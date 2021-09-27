Environment
Body Urges Govt To Addres Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
The Green Janitors Sustainable Initiative (GJSI), has urged the Federal, State and Local Governments to address the indiscriminate waste disposal in parts of the country.
GJSI’s Executive Director, Mr Abdul-Salam Ashade, made the appeal in a statement recently in Lagos.
According to him, human activity is one of the issues that should be addressed when it comes to climate change, because it is something that we can control.
“When you look at the greenhouse gases released by burning fossil fuels, they don’t just get released by themselves, it’s done by humans.
“Take a look at the flooding, it does not just occur; people dispose waste indiscriminately on the streets and its blown away by wind into our drainage system and results in flooding.
“These and many more are human activities that are causing climate change.
“We are urging governments, from the grassroots to the Federal levels, to come out with different methods to check these indiscriminate waste disposals by the people,” he said.
Ashade stated that the group evacuated refuse in 12 different locations in Lagos and Oyo States including Osun on Sept.ember 18, when marking the 2021 World Clean-Up Day.
“The locations are: Badagry, LASU-Ojo, Oshodi, Bariga, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Oto-Awori, Iba, Yaba, Ijanikin in Lagos State.
“Others are Ibadan, Oyo State, and Ile-Ife, in Osun.
“There was a massive impact for us at Green Janitors, as we were able to increase our locations to 12, compared to the two locations we observed in 2020.
“The initiative was able to implement our Pick the Plastic Project at two of the locations; Badagry and LASU-Ojo, where we rewarded people with incentives for submitting their plastics.
Environment
African Ministers To Support, Track Nigeria’s WASH Commitment
African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW), has pledged commitment to support Nigeria in actualising its Sanitation And Water For All (SWA) with a view to improving sanitation and hygiene by 2025.
AMCOW’s Acting Executive Secretary, Mr Thomas Banda, said this while receiving members of the Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) in Abuja.
The Tide source reports that the Federal Government, through the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, had in 2019, pledged the creation of a $122 billion Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) fund to meet the country’s target.
Banda urged member states to align its National sanitation policies in line with the sustainable development goals.
He said that the newly released African Sanitation Policy Guidelines (ASPG) was a continental guideline that prescribed the benchmark on what a sanitation policy should look like.
“We urge our member states to sit back and review their sanitation policies that are already in place, From our statistics, most of these sanitation policies that were reviewed were done during the MDGs.
“But now that we are talking about the SDGs, for us to achieve the SDG six on accelerated access to sanitation, we really need to make sure that these sanitation policies are very much focused on the SDGs and not the MDGs.
“We also noted that there are quite a lot of gaps in existing policies in the countries, a lot of countries do not have sanitation policy guidelines at all.
“So, we developed the continental ASPG to provide some guidelines to member states, so that they can come up with their own tailor-made sanitation policies,” Bandan said.
He commended NEWSAN on its activities towards supporting the country in scaling up access to improved sanitation and hygiene and pledged to continue to advocate continentally.
He noted that AMCOW’s mandate was continental and Nigeria’s mandate was just one out of its 55 member states, saying the continental progress report done annually showed that Nigeria had some positive trends that showed it was moving in the right trajectory.
“We have heard about the Clean Nigeria campaign, it is a very good initiative and many other indicators that show that it is moving well, but just like any other member states, there are still some challenges.
“A lot of investment gaps, if we are to achieve our water and sanitation related goals in the SDGs, we still have a lot of things to achieve by closing the investment gaps.
“It has been quite a positive visit, ideas have been exchanged, AMCOW as a continental organisation can put in a voice to member states’ aspirations domestically”.
Mr Benson Attah, NEWSAN’s National Coordinator, said the visit was an advocacy to support government’s effort and track commitments made to the Sanitation and Water for All in 2019 which it proposed the establishment of a WASH fund for the country.
Environment
Forum Links Insecurity In West Africa To Global Warming
The present challenges of insecurity in the West Africa region has been linked to global warming.
This was one of the issues discussed at a security seminar organised by Coastal Awareness Initiative in Port Harcourt.
The seminar also warned against further vandalisation of oil and gas facilities in the region.
Representative of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Olufemi Adetimehin, said West Africa region will experience more crises until the issue of global warming was addressed.
Adetimehinwho’s topic was titled, Global warming in West African Global Communities, said most Rivers in West Africa are drying up.
He particularly said the Lake Chad has lost more than 80 percent of its capacities adding that the situation has led to mass job losses in the region.
According to him, fishing activities as well as farming have been affected by the situation of the Lake Chad
The expert also said the condition of the lake has led to mass migration of herder’s south ward which has resulted in clashes with farmers in the local Communities in the region.
He also said that the activities of terrorist groups have been boasted as more young people are being recruited by terrorist groups in the region.
He listed other effects of climate change in the region to include, food scarcity, increase in malaria infection and increase in sea level which poses threat to coastal communities.
Also speaking, representative of the Nigerian Navy S,O.Emiola said the Navy will improve its synergy with sister security Agencies to improve security on the water ways.
He however said the issues of security on the water ways should not be left alone to one agency.
Representative of the Nigerian Ports Authority called on boat drivers to avoid stormy weather, while use of navigational aid should be encouraged.
He also warned against overspeeding.
Also speaking, Commander Rivers Coast Guard, Captain Amari Godwin, said the event was part of the organization’s activities to sensitise communities on the importance of safety along the water ways.
Godwin said, his group was ready to collaborate with relevant organisations to ensure maritime safety in the state.
Earlier, the overall commander Coastal Awareness Initiative, Captain Chukwuemeka Ndubuisi, said the seminar was to sensitise communities on the dangers of pipeline vandalisation.
Ndubuisi said the event also aimed at promoting healthy and sustainable environment in the Nigerian territorial waters ways.
Also speaking, former councilor, ward four, Port Harcourt city, Mrs Blessings Okowu, urged for the establishment of the Rivers State Coast Guard.
By: John Bibor
Environment
Stakeholders Want End To Kpo Fire Business
Some stakeholders in Port Harcourt City and environs have urged the government to check the proliferation of illegal refineries, popularly known as “kpo fire” in the country.
A cross section of stakeholders, who spoke in a voxpop with The Tide said, apart from the environment, the illegal business was an act of economic sabotage.
They noted that the sooner the government called this economic sabotagers to order, the better it is for the society.
Mr Joseph Adejo, said the business constitutes a great danger to the society.
He said illegal burning of crude has destroyed the environment. “ If you go to some riverine communities, you cannot see any life vegetation, government should stop it”, he said.
He also called on the government to enact a law to check the trend.
Also speaking, another respondent, Miss Joy Oneke, described kpo fire as an illegal business and called on the government to check the trend.
She also said the situation, was affecting the economy of the riverine areas.
According to her ,” kpo fire” business is an evil that should not be encouraged.
Also speaking, Mrs Eunice Etido said, the proliferation of illegal refineries was a risk to the society, adding that even sooth incident in Port Harcourt environs was being caused by the incesant burning of petroleum products.
Etido called on the government to check the trend.
She said fishing business was not booming because of the “kpo fire”, adding that even the mangrove vegetations are all dead.
She also condemned the attitude of the security agencies who burnt and spilled some contents of seized illegal products to the river.
For an environmentalist, miss Blessing Dike, government should rise up to the challenge of checking the proliferation of the business.
By: Inimgba Favour Victor, Elendu-Obochi Esther & Iyanaa Ibama Oribim
