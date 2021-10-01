Rivers
Chiefs Hail LG Boss, Satisfied With Performance
In recognition of the performance of the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Mr Michael John Williams, the Obuama Council of Chiefs has hailed the council boss, describing him as an embodiment of several virtues.
Speaking during a courtesy visit to the chairman, Wednesday, the chiefs’ council while congratulating him on his successful 100 Days in office, stated that their visit was to convey the gratitude of the community to the council boss.
Chairman of the Obuama Council of Chiefs, Chief Kio Stanley Dick-Harry, who spoke on behalf of the chiefs, stated that; “The council has assessed you during your hundred days in office and has concluded that you are an embodiment of several virtues, namely, dedication, diligence, frankness and trustworthiness.
“During your campaign tour to Obuama, you made some promises including the renovation of the Town Hall (Ama-Wari). A few weeks after your swearing-in, you swung into action and today our Ama-Wari is undergoing rapid renovation.”
Chief Dick-Harry commended the council boss for restoring electricity to the community and for the numerous appointments given to their people.
The council of chiefs used the occasion to appeal to the chairman to amongst other things, resurface sections of their bad roads, ensure modernization of the community cemetery, completion of drainage system, repair of solar light and employment of youths.
Responding, the chairman, Mr Michael Williams, thanked the council of chiefs for appreciating his administration’s efforts at improving the lot of his people, assuring that the administration would do more to make DELGA better than it met it.
He assured the sustenance and improvement of electricity supply to the community and other parts of the local government area, adding that efforts were on to beef up security in the area, especially along the Emohua-Kalabari axis.
He commended them for maintaining peace in the community, assuring that his administration would bring more dividends of democracy to Obuama.
By: Opakamaba Dokubo
Council Trains 250 Youths, Women
Over 250 youths and women in Port Harcourt City Local Government Council are set to graduate from the first batch of the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programme organised by the Mayor of Port Harcourt, Sir Allwell Ihunda.
The gesture which is coming within the Council Chairman’s 100 days in office was designed to empower the beneficiaries to be self-reliant.
The Tide gathered that at the end of the training programme, starter packs and periodic grants would be given to beneficiaries.
The programme which was kick-started by the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Prince Obi Ohia, The Tide further learnt, includes the catering and confectionery, ICT, facial makeover, photography, Gele crafts.
The other skills-based training includes cosmetology, hair dressing, fashion designing, pedicure, and manicure.
“Sir Allwell Ihunda believes, skill acquisition is one of the important pillars that help many in actualising their dreams and aid those who are not privileged to work with public or private organisations with academic certificates to have livelihoods”, a source told The Tide.
Speaking on the programme, the Mayor of Port Harcourt, Sir Allwell Ihunda, said that aside from the starter packs that will be given to the beneficiaries at the end of the programme, grants will be given to beneficiaries who have performed creditably in their businesses.
Ihunda said with starter packs, the door of wealth creation would be opened in Port Harcourt City.
Some beneficiaries of the programme said they were glad and ready to enroll in the Mayor’s great initiative, which is a proper way to complement the effort of Governor Nyesom Wike.
By: Michael Abraham
LG Boss Marks 100 Days, Commissions Projects
The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon Samuel Nwanosike, has said that the construction of a worship centre was one of his campaign promises to the people.
The Chairman stated this yesterday at the Council Headquarters, Isiokpo, during the flag-off of construction of Ikwerre LGA worship centre (chapel) and commissioning of 300KVA generating set as part of activities marking his 100 days in office.
According to him, God gave him the opportunity to serve his people for the second time, that is why he wants to establish God’s presence in the council, adding that the project will be completed in sixty days.
The council boss used the opportunity to appeal to of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to make himself available to run for the office of the President come 2023 because he has the capacity to manage the resources of Nigeria just as he is presently managing the state’s resources with numerous infrastructural development across the State.
Nwanosike also called on the people to register and get their permanent voter’s card (PVC) through the continuous voter’s registration.
“Let us unite to vote a leader who will give us the needed leadership that will take this country to a greater height”, he added.
Earlier in his speech, the member representing Ikwerre in Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Anselem Oguguo, said that Nwanosike was the best chairman Ikwerre Local Government has had.
He commended the principal officers of the council, the councillors, the political appointees and the security agents for working in synergy with the chairman in making Ikwerre Local Government Area what it is today.
Flagging off the project, the Archbishop of Niger Delta Province and Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, the Most Rev. Blessing Enyinda, said Nwanosike had shown commitment, sincerity, capability, sacrifice and love for God and humanity.
“For laying a foundation for God, you have laid a foundation for your future”, he added.
In his project description, the Council Engineer, Joseph Amiophori, said the chapel have one thousand sitting capacity, Chaplin’s office and a rest room, adding that the project will be completed in sixty days.
