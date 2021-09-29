News
Nigeria’s Rig Count Drops 49.5% To 53
There are indications that oil and gas explorations dropped in Nigeria as the rig count fell by 49.5 per cent to 53 in the first eight months (January-August) of 2021, from 105, recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.
The rig count, a major index for measuring the level of activities, especially exploration in the upstream oil sector, was obtained from the reports of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
The reports attributed the development to the Coronavirus pandemic and relatively low crude oil prices as major factors that discouraged investors from investing during the period.
It was also partly attributed to the prolonged delay associated with the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), into law.
Like Nigeria, the rig count of some other African oil and gas producing countries also showed significant changes during the period.
For instance, the rig count of Algeria dropped to 191 in 2021, from 271 recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, indicating a decrease of 29.5 per cent.
However, the rig counts of Libya and Angola rose to 32 and 114, from 26 and 101, respectively, during the period, showing an increase of 12.8 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.
Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, Cabtree, Olabode Sowunmi, raised hope for increased investment in exploration and other activities in the coming years.
He said, “The prolonged delay in the passage of the PIB into law scuttled the inflow of domestic and foreign investments for many years. In fact, many investors left Nigeria for other countries. But with the emergence of the PIA, we expect that the nation’s oil and gas would witness substantial investments in the coming months.”
Similarly, in its latest report – Investment uptick expected as Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill becomes law – Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research, a global provider of country risk and industry analysis stated, “We expect Nigeria’s Risk Reward Indices score to improve in next quarter’s scoring, once the changes from the PIB are integrated into our analysis.
“On the upstream side of things, Nigeria is competing for investment on the global stage with newcomers Guyana, Senegal and Kenya while industry stalwarts Brazil and Norway continue to attract investment due to outsized reserves and friendly investor environment.
“Next quarter’s RRI should show Nigeria’s upstream position improve, although attracting new investment over other destinations is likely to be a race as overall investment is likely to decline in the long-term, as decarbonisation efforts divert more capital to alternative energy and high margin barrels. Existing discoveries of sizeable reserves are the most likely area of new investment.
“The biggest impact of the new PIB will be the increase in new investment expected from existing International Oil Companies, IOCs operating the deepwater sector. The oil majors are a significant part of the deepwater players and several have joint stakes in the key offshore growth projects, Bonga Southwest, Bonga North, Bonga Main Extension (OML 118), Preowei (OML 130), and Owowo (OML 139).”
Also, the Director, Centre for Petroleum, Energy Economics and Law, University of Ibadan, Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, said, “It removes some of the uncertainties in the sector and more importantly now you cannot hold a field for a long time without developing it for years. Now prospecting licences will expire after the period stated in the contract. Unlike in the past when major companies can just hold a field without developing it.
Commenting on the development, the National President, Oil and Gas Service Providers Association of Nigeria (OGSPAN), Mr. Colman Obasi, said, “The dwindling rig count clearly showed that the nation is not investing enough in the upstream sector. It also illustrated that we might not likely meet set targets, especially the attainment of 40billion barrels reserves target by 2025.
“Besides, it also showed that Nigeria’s current 37billion barrel reserves might be depleted much faster than expected, if the nation does not invest much in exploration, required to make new finds and increase reserves. More than that, it showed further that the emerging oil and gas countries in Africa, and other continents could overtake Nigeria in the medium and long term.”
In any case, Lead Promoter, EnergyHub Nigeria, Dr. Felix Amieyeofori, called on the International Oil Companies (IOCs), indigenous companies, and the Federal Government to work toward increasing the investments, and by extension the rig count in the upstream sector.
After 10 Years, Buhari Unveils NDDC Housing Facility For SPU …As Wike Restates Commitment To Partner Police In Keeping Rivers Safer
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)-built office and residential complex for the Base 6 of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Nigeria Police Force, in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government, has been commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The intervention infrastructure consists of an administrative block, armoury, gate house, underground cell, and 66 units of accommodation made up of the commander’s residence, second-in-command’s residence, and 64 one-bedroom flats.
