PDP Zones Guber Ticket To Abakaliki Bloc

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State chapter, says it has zoned its governorship ticket to the Abakaliki bloc ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abakaliki bloc comprises two senatorial zones, Ebonyi North and Central.

The state chairman, Elder Fred Udeogu, made this known while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He noted that the two senatorial zones will harmonise, decide for themselves on whether the North or the Central will produce the next governor of the state.

Udeogu equally noted that the stakeholders of the party zoned the party’s chairmanship position to Ebonyi-South senatorial zone, whereas the publicity secretary is zoned to Ebonyi-Central zone among other positions.

“We started with zoning, our party leaders decided to zone the governorship position to Abakaliki bloc. Ebonyi South are the ones holding the governorship position now, they don’t have to go again but we have zoned the Party chairmanship to them.

“And so, when the time comes, the Abakaliki bloc will now harmonise on whether the governorship position will go to either Ebonyi-North or Central zone,” he said.

Elder Udeogu also said that his party conducted Ward Congress in the 171 political wards of Ebonyi state on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

He had charged party supporters to conduct themselves orderly and should eschew all forms of violence during the Congresses, adding that PDP was a reformed party that prepared to show examples to other political parties in Nigeria.

According to him, “As you can see, we have commenced the distribution of wards, local governments forms yesterday. Outside that, there are other basic things we are doing to make sure that the Congresses are successfully conducted.

“We have written to Police, DSS and other security agencies, we have equally written to INEC to alert them on our ward congress that will hold coming Saturday. All the preparatory arrangements have all been done.

“We have equally set up electoral appeal panel to entertain some matters that may arise. We are conscious of the fact that we are in the opposition party, and we are putting our house together.

“I’m very much confident that our congress will be peaceful and successful. You don’t trust human beings but I have 99.9 per cent confidence that the congress will be perfectly conducted.

“We are doing all we can to takeover Ebonyi State. APC will be surprised by the outcome of our congresses,” he said.