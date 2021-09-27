Maritime
Nigeria Partners Denmark On Fight Against Piracy In GOG
The Federal Government has expressed its willingness and readiness to collaborate with the Danish government to fight piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Foreign Minister of Denmark, Jeppe Kofod, made this known at the ongoing 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.
Onyeama said the renewed effort by both governments took place during a bilateral meeting between him and Minister of Denmark.
He said apart from the Gulf of Guinea, Denmark has been very supportive in the area of humanitarian assistance in the North-East regarding the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
The Foreign Affairs Minister described the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Denmark as a win-win situation, even as he said Nigeria was looking for more investment into the country.
He said that Nigeria is trying to diversify and attract more investment.
Collaborating on the renewed efforts, Kofod said Denmark was strengthening its cooperation with all of the countries around the Gulf of Guinea and deploying resources to the Gulf of Guinea to fight piracy.
Kofod also said Denmark wanted to cooperate with all the countries around the Gulf of Guinea to fight the root cause of piracy.
He said Denmark was occupied with safe travel for its seafarers and its ships.
“As a maritime nation like Nigeria, we are very occupied with safe travel at sea for our seafarers, for our ships. So, that is why we are investing heavily in this”, he said.
Maritime
PTOL Wants NPA To Repair Port Access Roads
The Ports Terminal Operators of Nigeria Limited (PTOL) has called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Port Complex, to repair access roads leading to the port to enhance easy flow of traffics.
The operators said the bad condition of the roads had negative impacts on its operations and internally generated revenues.
Company Secretary, PTOL, Chroma Okwuanyi, stated this during a facility tour of the terminal by the House of Representatives Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation led by Hon. Victor Kolade Akinjo with officials of Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt.
Okwuanyi said that due to bad access roads, heavy trucks cannot access the terminals and the complex.
He appealed to the House Committee and the Management of NPA, Rivers Port Complex, to reconstruct the access roads to enhance its operations and safety.
Okwuanyi lamented that truck drivers accessing the terminals find it difficult to do business in the complex due to bad access roads.
“Many investors and truck owners doing business in the Port had relocated to other ports due to the bad roads as it hugely affects the trucks”.
“We are appealing to the House Committee and NPA management to assist the operators reconstruct the access roads to standard so as to enable us carry out our operations”, he said.
He also appealed to NPA management to provide modern navigational aids to enable the operators carry out their operations effectively.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
NCS To Deploy Drones At Borders To Check Smuggling
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it will soon deploy drones at the Seme border to check smuggling activities.
Coordinator of Customs, Zone A, Lagos, Assistant Comptroller I, General Modupe Aremu, disclosed this during a visit to the Seme Area command.
Aremu said border management surveillance would be done electronically through the use of drones to ensure that there is aerial overview of the border.
“Seme command visit is the end of my tour in zone A, and I must commend all the commands. They account for over 80 percent revenue collection by the NCS and so they should keep up the good work.
“With the tour of all commands, I have seen that all the officers are doing well but they can do better. And I am telling them that they should expect impromptu visits from the zonal coordinator. So, they should not relax on the job.
“E-customs N300 billion contract, that is, end-to-end automation that is about to kick-off, is about information and communication technology connectivity. When it comes on board, we are going to have electronic signature, drones patrolling the border”, Aremu said.
She said the service was trying to minimise person-to-person contact to reduce human interaction and make the work faster and more efficient.
Aremu urged officers to keep abreast of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol in order to understand procedures.
On enforcement activities, she urged the command to keep up the work done as the country needs the service to properly secure its borders.
Aremu expressed hope that the scanner at the border would start functioning to help simplify processes as much as possible.
She also urged the command to ensure proper compilation of case files and prosecution of arrested suspects to show the seriousness of the service in fighting smuggling.
Also speaking, Customs Area Controller, Seme Area Command, Bello Jibo, said enforcement activities were not affected by the border closure as the command intercepted 1,244 suspected smuggled goods with duty paid value of over N856 million.
“The command has a very good understanding with the host community and in cementing this relationship. The command built and handed over a modern toilet facility to the Badagry West Development Area and partnered with an NGO to equip the Badagry United Football Club.
“The challenges faced has to do with ICT interconnectivity at the joint border patrol, signing of bilateral agreement, connection of the barracks to the national grid, and inadequate junior staff,” he said.
Maritime
NIWA Inaugurates Waterways Safety Task Force -Procures 20 Patrol Boats
The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has inaugurated a task force to enforce safety standards across the nation’s waterways.
NIWA has also procured 20 patrol boats to ensure safety of lives and property in the waters.
Managing Director, NIWA, Chief George Moghalu disclosed this at an event held in Lagos, recently.
Moghalu decried overloading of passenger boats by drivers, warning defaulters would henceforth be sanctioned.
He attributed high rate of boat mishaps in the nation’s waterways to overloading and over speeding by operators.
“Today is a very important day in the history of NIWA. This inauguration is what we have to do and do immediately, this is because it is meant to ensure security and sanity in our waterways.
“We have procured about 20 patrol boats. We are laying more emphasis on security at this point in time, and as a matter of fact, we don’t want to be losing either boat operators themselves or passengers.
“We have also procured two ambulances while seven others are on the way.
“We have placed an embargo on boat ferrying after six o’clock in the evening because many accidents we recorded took place in the night while some of them were victims of overloading. And some of them do not have navigational facilities.
“We want to boldly say at this juncture that the task force has our full support. We are ready to listen to your requests,” Moghalu said.
Earlier, General Manager, Marine, NIWA, Engr. Joseph Ororo, said the agency has repaired its wreck removal equipment.
He said the equipments would be deployed on the inland waterways soon.
Trending
- Business4 days ago
IPMAN Seeks Foreign Partnership For Robust Refinery Deal
- Business4 days ago
1,818 MSMEs Benefit From Covid-19 Recovery Package In Delta
- Business4 days ago
Piracy: Stakeholders Canvass Rivers Coast Guard
- Sports5 days ago
CAFCL: Rivers United Will Go Beyond Group Stage – Chairman
- Business4 days ago
CAC Registers 245,000 SMEs Free Of Charge
- Sports5 days ago
Keves Football Competition Kicks Off In PH
- Sports5 days ago
I Want To Take Remo To Next Level – Ogunbote
- Sports5 days ago
10 Athletes To Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics