Community Lauds LG Chairman

The Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Bar. Erastus Charles Awortu, has stated his administration’s readiness to support the Nigerian Navy to address the menace of insecurity along waterways of the area.

The council boss made this known when he briefly stopped over at a Navy patrol boat along the waterway while on security official visit to Oyorokoto fishing settlement in the area.

Oyorokoto Community is located at the Coast of Atlantic Ocean in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, It is the largest fishing hub in West Africa. Before the presence of council administration, the area was plagued by issues of insecurity due to brazen attacks by sea pirates and other criminal gangs.

Awortu said his decision to support the personnel of the Nigerian Navy was borne out of the need to stem the tide of insecurity along Andoni waterways.

“We are very much ready to support the Nigerian Navy to help us to achieve peace within the Andoni waterways. We also need your support to address insecurity along our waterways. We have already established a good relationship with the men of Nigerian Navy deployed to Andoni coastal areas, I’m hopeful that this relationship would be beneficial to our effort towards addressing insecurity. We will also encourage the Navy in any way we can”, the chairman said.

Addressing the people of Oyorokoto Community, the council boss expressed his administration’s determination to bring lasting peace, stability and security in Andoni including fishing settlements and coastal areas.

He said the effort is geared toward economic development as well as to attract investors to the area.

According to him, more security men would be deployed to Oyorokoto community and its environs to improve security in the area.

Awortu assured the people of even development that would improve economic activities in all fishing settlements as well as sustain the existing peace in the area.

He said no amount of money spent in safeguarding the lives of people and properties to achieve an enduring peace in the area is a waste.

“We are very passionate about the issue of security. It was sad and unfortunate that when you tune to the radio, you don’t hear any good thing about Andoni, what you hear are kidnapping, sea piracy, cult killing, armed robbery and chieftaincy crisis”.

When I came into office only two security men were deployed to secure the whole of Oyorokoto and its environs which was grossly inadequate. I felt this wasn’t the right way to address the security challenges in the area.

“However the story is different today as we have been able to secure and facilitate increased deployment of security personnel to Oyorokoto and its environs to provide adequate security in the area. We are spending much to sustain the increased deployment of security personnel in Oyorokoto and other parts of Andoni”. Awortu said.

The Council Chairman while urging the people to maintain good relationship with security operatives deployed to the area, hinted that his administration has taken measures to curb the spate of attacks by Sea pirates and other criminal gangs.

He assured the people that the council will played more priority to ensured that activities of the criminals do not impact negatively on the businesses of the Small-Scale Fishermen and women at the Coastal Communities.

Awortu also promised to intervene in the area of Education in Oyorokoto Fishing Settlement and pledged to draw the attention of the relevant authorities in the Education Sector of Rivers State to public schools in the area.

Coastal Communities also visited by the Council Chairman Erastus Awortu includes AmaNsan, IbotokponMbaba, and Oyorokotoetc.

By: Enoch Epelle