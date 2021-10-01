Nation
South-East Govs Condemn Akunyili’s Assassination
The president of the South east Governors Forum, David Umahi, has condemned the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili.
The deceased was the widower of the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
Umahi, who is also the governor of Ebonyi, made the condemnation in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Wednesday by Special Assistant to the Governor for Media and Advertising, Mr Francis Nweze.
The governor also expressed concern about how Nigeria was losing most of its best to the attacks.
He pitied the people of Agulu, the Anambra government, and the entire Southeast for the murder of the statesman.
Umahi called on law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion and arrest all perpetrators of the vile act to face justice.
“On behalf of the governors of the Southeast, we condemn the act. Not only is it barbaric, it is also improper that human lives no longer matter in our society.
“We give the security agencies a march order to do everything possible to discover and arrest all the perpetrators of this inhumane act and bring them to justice,” Umahi said.
In addition, it tasked the population of the southeast to collaborate with the relevant security apparatuses, including the Ebubeagu regional security team, to end insecurity in the area.
Meanwhile Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano awarded a $20 million reward to any provider of information leading to the killers of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the late former NAFDAC CEO Dora Akunyili.
Obiano met with heads of security agencies on Wednesday after the murder. He condemned the violence that has been witnessed in Anambra in recent days. Obiano said that individuals, political parties, campaign offices and vehicles have been attacked in different areas.
The governor denounced how road users have become victims of the threat and many have lost their lives and property.
“Between September 26 and 28, 2021, attacks on citizens in Oko, Agulu, Obosi, Nkpor, Nnobi, Nnewi and other locations have left about 10 people dead, including Dr Chike Akunyil, who reportedly was killed yesterday in Nkpor.
“To reinforce our seriousness on this issue, I, on behalf of the State Government, wish to announce a reward of N20,000,000 for any useful information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.”
Obiano stated that the attacks and killings cannot be justified and must stop immediately.” Anything that needs to be done will be done and no stone will be left unturned in this effort. “I urge all security personnel on duty in Anambra State to do everything possible to protect our people,” he said.
Two Nigerian Telecom Operators Set For 5G Rollout
Indications have emerged that telecom operators, MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria, will likely be the first two players to roll out the fifth generation 5G network in Nigeria by January 2022. “The Executive Vice President of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC , Prof. Umar Dambatta, revealed this yesterday, when he shed more light on the 5G roadmap at the Nigerian E-Government Summit in Lagos.
Danbatta, while delivering a keynote speech at the forum, revealed that the commission had given Airtel the right to demonstrate its own 5G services, to determine how efficient it can be.
Recall that MTN was given the same opportunity and the test took place in 2019. According to Danbatta, the NCC is in the process of another non-commercial test with Airtel.
He said: “We recently granted approval to non-commercial 5G and 3.5G Proof-of-Concept (PoC) tests to MTN Communications PLC, and we are now in the process of another non-commercial test with Airtel. Airtel has also confirmed the development, saying the trial should have taken place in September.
A trusted Airtel source who declined to be quoted said: “True, we are ready to begin non-commercial 5G testing across the country. The trials should have happened this September, but we will start very soon, “he added.
Danbatta also noted that since his commission issued the Spectrum Trading Guidelines to allow operators to transfer, lease or share spectrum resources, only MTN and Airtel have completed the acquisition of spectrum bands.
“Spectrum’s two-band trading, the 2 x 10MHz transfer on the 900MHz Extended GSM Band from Intercell to Airtel, and 2 x 10MHz on the 800MHz band from Intercell to MTN, have been commercialized successfully,” he said.
Although the NCC did not specifically say when the 5G network in the country will be shut down, as the license auction has yet to take place, trusted internal sources said, the rollout of the network will begin in January 2022.
Represented at the summit by Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Barr Adewolu Adeleke, Danbata said: “Following the presidential approval of the 5G Policy, we have developed a 5G implementation plan for Nigeria’s digital economy and created a committee to auction the 3.5 GHz band for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria. Details of the auction will be announced in due course.
