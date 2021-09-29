Nation
NSCDC Blames Worsening Insecurity On Informants
Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, says informants within security agencies and in the citizenry are responsible for rise in criminal activities.
Addressing a stakeholders’ summit on protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in Abuja yesterday, Audi called for engagement with community, religion and political leaders to address the trend.
He noted that nefarious activities of criminals were being strengthened by few people working at cross-purposes and by those chanting insecurity challenges.
“You will agree with me that the nefarious activities of these criminal elements are being strengthened not only by informants within security formations, but equally by those within the society.
“There is the need, therefore, to engage our traditional rulers, religious, community, political and youth leaders in the process of finding a solution to this menace,’’ he said.
According to him, the upsurge in crime constitutes a threat to critical national assets and infrastructure as witnessed in Zamfara, Kaduna, Borno and some other states in the northern parts of the country.
He cited with regret a statement by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that the Federal Government spent a whopping N60 billion annually on repairs and maintenance of vandalised oil pipelines across the country.
Audi said it behoved stakeholders to identify key national assets and their level of vulnerability while addressing the potential threat to such infrastructure.
He stressed the need to re-strategise to better protect national assets from the onslaught by bad elements.
In his address, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, who represented the minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, pointed out that threats to national assets and infrastructure continued to escalate because of insecurity.
Belgore stated that the Federal Government was committed to rooting out every threat to the corporate existence of the nation.
“This will be done while providing round-the-clock protection to critical national assets and infrastructure.
“The Federal Government has now classified schools and educational institutions as critical national assets and infrastructure,’’ he said.
The summit has: “Synergy: Panacea to Effective Critical Assets and Infrastructure Protection,’’ as its theme.
Nation
Author Tasks FG On National Unity
Author of the book, “The Hebrew Evidence of Nigerian Jews: A Scriptural Insight”, Innocent Agu, has urged the Nigerian Government to explore the common ancestry of most Nigerian languages to promote national unity.
Agu, who made the call yesterday in Abuja during the book launch, said that majority of indigenous Nigerians were originally Israelites and Idumeans.
According to him, exploiting the common ancestry will help douse the current tension in the country, since the various geopolitical zones are more connected ancestrally.
It will reduce or even eliminate hate and distrust among Nigerian ethnic groups and bring about political harmony, the author said.
Agu added that it would also reduce religious tension seeing that the original Nigerians, both Christians and Muslims, migrated from Israel and Jordan.
“It will further show that Nigeria has the most glorious history on earth.
“It will make Nigeria a tourism destination of the world and a centre for linguistic and anthropological research, thus impacting the nation’s economy.
“It will modify the Nigerian education curriculum on history of its ethnic groups and it will ultimately unite the country,’’ he said.
The author also gave reasons why ECOWAS and the African Union should adopt findings in the new book in promoting integration of the continent.
According to him, Africa is host of the entire dispersion of Israel and Idumaea/Edom kingdoms.
“The one antediluvian language of the world which is Igbo is still spoken in Africa as can be seen in Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Southern Cameroon and some other African countries.
“This discovery will enhance African integration and cultural exchange and ultimately promote Africanism,’’ he explained.
He urged Israeli authorities to also key into the project, which would be of benefit to them.
“Whether or not people in Israel were all biological Israelites or not, it does not matter because God already said that Israel would be joined with strangers on their restoration.
“Isaiah 14:1 said: For the Lord will have mercy on Jacob, and will yet choose Israel, and set them in their own land: and the strangers shall be joined with them, and they shall cleave to the house of Jacob.”
He added that the discovery captured in his book would enhance Israeli-African affinity and remove possible future tension or dispute about who legitimately owns the land of Israel.
The author called on policy makers, scholars, interest groups and people of goodwill to also support the full restoration of the house of Jacob as said by God.
“ But, The Lord liveth, that brought up the children of Israel from the land of the north, and from all the lands whither he had driven them: and I will bring them again into their land that I gave unto their fathers,’’ he qouted the Bible as saying.
Earlier, the book reviewer, Dean Faculty of Arts, Federal University Lafia and President Historical Society of Nigeria, Prof. Okpeh Okpeh, said the 738-page book had unravelled the 12 tribes of Israel in Nigeria.
Okpeh said the tribes included those from Northern Israel that were captured by the King of Assyria in 722 BC and the dispersal tribes of Southern Kingdom after the invasion and conquest by the Roman soldiers in 70 AD, led by Vaspasian in the Jewish-Roman war.
According to him, the book unravels the age-long mystery surrounding Igbo people and some other Nigerian tribes.
