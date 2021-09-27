Chief Judge Charges Staff On Training, Job Improvement

The Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, has called on the staff of the state judiciary to cultivate the habit of acquiring further knowledge, through workshops, training, in order to improve on their job performances and services delivery.

Justice Amadi made this call while declaring open a two- day workshop organised for staff of the state judiciary with the theme , “Repositioning the Staff of the State Judiciary for Effective Service Delivery”, held at the main auditorium of the State High Court in Port Harcourt, recently.

The state chief judge described the registrars, assistants and other categories of staff of the Judiciary as important and integral part in the judiciary administration, saying that they play a very crucial role in the administration of justice service delivery in the society.

He averred that the essence of the workshop was to equip them for the task ahead and improve the standard of their job performances and service delivery in line with the present administration’s core mandate of which centered on effective service delivery.

According to him, their duties and responsibilities are very important, as no court or courts can function without the registrars and other categories of staff.

“You are all aware of your roles, no court can function without registrars, assistant registrars and other support staff.

“I decided to revive this training and workshop because of the enormous role you play in justice delivery. If you do not know what you are to do in the job, how can you control your subjects because if you allow your subjects to know more than you and be the ones to teach you the job, then you will lose the confidence and cannot exercise control over them. Therefore, you all must take the workshop serious so as to improve yourself. “he stated.

Justice Amadi however, told them that computer literacy will be one of the conditions for promotion in the judiciary, saying that the world is moving, leaving the old analog fashion and has fast embraced digitalisation.

“Today most states’ judiciary writes examination before promotion, though such principle was in practice here before now, however we shall reintroduce the practice again.” he stated.

Earlier in his address, the acting chief registrar of State High Court, David Davis Ihua-Maduenyi, thanked the chief judge for approving the workshop, adding that in doing so, the chief judge has demonstrated his passion and commitment in repositioning the state judiciary for service delivery.

Ihua-Maduenyi explained that the essence of the workshop was to involve the staff to que in to the various programmes, efforts and commitment laid out by the present administration to reposition the judiciary for better service delivery to the public

“The workshop is to explain all these goals so that staff will be ready for the task ahead, every staff is called to service. The workshop will be practical and and interactive to enhance job performance and effective service delivery” he stated

He used the opportunity to assure the chief judge of the resolved by the judiciary staffs to support his administration’s quest to reposition and moving the state judiciary forward.

Again, Gunmen Kill Two In Ogoni Community!

Some unidentified gunmen in the wee hours of last Sunday invaded Ka-Bori community in Khana Local Government Area of the State killing, two persons.

An indigene of the area who craved anonymity told newsmen that the victims were two females and a male.

One of the female and male victims reportedly died on the spot.

The other victim was rushed to a medical facility where she is currently receiving treatment.

The natives have in the meantime, accused people of Kono-Boue community of complicity in the attack.

The natives said security agencies had moved into the community to restore normalcy even as no arrest had been made.

Mean while, the Public Relations Officer of Kono-Boue Community Development Committee (CDC), Golden Nwibakpo has described as untrue insinuations that his people were responsible for the attack.

Mr Nwibakpo in a telephone interview said his community had been deserted and his people are roaming about in Bori and did not have the time to plan such an attack.

The image maker of State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), is yet to react.

By: Akujobi Amadi