“The Commission is updating the National Frequency Allocation Table, NFAT, for more efficient spectrum allocation and use to reflect the recommendations of WRC-19. We are also opening up some new spectrum bands for use, such as the 60 GHz V band and the 70/80 GHz E band for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint deployments.
“We are working in collaboration with the National Frequency Management Council, NFMC and the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to ensure that the 700MHz and 2.6GHz bands are completely free of any encumbrance so that they can be assigned to Operators for their implementations. broadband.
“We recently granted approval for proof of concept (PoC) and non-commercial 5G trial in the 3.5 and 26GHz bands to MTN Communications PLC.
Bank Guards In Court For Allegedly Stealing N2.4m From An ATM
Two bank security guards were indicted on Wednesday before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos.
The defendants allegedly stole N2.4million from an automated teller machine (ATM).
Friday Audu, 43, lives in the Oyewole complex in Iyana Ipaja, and Haruna Anaja, 40, resides at Irepodun Street, Oja Oba in Abule Egba. The duo face charges bordering on conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and theft.
The prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Oke, told the court that the crimes were committed on August 5 at 13 Joel Ogunaike Street, Ikeja. Oke said a staff member, who loaded money into the ATM, forgot to close the door.
The first defendant received the stolen items from the second defendant. Eleven ATM cards with different names were recovered from them.
The crimes contravene articles 287, 328, 329 and 411 of the Penal Law of the State of Lagos, 2015. The case was postponed until November 3 after Audu and Anaja pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Magistrate, DS Odukoya posted a bond in the sum of N500,000 each with two bonds in the same amount.
Group Empowers Over 200 Enugu Residents
A Non-governmental Organisation, the Dumelo Empowerment Foundation, has empowered over 200 residents of Enugu State with scholarships, cash grants, soft loans and other items meant to improve their lives and businesses.
The beneficiaries, include 20 students for educational scholarships, 120 widows and widowers received grants for business improvement, 80 artisans received soft loans and some individuals received self-contained houses, among others.
Presenting the scholarship awards, grants and soft loans on Wednesday in Enugu, the President of the foundation, Mrs Loretta Enwezor, said that the foundation, which started in 2007 as a cooperative society, was out to uplift the downtrodden in the society.
She noted that the foundation, which is made up of 200,000 members across the country, was designed to give financial help packages to hard working Nigerians in order for them to live above poverty levels.
According to her, the thematic priorities of the foundation are on humanitarian services, caregiving services, charity and empowerment with women, men, youths and the aged in focus.
“My dream and pet project is to ensure that the downtrodden, especially young widows in our society remain resolute and determined to succeed, not minding the circumstances surrounding the demise of their spouse,” she said.
A special guest at the occasion and a United Nations (UN) volunteer, Dr Ayinde Agidi, who donated N5 million to support the newly unveiled logo of the foundation, advised the group to shun divisive tendencies of politics.
Agidi said that the Almighty God has a special way of rewarding those that care for the poor, needy and down trodden in the society.
“I urge members of the foundation to continue in their good works to better humanity and check poverty in all ramifications among our people within the country,” he further advised.
Mr Kingsley Ngoka, the Public Relations Officer of Association of Heads of Federal Establishments in Enugu State, gave a lecture titled: “Multiple Streams of Income”.
The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Emeka Nwajagu, said that the foundation was formed to alleviate poverty and lack among Nigerians.
Nwajagu therefore appreciated members of the foundation as well as other public-spirited individuals that had contributed in various empowerment programmes of the group throughout the country.
“Dumelo quest to uplift the downtrodden in the society should be supported by all especially those that God gave the enablement and are well-positioned in life,” he said.
One of the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, Miss Joy Chukwurah, thanked the foundation for giving her hope of completing her tertiary education after suspending her programme due to financial constraints.
Highlights of the event included: unveiling of the new logo of the foundation as well as cutting the anniversary cake.
By; Canice Amadi, Enugu
