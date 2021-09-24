Rivers
RSG, PCN Plan Peace Club In Schools
The Rivers State Government and the Peace Child Nigeria have unveiled plans to organise peace clubs in schools across the state.
The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, disclosed this at an event put together by the Peace Child Nigeria to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Peace in Port Harcourt.
Ebeku, represented by a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mrs Asime Davidson Brown, said the ministry would work with the organization to carry the message of peace to every community in the state.
He said the PCN planned to sensitise communities in the state on the importance of peace, adding that the dream would not be allowed to die.
Ebeku also urged other non-governmental organizations in the state to emulate Peace Child Nigeria by coming up with programmes that would have impact on the lives of the people.
The commissioner noted that peace has become very important, especially with the ongoing developmental programmes of the administration across the state.
In her welcome address, the Executive Director of Peace Child Nigeria, RevAda Amoji, said the organization was non-profit and non-political, adding that it was geared towards the promotion of inter-cultural understanding, unity and peaceful co-existence among diverse ethnic groups in the country.
She said the group has been in the forefront in the promotion of peace in the state.
According to her, Peace Child Nigeria in 1990 through the school-based peace child clubs, staged two musical concerts, stressing that the first production was titled,‘Family At Peace’.
She said similar concerts have been staged by the group to highlight the evils of cultism,drug abuse, AIDS and other health hazards.
Amoji said her organization caters for the physical and spiritual needs of the poor and vulnerable in the society.
She emphasized that peace education in schools revolve around character moulding, discipline, moral virtues, and inculcation of the fear of God as a restraining factor against evil.
Amoji said PCN also initiated the global peace education campaign in schools in the year 2000 in line with the resolution of the Global Peace Conference which held in Dallas, USA.
She said the first peace child club was also setup in the Federal Government College,Abuloma, and also stressed the need for the society to give more attention to peace building to attract development.
It would be recalled that the United Nations had set aside September 22 of every year as International Day of Peace.
By: John Bibor
Rivers
Incest Cases Worry FIDA
International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in the State, has raised an alarm over the increase of incest in the State.
The Acting Chairman of FIDA in the State, Nnenna Igbokwe told newsmen that the organisation discovered this during their sensitisation programme about the VAAP Law.
Igbokwe said at least three of the incest cases are before court of competent jurisdiction.
The Acting FIDA Chairman also said that the accused especially, fathers use threat to silence cases of incest in their family.
She however, advised security agencies to do due diligence in their investigation of the incest matters.
Rivers
Banigo Receives MWAN’s President-Elect
The State Deputy Governor and foundation member of Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has received the new MWAN’s, National President-elect, Prof. Rosemary Ogu.
The Deputy Governor received Prof Ogu in her office at Government House, Port Harcourt, and congratulated the team on the victory.
She also presented gifts to the National President-elect.
Earlier, the 22nd National President-elect of Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Prof Romary Ogu had promised to work hard to take the association to enviable heights.
In another development, the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has also received her 22nd MWAN Biennial Conference registration materials from Dr Vetty Agala, the President of MWAN in the State
The Tide reports that the State delegation included MWAN’s, Rivers State Founder/Initiator, Dr Bernadette Korubo, a life member of the association, Dr Nnesochi Offor who is also another life member, past President of the State, past National Treasurer and MWAN mentor 2021.
Other delegates led by the State President, Dr Vetty Agala were Dr Obelebra Adebiyi, immediate past State Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association and past President, MWAN, Rivers State, Dr Ibimonye Porbeni, the immediate past MWAN President in the State and Dr Ireju Ajie, the Secretary of MWAN in the State.
The State branch of MWAN will be hosting the 23rd biennial conference in September, 2023.
Rivers
LG Boss Orders Fresh Election Processes In Community
As the build up to the Krakrama Youths Association’s election gathers momentum, the Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Onengiyeofori George, has sued for peace amongst parties.
The Tide learnt that security intelligence from the Krakrama community revealed that rancour and crisis were looming as a result of the forthcoming youth election in the community thus, if treated with levity may degenerate into a crisis situation in the community.
Sequel to the impending fracas allegedly caused by the pre-election irregularities, the Asari- Toru Local Government Area boss in line with his constitutional duty of maintaining peace and order as the Chief Security Officer in the Local Government Area has ordered for a fresh start of the process.
Speaking in a meeting with the Amanyanabo of Krakrama Community, King Iwari Gibson Bala, the CDC Chairman, Comrade Victor Membere and the outgoing Youth President of Krakrama Youth Association, Comrade Ikalaso Tomitamunoa, the Council boss ordered for the nullification of the Electoral Commitee appointed by the outgoing executives of the Krakrama Youth Association.
He further asked the Amanyanabo of Krakrama Community to liaise with the relevant stakeholders to appoint a credible, neutral and acceptable Electoral Committee that will oversee the elections.
Moreover, the Council Chairman directed that the aspirants who had purchased forms already still stand as status quo still remains.
For fairness, the new Electoral Committee to be appointed has been directed to give one week of grace to aspirants for continuous sale of forms.
By: Theresa Frederick & Wokoma Emmanuel