Buhari, represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, yesterday, noted, “Today’s event meets two objectives. First, it is an important part of our government’s commitment to improve lives and livelihoods of police officers and men. It is also another milestone in my administration’s pursuit of the peace, prosperity and development of the Niger Delta.
“Establishing adequate security is integral to this objective, which is why we have committed significant resources to projects such as we are about to commission.
“This project is a means by which we can alleviate the accommodation challenges for senior security personnel posted to Rivers State, and ultimately enhance the security footprint in the region.
“The cumulative impact of this and similar projects would be the improvement of security in the state, and consolidation of the economic and social life of the people of this area.”
Buhari stated that the reform of the police force also included yearly recruitment target that have been set to increase the number of police personnel. He said, already, the process is on to equip the personnel with personal gears and hardwares.
“It is my understanding that the contract for this building was originally awarded in 2012 but was stalled by a series of delays. I am gratified that it has finally been delivered.
“This project is important because it is a means by which we can alleviate the accommodation challenges of senior security personnel posted to Rivers State and ultimately enhance the security footprint in the region. The cumulative impact of this and other similar projects will be the improvement of security in the state and the consolidation of the economic and social life of the people of the area.”
In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, berated the NDDC for taking about eleven years to complete the SPU Base 6 housing projects.
According to Wike, it is, however, not surprising because NDDC projects, often, are abandoned due to poor conceptualisation, political in nature and without commensurate provision of fund.
“Mr. Vice President, this is my first time of attending what NDDC is doing. In fact, I don’t know who gave out the information. About seven months ago, I had decided to take over this property for security reasons. I’m sure somebody must had told the interim head, that look, better go and complete the project, as the governor is about taking them over.
“You see, this is the problem with Nigeria. Look at a project like this that was awarded in 2011/2012. Ten years after is when we are commissioning it. This project shouldn’t have lasted this long. The minister has told us here that over 13,777 projects of NDDC were abandoned. Why will they not be abandoned when they’re projects without conceptualisation, projects being done politically, projects with no funding.”
Wike said the problem of non-performance of NDDC should not be blamed on the commission alone, but also on Abuja portfolio contractors and other political interests who are seeking compensation from those they have assisted to positions within NDDC.
According to Wike, these people have all ensured that the commission remained as a cash cow to serve as avenue to siphon money for their election purposes.
“Let nobody say that the problem of NDDC is only of the Niger Delta, no. The problem of NDDC is from the entire Nigeria. You have the Abuja problem, and you have the Niger Delta problem here.”
Speaking further, Wike urged the leadership of NDDC to fulfil its promise to pay N2.5billion, as counterpart funding, for the reconstruction and expansion of the Eastern Bye-Pass Road that leads to their corporate headquarters office in Port Harcourt.
The governor also told NDDC to adopt the culture of synergising with governors of states in Niger Delta to understand their needs in order to achieve a uniform and purposeful development.
While commending the current interim committee for their dogged determination to right the wrongs of the past and completing projects it inherited, Wike also lauded the Inspector General of Police for removing politics from the posting of police commissioners to the state.
“This is the only IG, I have seen, since 2015, I have had over 15 commissioners of police. They change them by the minute and that had affected the security architecture. Look at the peace we are having in Rivers State, today, it’s because the security agencies in this state are now apolitical.”
Wike also used the occasion to reaffirm that he was not leaving the Peoples’ Democratic Party, which he described as the hope of Nigeria.
“I thought we came fully to commission this project. I didn’t know that former Governor Akpabio will turn it to a political rally. But, let the records be straight. I prefer to stay where there is malaria, than to go to where there is cancer. Former Governor (Akpabio), malaria is treatable. With cancer at 4th stage you’re likely to die. I don’t want to die now. I’m very comfortable to remain where Nigerians have hope.”
Also speaking, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, said, “The SPU building is a legacy project, first as the first major purpose-built facility for the SPU since its establishment in 2009. It demonstrates NDDC’s commitment to supporting President Buhari and the police in the task of internal security.
