Politics
Obaseki Names Cabinet 10 Months Later
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday released a list of nominees for post of commissioners in the State Executive Council.
This decision is coming close to a year after Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, were inaugurated for a second term into office on November 12, 2020, following their victory in the September 19 governorship election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor had re-appointed Osarodion Ogie as the Secretary to the State Government after his inauguration with no other appointment since then.
This led to criticism from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State that accused Obaseki of presiding over the affairs of the state like a sole administrator.
“There are some policies and actions of a state that legally and constitutionally should not be undertaken without the approval of the State Executive Council. As we speak, some of those actions are being taken solely by Godwin Obaseki as a sole administrator. He has not displayed the tendencies of a democratically elected governor,” Chris Azebanmwan, the Edo APC spokesman said.
Nonetheless, the Governor has finally released the list of his nominees. They are: Barr. Osamudiamen Wole-lyamu (Oredo); Mr. Chris Nehikhare (Orhionmwon); Mr. Richard Edebiri (Uhunmwode); Barr. Andrew Emwanta Adaze (Egor); Mr. Tony Aganmwonyi (Ikpoba Okha); Mr. Ethan Uzamere (Ovia South West); Ms. Efosa Uyigue (Ovia North East).
Others are, Barr. Donald Okogbe (Akoko Edo); Barr. Anthony Innih (Etsako East); Mrs. Omo Otse Omorogbe (Etsako West); Hon. Damian Lawani (Etsako Central); Mr. Jimfred Obaidiku (Owan West).
Also in the list are, Barr. J. O. Braimah (Owan East); Hon. Felix Akhabue (Esan West); Fred Emefiele (Igueben); Mrs. Anehita Ojezua-Emeya (Esan Central); Dr. Olu Ayewoh (Esan North East) and Mrs. Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South East).
Politics
Anambra:Bill To Abolish Open Grazing Passes Second Reading
A bill seeking to regulate animal grazing and establish cattle ranches in designated areas of Anambra has scaled second reading in the House of Assembly.
The Majority Leader of the house, Dr Nnamdi Okafor (APGA-Awka South I), said the bill would promote peace and ensure safety of lives and property in the state.
The bill is entitled, ‘Open Grazing of Cattle and other Livestock Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2021’.
He said that when the bill becomes law, it would help to curb the incessant herders/farmers clashes and generate business opportunities in the state.
“The bill will be part of the efforts to address the incessant clashes between livestock owners, herders and farmers in the state, which has often led to loss of lives and properties over the years.
“The bill will also prevent the destruction of farms and farmers’ crops brought about by open rearing and grazing of cattle,” Okafor said.
Also, Dr Timothy Ifedioranma (APC-Njikoka l) said the bill would promote the production of healthy breeds of livestock and boost job and investment opportunities in livestock farming.
Mr Chuka Ezewune (APGA-Idemili South) said the bill would also promote modern techniques of animal husbandry and international best practices in the dairy and beef industry.
“The old form of cattle rearing is very destructive to the nation and it is time we embraced change,” Ezewune said.
Contributing, Dr Pete Ibida (APGA-Njikoka II) said his constituents had long clamoured for the law.
“Open grazing has constituted security and safety hazards. It messes up our roads and my constituents have been displaced from their farms.
“I believe the bill will also help to manage the environmental impact of open grazing and protect the environment from degradation and pollution,” Ibida added.
Mr Obinna Emeneka (APGA-Anambra East) said that open grazing contributed to disease transmission and described animals as carriers of parasites transmitted to humans.
Emeneka said the bill required accelerated passage to promote agriculture, security and stability in the state.
The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, described the bill as everybody’s business, adding that it bothered on food security, economic development and security of of lives and property.
The bill was later committed to the Committee on Agriculture, headed by Mr John Nwokoye, for further deliberation and the committee was expected to report back on September 30.
Politics
Speaker Lauds Wike On Infrastructure
The Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for the rapid development of Rivers State.
He made this statement when he played host to members of the Council For the Regulation of Estate Surveyors and Valuers of Nigeria recently.
Rt. Hon. Ibani assured the Council that the State Assembly would continue to do that which was beneficial to their constituents. He noted that as a public servant, his door was open to all.
He said: “As a public servant, my door is open to all, and at all times. We work in the interest of the State and for the interest of our people….”
Earlier, the Chairman of the Council For The Regulation of Estate Surveyors and Valuers of Nigeria, Gersh Henshaw, commended the efforts of the Speaker as the Head of Rivers State Legislature.
He stated that Rt. Hon. Ibani had continued to maintain a cordial relationship with the Executive arm of Government and the result of such collaboration was the developmental strides in Rivers State.
The Chairman stated that the essence of the visit was to seek partnership with the Rivers State House of Assembly on any new legislation concerning Estate Surveyors and Valuers in Rivers State.
