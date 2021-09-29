Etche Has Not Benefitted From APC -Nwuke

The Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, an umbrella body of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality in the State, has called on the Federal Government to reconstitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In an address delivered at its 226th convention at Rumuosi, Port Harcourt, the President General of the organisation, Prof. Emenike Wami, urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the reconstitution of the new board of the NDDC to enable the commission face its responsibilities effectively.

While reiterating its stand on a single presidential tenure of six years as the best option for a multi-plural nation like Nigeria, as submitted to the National Assembly Committee on the Amendment of the 1999 Constitution, the body condemned the manner in which the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was rushed through in the two chambers of the NASS and the quick assent given to it by the President.

The body said the paltry allocation of only three per cent revenue had left a sour taste in the mouths of the Niger Delta people.

The organisation also condemned the Water Resources Bill now in the offing, and called on the region’s federal legislators to speak against it because, in its view, it would do the people no good.

The Ikwerre umbrella body also threw its weight behind Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, for signing the bill against open grazing into law, describing open grazing as outdated and destructive.

It further commended the initiative by the Rivers State Government for Value Added Tax (VAT) to be collected by states, saying the fight was one in the right direction and a struggle for justice and economic emancipation.

The body, which has set up a committee for its 2021 annual thanksgiving event, appealed to all Ikwerre sons and daughters in all fields of endeavour to be proud of their root and identify with the organisation for a virile, united, prosperous and peaceful Ikwerre nation.

In his contribution, the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Barr George Ariolu, commended Prof. Wami for giving the organisation a voice where it matters, and stressed the need for articulated issues to be driven with vigour.