Rivers
Community Lauds LG Chairman
The Tombia Council of Chiefs, has lauded the Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, for commencing the construction of the Tombia jetty concrete walkway and passengers’ waiting lounge projects, describing him as a politician with a difference.
The Council of Chiefs made the commendation, recently, during a courtesy call on the council boss at the Council Secretariat in Degema.
Speaking on behalf of the council, the Chairman of Tombia Council of Chiefs, Chief Fubara Davies, described the council chairman as a detribalised politician, who had in less than three months in office made so much impact in the governance of the local government area.
Chief Davies, who commended the council boss for his good works across communities of the LGA, thanked him for coming to the aid of Tombia Community with the project, which he said would address the perennial flooding in the community.
He noted that the chairman’s decision to embark on the project showed that he is a grassroots politician, who knows the core developmental issues of the various communities of the LGA, assuring that the people of Tombia would give all necessary support to achieve a successful completion.
Also speaking, President of Tombia Youth Federation, Comrade Williams Melchizedek Bethel, while expressing delight at the commencement of the long-desired project, assured that the youths of Tombia would collaborate with the contractor to ensure a peaceful and conducive atmosphere.
The council boss had while addressing the community leaders, stated that it was the administration’s policy to engage community stakeholders before embarking on any developmental project in their locality, to ensure community ownership and participation.
He noted that although there were a lot of work to be done, due to paucity of funds, the council’s administration would prioritise in terms of necessity, in order to get the desired result and fulfill its campaign promise of executing projects in all communities of the area.
The chairman said the decision to build a decent ‘waiting lounge’ for commuters, in addition to the concrete walkway, was to give the people of Tombia and visitors, a conducive and comfortable place to stay while waiting to board speed boats to Port Harcourt.
He disclosed that with the endorsement of the project by the community stakeholders, the project would formally commence from next week.
On the issue of electricity, he disclosed that the council was working round-the-clock to resolve the situation, to ensure that the people of DELGA get the full benefits of the utility bills paid by the council.
NAFDAC Warns Against Drug Abuse
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned against patronising drug hawkers.
The agency also decried abuse of codeine drugs and self medication.
Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, gave the warning during the flag-off of the agency’s seven-day awareness campaign in Port Harcourt.
Adeyeye cautioned against the use of kerosene tanker to load groundnut oil and the danger of using potassium bromate to bake bread.
The message of the director general which was delivered by the agency’s South-South Zonal Director, Subulade Isijola, also warned against the use of sniper to preserve any type of food or to keep flies away from meat, saying that the chemical in the sniper could be dangerous to human health.
He emphasised on the dangers of transfat and consumption of excessive oil, use of formalin on food and its associated health hazards and low level of exclusive breast feeding practice by lactating mothers and its associated health hazards.
According to Prof. Adeyeye, the sensitisation became necessary to promote health of the people, intensify and expand the scope of the informal and formal behaviour change communication strategies in order to reach the vulnerable communities especially at the grassroot.
The Tide reports that representatives of pharmaceutical organisations, Nigerian Customs, Federal Road Sefaty Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Civil Society Organisations, community leaders amongst others were present at the awareness campaign.
Council Partners Navy Over Insecurity On Waterways
The Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Bar. Erastus Charles Awortu, has stated his administration’s readiness to support the Nigerian Navy to address the menace of insecurity along waterways of the area.
The council boss made this known when he briefly stopped over at a Navy patrol boat along the waterway while on security official visit to Oyorokoto fishing settlement in the area.
Oyorokoto Community is located at the Coast of Atlantic Ocean in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, It is the largest fishing hub in West Africa. Before the presence of council administration, the area was plagued by issues of insecurity due to brazen attacks by sea pirates and other criminal gangs.
Awortu said his decision to support the personnel of the Nigerian Navy was borne out of the need to stem the tide of insecurity along Andoni waterways.
“We are very much ready to support the Nigerian Navy to help us to achieve peace within the Andoni waterways. We also need your support to address insecurity along our waterways. We have already established a good relationship with the men of Nigerian Navy deployed to Andoni coastal areas, I’m hopeful that this relationship would be beneficial to our effort towards addressing insecurity. We will also encourage the Navy in any way we can”, the chairman said.
Addressing the people of Oyorokoto Community, the council boss expressed his administration’s determination to bring lasting peace, stability and security in Andoni including fishing settlements and coastal areas.
He said the effort is geared toward economic development as well as to attract investors to the area.
According to him, more security men would be deployed to Oyorokoto community and its environs to improve security in the area.
Awortu assured the people of even development that would improve economic activities in all fishing settlements as well as sustain the existing peace in the area.
He said no amount of money spent in safeguarding the lives of people and properties to achieve an enduring peace in the area is a waste.
“We are very passionate about the issue of security. It was sad and unfortunate that when you tune to the radio, you don’t hear any good thing about Andoni, what you hear are kidnapping, sea piracy, cult killing, armed robbery and chieftaincy crisis”.
When I came into office only two security men were deployed to secure the whole of Oyorokoto and its environs which was grossly inadequate. I felt this wasn’t the right way to address the security challenges in the area.
“However the story is different today as we have been able to secure and facilitate increased deployment of security personnel to Oyorokoto and its environs to provide adequate security in the area. We are spending much to sustain the increased deployment of security personnel in Oyorokoto and other parts of Andoni”. Awortu said.
The Council Chairman while urging the people to maintain good relationship with security operatives deployed to the area, hinted that his administration has taken measures to curb the spate of attacks by Sea pirates and other criminal gangs.
He assured the people that the council will played more priority to ensured that activities of the criminals do not impact negatively on the businesses of the Small-Scale Fishermen and women at the Coastal Communities.
Awortu also promised to intervene in the area of Education in Oyorokoto Fishing Settlement and pledged to draw the attention of the relevant authorities in the Education Sector of Rivers State to public schools in the area.
Coastal Communities also visited by the Council Chairman Erastus Awortu includes AmaNsan, IbotokponMbaba, and Oyorokotoetc.
By: Enoch Epelle
Again, Gunmen Kill Two In Ogoni Community
Some unidentified gunmen in the wee hours of yesterday invaded Ka-Bori Community in Khana Local Government Area of the State, killing two persons.
An indigene of the area, who craved anonymity told newsmen that the victims were two females and a male.
One of the victims reportedly died on the spot.
The other victim was rushed to a medical facility where she is currently receiving treatment.
The natives have in the meantime, accused people of Kono-Boue Community of complicity in the attack.
The natives said security agencies had moved into the community to restore normalcy even as no arrest had been made.
Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Kono-Boue Community Development Committee (CDC), Golden Nwibakpo has described as untrue insinuations that his people were responsible for the attack.
Mr Nwibakpo in a telephone interview said his community had been deserted and his people were roaming about in Bori and did not have the time to plan such an attack.
The image maker of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), is yet to react to the incident.
