Mixed Reactions Trail Ministry’s Inauguration Of Football Committee

Stakeholders have expressed different opinions over the 17-man committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to develop a master plan to help develop football in the country.

The ministry unveiled the committee following the charge by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), to football stakeholders to produce a 10-year football development master plan for Nigeria.

Members of the committee include ex-internationals Emmanuel Babayaro, Sunday Oliseh and Olusegun Odegbami.

Others are Ikeddy Isiguzo, Adokiye Amiesimaka, Musa Amadu, Bode Durotoye, John Opubor, Ayo Omidiran, Ogbu Augustine Ojiabor, Tobechukwu Okigbo, Ade Ojeikere, Ibrahim Galadima, Mohammed Sanusi, Tony Nnachetta, Yemi Idowu and Muhammad Daha Umar Faruk.

Following the failures of past committees to achieve their aims, some stakeholders were sceptical about the current committee making a difference.

A member of the now-dissolved FIFA Task Force against Racism and Discrimination, Osasu Obayiuwana, is one of them.

“Nigeria has not lacked good plans and ideas for football, and many other sports,” Obayiuwana said.

“But recommendations and reports, after being painstakingly prepared, have ended up on the shelves of the appointing authorities, gathering dust and never implemented.

“So, I would say that I am extremely sceptical that anything concrete will come out of it. Like Apostle Thomas, ‘seeing is believing.”

He said, “We’ve had a committee like this before in the past and nothing happened. With these new members, let’s wait and see and be hopeful because the ones in years back were a waste of resources, human resources, financial resources and time.

“This current committee has people who understand the game, so let’s not write them off. Let’s just be hopeful that something good will come out of it.”

Secretary, Club Owners Association, Alloy Chuwkuemeka, has this to say, “Looking at the calibre of people in this committee, I want to believe they can make a difference. We should try to be positive because, those there are people who are relevant stakeholders in football. I strongly believe that they have all it takes to come up with the master plan that will help develop football in Nigeria.”

Another ex-international, Abiodun Obafemi, also said, “not doing anything at all is not good, but we should commend the Federal Government for at least acknowledging the fact that there is a problem and that they are not deaf to our complaints.

“Looking at the people chosen, I know some of them and I believe they should be able to come up with a plan that will make a difference. They might come up with something but it is another thing for the government to act on it. I just hope it won’t be a jamboree,” Obafemi added.