“It will enhance the operational efficiency of the police in Rivers State, especially in the host environment, and also help government in addressing housing deficiency in the country.”
In his address, the Sole Administrator, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, said that, “the Project was abandoned for 10 years as all six contractors were owed for various milestones completed.”
He said the commission under his headship, with push from the president, has been able to complete it against all odds, particularly with paucity of funds, aggravated by reluctance of oil firms to remit funding to the commission in defiance of the NDDC Act.
Akwa said, “Oil companies are reluctant to remit funds against the provisions of the act establishing NDDC. When you confront them, they give all sorts of excuses, creating funding challenges for the commission.”
By: Lilian Peters
RSG Orders Demolition Of Collapsed Building
The Rivers State Government said it would completely demolish the building which collapsed and claimed one life in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Austin Ben-Chioma, disclosed this to newsmen during a visit to the scene of the incident.
A section of the residential apartment had collapsed while two persons were carrying out reinforcement, yesterday.
Ben-Chioma said the ministry will conduct integrity test on the building before demolishing it, and called on the occupants to relocate to allow for full-scale investigation.
“We got information that there was a partial building collapse. So, we had to mobilise our men to come, and check if it was true.
“Now, we are here and we have seen for ourselves. It is actually true that there is a partial building collapse. It has been confirmed to us that somebody actually died in the incident.
“From what we have seen, it is clear to me that the structure needs to be completely demolished. With what has happened there with the soil, the stability of the house cannot be guaranteed.
“An integrity test would be carried out. We will do our integrity test, but looking at it, in the face of it, I think we have to demolish the whole structure,” Ben-Chioma stated.
The commissioner warned citizens and residents of the state against erecting buildings without approval from the ministry, saying there were punishments for violating extant government rules.
“You are supposed to be regulated before you build because the land you want to build on, we will need to see it to know if the structure you want to build there is proper.
“So, if you want to build anything in Rivers State, Port Harcourt, and Obio/Akpor in particular, and some other areas surrounding it, you must come to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to get your approval before you start anything so that we will avoid this kind of situation,” the commissioner maintained.
Rivers Govt Approves N25bn Loan To Fund Projects
The Rivers State Executive Council has approved N25billion loan from Zenith Bank for the funding of the Oyigbo-Afam Road, Chokocho-Igbodo Road, the 10th flyover in Port Harcourt and other projects.
The government said the loan would be repaid within eighteen months from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
Approval for the loan was given during the Rivers State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.
Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, explained that the loan would be used to fund people-oriented projects that would further enhance development in all the nooks and crannies of the state.
Nsirim said projects to be funded with the loan include, the Nabo Graham-Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School at Rumueme, Port Harcourt; the Chokocho-Igbodo Road in Etche Local Government Area; and the Oyigbo-Afam Road in Oyigbo Local Government Area.
Others are the construction of new magistrate courts, construction of National Judicial Institute for training of judicial officers in the state that would enhance justice delivery; and the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu flyover, which would be the 10th flyover that would be constructed by the Wike’s administration.
“This loan has a repayment period of 18 months, with effect from October, 2021, and to be completed in April, 2023 from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue. The repayment amount is N1, 547, 874, 350.66 monthly.”
The commissioner remarked that all the projects were people-oriented, and were intended to further enhance development in all the nooks and crannies of the state.
He reaffirmed the administration’s avowed commitment to ensure that all projects initiated by the government were completed before the end of the tenure.
Nsirim further maintained that the Wike-led administration would not abandon any project it initiated.
In the same vein, the Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the N25billion loan was deemed necessary because all the projects it would be used to fund were time-bound.
“The loan was deemed necessary because if you consider all the projects intended to be funded by this loan, for instance, the Oyigbo-Afam Road or the 27-kilometre Chokocho-Igbodo Road, these projects have construction time, which means that it is very important that we commence the projects immediately and take advantage of the coming dry season as well.
“We also have considered the inflationary trend in the country, and found out that we don’t know what the prices of these projects will become if we take much longer time to activate them. So, these considerations have made the Rivers State Government to take this loan from Zenith Bank to fund all these projects.”
