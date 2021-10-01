Chiefs Hail LG Boss, Satisfied With Performance

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon Samuel Nwanosike, has said that the construction of a worship centre was one of his campaign promises to the people.

The Chairman stated this yesterday at the Council Headquarters, Isiokpo, during the flag-off of construction of Ikwerre LGA worship centre (chapel) and commissioning of 300KVA generating set as part of activities marking his 100 days in office.

According to him, God gave him the opportunity to serve his people for the second time, that is why he wants to establish God’s presence in the council, adding that the project will be completed in sixty days.

The council boss used the opportunity to appeal to of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to make himself available to run for the office of the President come 2023 because he has the capacity to manage the resources of Nigeria just as he is presently managing the state’s resources with numerous infrastructural development across the State.

Nwanosike also called on the people to register and get their permanent voter’s card (PVC) through the continuous voter’s registration.

“Let us unite to vote a leader who will give us the needed leadership that will take this country to a greater height”, he added.

Earlier in his speech, the member representing Ikwerre in Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Anselem Oguguo, said that Nwanosike was the best chairman Ikwerre Local Government has had.

He commended the principal officers of the council, the councillors, the political appointees and the security agents for working in synergy with the chairman in making Ikwerre Local Government Area what it is today.

Flagging off the project, the Archbishop of Niger Delta Province and Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, the Most Rev. Blessing Enyinda, said Nwanosike had shown commitment, sincerity, capability, sacrifice and love for God and humanity.

“For laying a foundation for God, you have laid a foundation for your future”, he added.

In his project description, the Council Engineer, Joseph Amiophori, said the chapel have one thousand sitting capacity, Chaplin’s office and a rest room, adding that the project will be completed in sixty days.