Politics
PDP Zones Guber Ticket To Abakaliki Bloc
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State chapter, says it has zoned its governorship ticket to the Abakaliki bloc ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Abakaliki bloc comprises two senatorial zones, Ebonyi North and Central.
The state chairman, Elder Fred Udeogu, made this known while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital.
He noted that the two senatorial zones will harmonise, decide for themselves on whether the North or the Central will produce the next governor of the state.
Udeogu equally noted that the stakeholders of the party zoned the party’s chairmanship position to Ebonyi-South senatorial zone, whereas the publicity secretary is zoned to Ebonyi-Central zone among other positions.
“We started with zoning, our party leaders decided to zone the governorship position to Abakaliki bloc. Ebonyi South are the ones holding the governorship position now, they don’t have to go again but we have zoned the Party chairmanship to them.
“And so, when the time comes, the Abakaliki bloc will now harmonise on whether the governorship position will go to either Ebonyi-North or Central zone,” he said.
Elder Udeogu also said that his party conducted Ward Congress in the 171 political wards of Ebonyi state on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
He had charged party supporters to conduct themselves orderly and should eschew all forms of violence during the Congresses, adding that PDP was a reformed party that prepared to show examples to other political parties in Nigeria.
According to him, “As you can see, we have commenced the distribution of wards, local governments forms yesterday. Outside that, there are other basic things we are doing to make sure that the Congresses are successfully conducted.
“We have written to Police, DSS and other security agencies, we have equally written to INEC to alert them on our ward congress that will hold coming Saturday. All the preparatory arrangements have all been done.
“We have equally set up electoral appeal panel to entertain some matters that may arise. We are conscious of the fact that we are in the opposition party, and we are putting our house together.
“I’m very much confident that our congress will be peaceful and successful. You don’t trust human beings but I have 99.9 per cent confidence that the congress will be perfectly conducted.
“We are doing all we can to takeover Ebonyi State. APC will be surprised by the outcome of our congresses,” he said.
Politics
Anambra:Bill To Abolish Open Grazing Passes Second Reading
A bill seeking to regulate animal grazing and establish cattle ranches in designated areas of Anambra has scaled second reading in the House of Assembly.
The Majority Leader of the house, Dr Nnamdi Okafor (APGA-Awka South I), said the bill would promote peace and ensure safety of lives and property in the state.
The bill is entitled, ‘Open Grazing of Cattle and other Livestock Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2021’.
He said that when the bill becomes law, it would help to curb the incessant herders/farmers clashes and generate business opportunities in the state.
“The bill will be part of the efforts to address the incessant clashes between livestock owners, herders and farmers in the state, which has often led to loss of lives and properties over the years.
“The bill will also prevent the destruction of farms and farmers’ crops brought about by open rearing and grazing of cattle,” Okafor said.
Also, Dr Timothy Ifedioranma (APC-Njikoka l) said the bill would promote the production of healthy breeds of livestock and boost job and investment opportunities in livestock farming.
Mr Chuka Ezewune (APGA-Idemili South) said the bill would also promote modern techniques of animal husbandry and international best practices in the dairy and beef industry.
“The old form of cattle rearing is very destructive to the nation and it is time we embraced change,” Ezewune said.
Contributing, Dr Pete Ibida (APGA-Njikoka II) said his constituents had long clamoured for the law.
“Open grazing has constituted security and safety hazards. It messes up our roads and my constituents have been displaced from their farms.
“I believe the bill will also help to manage the environmental impact of open grazing and protect the environment from degradation and pollution,” Ibida added.
Mr Obinna Emeneka (APGA-Anambra East) said that open grazing contributed to disease transmission and described animals as carriers of parasites transmitted to humans.
Emeneka said the bill required accelerated passage to promote agriculture, security and stability in the state.
The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, described the bill as everybody’s business, adding that it bothered on food security, economic development and security of of lives and property.
The bill was later committed to the Committee on Agriculture, headed by Mr John Nwokoye, for further deliberation and the committee was expected to report back on September 30.
Politics
Obaseki Names Cabinet 10 Months Later
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday released a list of nominees for post of commissioners in the State Executive Council.
This decision is coming close to a year after Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, were inaugurated for a second term into office on November 12, 2020, following their victory in the September 19 governorship election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor had re-appointed Osarodion Ogie as the Secretary to the State Government after his inauguration with no other appointment since then.
This led to criticism from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State that accused Obaseki of presiding over the affairs of the state like a sole administrator.
“There are some policies and actions of a state that legally and constitutionally should not be undertaken without the approval of the State Executive Council. As we speak, some of those actions are being taken solely by Godwin Obaseki as a sole administrator. He has not displayed the tendencies of a democratically elected governor,” Chris Azebanmwan, the Edo APC spokesman said.
Nonetheless, the Governor has finally released the list of his nominees. They are: Barr. Osamudiamen Wole-lyamu (Oredo); Mr. Chris Nehikhare (Orhionmwon); Mr. Richard Edebiri (Uhunmwode); Barr. Andrew Emwanta Adaze (Egor); Mr. Tony Aganmwonyi (Ikpoba Okha); Mr. Ethan Uzamere (Ovia South West); Ms. Efosa Uyigue (Ovia North East).
Others are, Barr. Donald Okogbe (Akoko Edo); Barr. Anthony Innih (Etsako East); Mrs. Omo Otse Omorogbe (Etsako West); Hon. Damian Lawani (Etsako Central); Mr. Jimfred Obaidiku (Owan West).
Also in the list are, Barr. J. O. Braimah (Owan East); Hon. Felix Akhabue (Esan West); Fred Emefiele (Igueben); Mrs. Anehita Ojezua-Emeya (Esan Central); Dr. Olu Ayewoh (Esan North East) and Mrs. Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South East).
Politics
Speaker Lauds Wike On Infrastructure
The Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for the rapid development of Rivers State.
He made this statement when he played host to members of the Council For the Regulation of Estate Surveyors and Valuers of Nigeria recently.
Rt. Hon. Ibani assured the Council that the State Assembly would continue to do that which was beneficial to their constituents. He noted that as a public servant, his door was open to all.
He said: “As a public servant, my door is open to all, and at all times. We work in the interest of the State and for the interest of our people….”
Earlier, the Chairman of the Council For The Regulation of Estate Surveyors and Valuers of Nigeria, Gersh Henshaw, commended the efforts of the Speaker as the Head of Rivers State Legislature.
He stated that Rt. Hon. Ibani had continued to maintain a cordial relationship with the Executive arm of Government and the result of such collaboration was the developmental strides in Rivers State.
The Chairman stated that the essence of the visit was to seek partnership with the Rivers State House of Assembly on any new legislation concerning Estate Surveyors and Valuers in Rivers State.
He expressed appreciation to the National President of the Council, Sir Emmanuel Wike for his immense contributions to the success and progress of the profession.
The delegation which was on a courtesy visit to the Rt. Hon. Speaker, was led by its National President, Sir Wike.
By: Kevin Nengia