“The research findings point to the fact that several indigenous Nigerian ethnic groups share common ancestry that is traceable to the lost tribes of Israel and Edom/Iduma – the country of Esau called Edo and Idoma in Nigeria.
“The research also revealed that the Paleo-Hebrew in which the Old Testament Bible was originally written is the same as Igbo language, both in words and dictionary meanings.
“Over 1,000 different Hebrew words, phrases and sentences are recorded in the book to attest to this fact,” he said.
He said that the book described Igbo language as one of the prehistoric languages as it was the same as the Paleo-Hebrew, the original Hebrew language of the Bible.
He said that the work recorded about a thousand ancient Nigerian towns from across the country, which corresponded to the same ancient Israeli/Idumean towns recorded in the Bible.
According to him, while most of the listed towns are located in the Southern and Middle Belt of Nigeria, considerable number are also found in northern Nigeria.
Okpeh further said in the book identified many ethnic groups in Africa that are connected to the nation of Israel and that the original people of the nation of Israel were black.
The professor noted that while tracing the origin of Igbo people of southeastern Nigeria, the author used linguistic and anthropological evidences.
He said the book established that the name Igbo was derived from Eber, the great-grand son of Shem and whose entire race was called Ebeo, Ebo, Ibo or Igbo.
He said that the findings in the book would open a new vista in historical traditions of most Nigerian ethnic groups, while it solved the puzzle that had heralded the Igbo’s origin, tradition and cultural practices.
Nation
Physician Seeks Clampdown On Dog Consumption
A Veterinary Physician, Dr Omotayo Aniagboso, has called for clampdown on indiscriminate killing of local dogs species for consumption, to avoid their going into extinction.
Aniagboso, the Chief Executive Officer of Claws and Paws Animal/ Veterinary Clinic, gave the advice in an interview with The Tide source in Lagos during a free rabies vaccination exercise to mark the World Rabies Day yesterday.
According to the World Health Organisation, World Rabies Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness about rabies prevention and to highlight progress in defeating this horrifying disease.
It says that September 28 also marks the anniversary of Louis Pasteur’s death, the French chemist and microbiologist, who developed the first rabies vaccine.
The theme for 2021 World Rabies Day is,” Rabies: Facts Not Fear.
According to reports in July 2021, a petition by some Nigerians online called for the ban on the consumption of dog meat in Nigeria
The petition alleges that the dog meat trade in Nigeria had increased and that dogs were brought in from neighbouring countries.
Aniagboso said: “Our local species of dogs are being killed and they can go out of extinction; they are indigenous to us and cannot be found anywhere else in the world.
“Many foreigners come to us to request for our local breeds called ‘Basengi”, which they love while we spend more money to buy foreign dogs as pet which are expensive to maintain,” she said.
The physician also kicked against consumption of dog meat known as ‘404’ to avoid contacting diseases which may have no cure.
Nation
Ikeja Electric Donates Educational Materials To Lagos School
Ikeja Electric Plc has donated educational materials to the pupils of Odi-Olowo Nursery and Primary School, Idi-Oro, Mushin, Lagos, as part of its Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) initiative.
The electricity distribution company made this known in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos by its Community and Media Relations Manager, Mr Akinola Ayeni.
The statement said the donation was in line with the DisCo’s commitment to entrenching societal values and stakeholders.
According to the statement, Ikeja Electric has committed over N500 million since inception in philanthropic funding of projects aimed at bringing about social change in communities of operation.
It said the company mobilised its popular social investment vehicle called the ‘Give Back Team’ last week in a display of its usual dedication to touching lives, especially that of under-served communities.
Speaking on the company’s “Back to School” initiative, Business Manager, Shomolu Business Unit, Mr Olanrewaju Yusuf, stated that Ikeja Electric’s belief in empowering students for academic advancement was not negotiable.
Yusuf noted that the choice of Odi-Olowo Nursery and Primary School for donation of educational materials was not only to rekindle the hope and interest of Nigerians in public schools but also to drive sustainable development in the educational sector.
“Ikeja Electric recognises education as a fundamental tool in nation building and will stop at nothing to ensure education takes its rightful place in the country,” he said.
Receiving the items, Head Teacher of the School, Mrs Simiat Adesiyan, expressed gratitude to the management of Ikeja Electric.
She noted that the excitement that pervaded the atmosphere was evidently sufficient to gauge the children’s satisfaction with the items.
“I think the world will be better if other private organisations emulate Ikeja Electric’s commitment to touching lives positively”, she remarked.