He expressed appreciation to the National President of the Council, Sir Emmanuel Wike for his immense contributions to the success and progress of the profession.
The delegation which was on a courtesy visit to the Rt. Hon. Speaker, was led by its National President, Sir Wike.
By: Kevin Nengia
Politics
I’m Proud Of You, VP Tells A’Ibom Gov
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said he is very proud of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for his great achievements in the area of infrastructure and industrialisation in the six years of his stewardship as governor of the state.
Osinbajo, who spoke while commissioning the 21-Storey Dakkada Towers on Friday in Uyo, recalled that in 2015 the governor had shared the vision of his administration to construct the tallest building in the South-South and South-East regions.
He noted that the 21-storey smart building is not just the tallest in the region, but certainly among the tallest in Nigeria and in West Africa.
He congratulated the governor and members of his team who had worked so hard to ensure the realisation of the vision as well as the project developers for delivering the edifice in good time.
His words, “So the completion of the Dakkada Towers will most definitely address the questions of the paucity of world-class office accommodation for both the local and corporate international companies, especially oil and gas companies. This will certainly boost the revenue of the state and open doors for further investments.
“With this development, the big players in corporate Nigeria, especially in the oil and gas industry should now find it entirely auspicious to relocate their administrative headquarters to Uyo. I hear that various expressions of interest have already been received from companies in the oil and gas, banking and all various sectors of the economy.
“The Dakkada towers is a catalyst for the private sector, to leverage on the emerging real estate market by constructing more skyscrapers which will be required, as the promoters and partners of several of the industrial projects here in Akwa Ibom State begin to demand quality accommodation for their offices.
“I am very proud of what my brother has achieved in the six years of his stewardship as the governor of this state, especially with his industrialisation agenda. There will also be new jobs created, transfer of knowledge and technology as the tower is put to use”
The vice president, who earlier flagged off the 557 low density “Dakkada Luxury Estate, underscored the importance of infrastructure in attracting investment, noting that the federal government has spent over N8.9trillon on infrastructural development in the country as of last year.
“As you are aware, since the inception of our administration Mr President has prioritised the development of infrastructure. And despite the severe economic headwind we experienced in the past six years we have invested more than any administration on infrastructure.
“As of last year, we had expended over N8.9trillion on infrastructure. Just last month the Federal Executive Council approved the Lagos-Calabar rail project which will pass through Uyo as a major station. At the end of last year the council also approved the full business case for the Ibom Deep Seaport”, Osinbajo disclosed.
In his remarks earlier, the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, appreciated the vice president for his consistent show of love towards Akwa Ibom State, saying he was greatly excited because when he started the project the naysayers said he would not be able to complete it.
“But today, we are presenting to Akwa Ibom people in Nigeria, in the Diaspora, the smartest, the most intelligent, and the tallest building that Nigeria can boast of” Emmanuel said.
He noted that the IOCs will have no excuse not to relocate their administrative headquarters to the state, stressing, “If you check the balance sheet of the IOCs, hardly will you see them erecting any building, but they pay rent. They used to complain we can’t do this, we can’t have office accommodation, that excuse has ended today.
“We are spearheading innovations that will generate revenue, create jobs and put us on the world map. People see me working, and they say you are not working as a second-term governor. There is no second term in my blood vein. What I am doing is to move Akwa Ibom forward. That is why I refused to be distracted”
Earlier in his goodwill message, the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Hakan Cakil, expressed satisfaction over the quality of work done at the 21-storey smart building and thanked the government for inviting him to be part of the inauguration of the edifice which was designed and constructed by a Turkish firm, VKS Construction Company Limited.
He noted that VKS is a global company incorporated in Nigeria for over 40 years, adding, “I hope our bilateral relations will continue to grow and made stronger”
Also in his goodwill message, a former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, lauded Governor Emmanuel for fulfilling his vision to move the state forward, saying, “So today I want to congratulate you, the people of Akwa Ibom State for what is happening here. It is leadership, some may not see it, but in a couple of years to come, they will appreciate what has been done here”,
On her part, the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South (Eket Senatorial District), Senator Akon Eyakenyi, said Akwa Ibom people were proud of the governor because they unanimously gave him the mandate to serve in 2015.
By: Reward Akwu
Trending
- Business4 days ago
IPMAN Seeks Foreign Partnership For Robust Refinery Deal
- Business4 days ago
1,818 MSMEs Benefit From Covid-19 Recovery Package In Delta
- Business4 days ago
Piracy: Stakeholders Canvass Rivers Coast Guard
- Sports5 days ago
CAFCL: Rivers United Will Go Beyond Group Stage – Chairman
- Business4 days ago
CAC Registers 245,000 SMEs Free Of Charge
- Sports5 days ago
Keves Football Competition Kicks Off In PH
- Sports5 days ago
I Want To Take Remo To Next Level – Ogunbote
- Sports5 days ago
10 Athletes To Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics