him a courtesy and thank you visit in his palace in Kirike Kingdom, Okrika Local Government Area.

Ogube noted that the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs encapsulates a new social order in Wakirike Ethnic Nationality as this order will open a new vista between Kirike and Ogoloma Kingdoms.

The monarch added that the formation of the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs will trigger an enhanced synergy that will stimulate and bring about peace, unity, cooperation, development, advancement, and progress between the people of Kirike and Ogoloma.

The Royal Father advised the chiefs of Ogoloma to remain resolute in their cause and pursuit to reposition the ancient Kingdom for greater heights.

Speaking, the Chairman of Ancient Ogoloma Council of Chiefs, Chief Martins Kuningbe stated that the Ancient Ogoloma Divisional Council of Chiefs will work assiduously with the Kirike Divisional Council of Chiefs to ensure the restoration of the aged long traditional ties and ethos that existed between both Kingdoms.

He added that Ogoloma and Kirike have a sustained friendship and brotherhood as this will continue and be sustained from generation to generation.