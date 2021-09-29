Rivers
Etche Has Not Benefitted From APC -Nwuke
The former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in the State, Ogbonna Nwuke, has announced his departure from the party.
Nwuke, who made this known during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, said he dumped the APC because his Etche Local Government Area had not benefitted from the change agenda of the APC, whether in the state or at the federal level.
Nwuke, who resigned his position as the spokesman of the River State chapter of the APC last week, said he left the party because of inequality in the sharing of appointments.
Nwuke, who served as Commissioner for Information and Communications during the first tenure of Rotimi Amaechi as Governor of the State, decried the injustice meted out to his Etche ethnic nationality.
He said, “For more than six years, we have not seen the change that they promised us. They have not considered us worthy of any appointment except an assistant to the NDDC Managing Director.
“In the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State, Etche is empty when it comes to sharing of appointments. I cannot stand the frustration staring my people in the face.
“We have waited for the past six years and we have not been found worthy for any appointment. It is time to step aside from the APC”, he said.
Nwuke, who was a member of the House of Representatives for the people of Omuma /Etche Constituency, said he had not officially joined any party but hinted that the country only had two political parties, even as his political destination would be revealed.
Ogbakor Ikwerre Urges FG To Reconstitute NDDC Board
The Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, an umbrella body of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality in the State, has called on the Federal Government to reconstitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
In an address delivered at its 226th convention at Rumuosi, Port Harcourt, the President General of the organisation, Prof. Emenike Wami, urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the reconstitution of the new board of the NDDC to enable the commission face its responsibilities effectively.
While reiterating its stand on a single presidential tenure of six years as the best option for a multi-plural nation like Nigeria, as submitted to the National Assembly Committee on the Amendment of the 1999 Constitution, the body condemned the manner in which the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was rushed through in the two chambers of the NASS and the quick assent given to it by the President.
The body said the paltry allocation of only three per cent revenue had left a sour taste in the mouths of the Niger Delta people.
The organisation also condemned the Water Resources Bill now in the offing, and called on the region’s federal legislators to speak against it because, in its view, it would do the people no good.
The Ikwerre umbrella body also threw its weight behind Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, for signing the bill against open grazing into law, describing open grazing as outdated and destructive.
It further commended the initiative by the Rivers State Government for Value Added Tax (VAT) to be collected by states, saying the fight was one in the right direction and a struggle for justice and economic emancipation.
The body, which has set up a committee for its 2021 annual thanksgiving event, appealed to all Ikwerre sons and daughters in all fields of endeavour to be proud of their root and identify with the organisation for a virile, united, prosperous and peaceful Ikwerre nation.
In his contribution, the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Barr George Ariolu, commended Prof. Wami for giving the organisation a voice where it matters, and stressed the need for articulated issues to be driven with vigour.
Wike’s Honours, Award Of Excellence Excite Obuah
The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, and immediate past State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Obuah, has expressed delight in the honours and awards bestowed on the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Bro Obuah made this known while speaking on the conferrment of “Award of Excellence and Courageous Leadership to the Nation” on the State Governor by Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).
Describing the award as most deserving, the RIWAMA boss congratulated the governor for the honour and praised him for his focus and incontrovertible openness in leadership.
Bro. Obuah observed that the avalanche of awards to Governor Wike was a proof of the popular belief that when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice.
He said, while the recognitions and acknowledgement of all the deeds and quality leadership of Governor Wike were good and gratifying, the most desirable was for other political office holders and those in positions of authority to emulate him and replicate same in their respective offices, communities, local government councils, other states and in the country generally, for a better citizenry, and for the collective good of the people.
Bro. Obuah said, imbibing and sustaining this legacy as epitomised by the state Governor, especially by our youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow, will be the best reward to the governor for his efforts.
According to Bro. Obuah, it is gladdening and interesting to note that all the efforts and exemplary leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike are being appreciated even by the religious and so many other social institutions outside the political class.
“As long as his ideals live and are sustained, so will he remain alive in our minds, state and the nation. I joyfully join other friends and admirers within and outside our state to congratulate and rejoice with His Excellency and pray the good Lord to continue to strengthen him to do more for our state and humanity,” he said.
