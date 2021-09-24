RSG, PCN Plan Peace Club In Schools

The Rivers State Government and the Peace Child Nigeria have unveiled plans to organise peace clubs in schools across the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, disclosed this at an event put together by the Peace Child Nigeria to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Peace in Port Harcourt.

Ebeku, represented by a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mrs Asime Davidson Brown, said the ministry would work with the organization to carry the message of peace to every community in the state.

He said the PCN planned to sensitise communities in the state on the importance of peace, adding that the dream would not be allowed to die.

Ebeku also urged other non-governmental organizations in the state to emulate Peace Child Nigeria by coming up with programmes that would have impact on the lives of the people.

The commissioner noted that peace has become very important, especially with the ongoing developmental programmes of the administration across the state.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director of Peace Child Nigeria, RevAda Amoji, said the organization was non-profit and non-political, adding that it was geared towards the promotion of inter-cultural understanding, unity and peaceful co-existence among diverse ethnic groups in the country.

She said the group has been in the forefront in the promotion of peace in the state.

According to her, Peace Child Nigeria in 1990 through the school-based peace child clubs, staged two musical concerts, stressing that the first production was titled,‘Family At Peace’.

She said similar concerts have been staged by the group to highlight the evils of cultism,drug abuse, AIDS and other health hazards.

Amoji said her organization caters for the physical and spiritual needs of the poor and vulnerable in the society.

She emphasized that peace education in schools revolve around character moulding, discipline, moral virtues, and inculcation of the fear of God as a restraining factor against evil.

Amoji said PCN also initiated the global peace education campaign in schools in the year 2000 in line with the resolution of the Global Peace Conference which held in Dallas, USA.

She said the first peace child club was also setup in the Federal Government College,Abuloma, and also stressed the need for the society to give more attention to peace building to attract development.

It would be recalled that the United Nations had set aside September 22 of every year as International Day of Peace.

By: John Bibor