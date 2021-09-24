Sports
‘Joshua Desperate To Become Undisputed Champion’
Eddie Hearn has said that Anthony Joshua is desperate to fight Tyson Fury and fulfill his dream of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.
Fury, 33, was forced to shelve plans to fight Joshua after being ordered by an arbitrator to face Deontay Wilder, leaving fans gutted to see the undisputed showdown fall through.
Joshua defends his WBA (Super), IBF and WBO belts against Oleksandr Usyk tomorrow and AJ’s promoter says he would be shocked if the Fury fight did not happen.
“I had zero support from Fury’s team to get that fight made,” Hearn said to Tidesports source.
“I don’t want to speak badly about Fury’s team, but I don’t trust them. Really, we’ve got to look after ourselves and our own business, which is Oleksandr Usyk. The only thing that matters right now is that fight.
“I believe that Tyson Fury would fight Anthony Joshua. We know it’s the biggest financial fight in boxing. I know for a fact AJ would fight Tyson Fury. I would be shocked if both won their upcoming fights and we didn’t see that fight.”
Team AJ has blamed Team Fury for the fight collapsing, while Fury’s co-promoter, Frank Warren has repeatedly insisted a deal was never signed.
Joshua opted to face his WBO mandatory Usyk after Fury signed to fight Wilder again – and Hearn revealed the 31-year-old would never entertain relinquishing one of his titles.
“The dream has always been to be undisputed,” the Matchroom boss said of Joshua.
“Sometimes you get an easier mandatory defence. This one is probably the toughest mandatory defence you can find. Horrible style, boxing genius, just a great, great fighter.
“But AJ loves that, he loves the challenge. He loves to know how good he is. He wants to show the world how good he is tomorrow night.
“Not just by knocking him out, but by outskilling him as well.”
WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie joined Hearn in expecting another knockout from Joshua.
Okolie is close friends with Joshua, who also acts as his manager, and predicted size would be a big factor against Usyk, who recently stepped up from cruiserweight.
“He looks amazing. I don’t think it’s about outskilling,” he said.
“I feel like the size is going to matter in this fight. Not that AJ is going to go and grab hold of him. But when AJ does land, and he will land, with 60,000 screaming, we’ll see how Usyk takes it.
“AJ is a seasoned world-level, world champion, one of the best in the world full stop.”
Sports
Reps Summon Dare Over Doping Crisis At Tokyo
The House of Representatives has begun investigation of the disqualification of Nigerian athletes at the 2020 Olympics over alleged doping, asking the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, to come and explain the preparedness of the Nigerian contingent for the sports festival.
Tidesports source gathered that the resolutions followed the unanimous adoption of a motion at the plenary on Wednesday titled, ‘Need to Investigate Activities of the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development on Failed Doping Test by Nigeria Athletes at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.’
Consequently, the House resolved to “invite the Minister of Sports and Youth Development (sic) to brief the Committee on Sports on the level of Nigeria’s compliance with extant regulations set by the International Association of Athletics Federations and the independent anti-doping arm, Athletics Integrity Unit.”
The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to put necessary measures in place to ensure compliance with extant regulations at both local and international competitions, while mandating the Committee on Sports to “investigate the immediate and remote cause of the failed doping test to forestall future occurrence.”
Moving the motion, Mr Babatunde Ayeni said the Nigerian delegation to the Olympic Games fared well in terms of performance, thereby raising the country’s rating in the comity of nations.
Ayeni recalled the outstanding performance of the Nigerian Football Team which bagged the historic first soccer gold medal at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, United States of America.
The lawmaker lamented the incident of July 20, 2021, where the Athletics Integrity Unit of the International Association of Athletics Federations barred 10 Nigerian athletes, including the highly-rated Blessing Okagbare, from the Tokyo Olympics for failing to meet requirements for out-of-competition drug testing.
He recalled that the Athletics Integrity Unit alleged that Okagbare, who won the opening heat of the Women’s 100 meters, had tested positive for human growth hormone.
“The House is also aware that the allegation further affirmed that the affected athletes failed to comply with the rules requiring those from countries deemed to be at high risk of doping to undergo three no-notice out-of-competition tests in a 10 months’ period leading up to a major event.
“The House is concerned that despite the huge funds being made available yearly for the regulatory agencies in the sports sector, adequate efforts have not been made to get Nigeria into the category where they would be deemed to have made significant improvements in anti-doping tests,” Ayeni added.
Sports
NYG: Rivers B’Ball Team Intensifies Preparations
Coach of the Rivers State Male Basket-ball Team, Dagogo Okumgba, has said that preparation, are in top gear for the forthcoming 2021 edition of the National Youth Games (NYG)scheduled to hold in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Coach Okumgba disclosed this yesterday during an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the team is doing everything necessary to get a better outing in Ilorin when the chips are down, saying that the players are in high spirits and are poised to compete favourably when the competition gets underway.
The coach said his players are committed to their preparations for the task ahead and determined to do the state proud at the games come November this year.
“We are doing our part to prepare as a team and wait for a go ahead from the Sports Ministry for camping so as to further prepare and fortify on the earlier made preparation,” Okumgba added.
The team qualified from their zone at the recently concluded zonal elimi-nation for team sports ahead of “National Youth Games” coming up next month.
It would be recalled that the zonal elimination for team events which comprised Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Edo states took place in Asaba, Delta State, fortnight ago.
The date for the competition was earlier fixed for September 7 to 17 this year.
Sports
10 Athletes To Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics
Following the successful completion of its inaugural Olympics Trials in Lagos last Saturday, the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria has stated that 10 athletes would represent Nigeria at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games.
Technical Director, BSFN, Dr. Seun Adigun disclosed this in Lagos.
“Ten athletes will be named for the Winter Olympics.
“We will have two athletes for Bobsled, two in the Monobob women’s team, two athletes for the Bobsled men’s team, two male Skeleton and two female Skeleton athletes for the national team,” Adigun, who played a key role in Nigeria’s debut at the last Winter Olympics Games in Pyeongchang, Sourh Korea, said.
President, BSFN, Solomon Ogba stated that the team would train on ice in Europe, ahead of the Winter Games.
“This is the first stage of the preparation for the Olympics before the athletes train on ice,” Ogba said.
History was made earlier in the year when six athletes, who were selected from the first-ever trials in Lagos, trained and participated on ice for the first time in Pyeongchang.
Tidesports source reports that after a few days of training on ice, Perpetua Nwanna and Alawode Sekinat won bronze medal in their debut competition, after finishing third in the women’s double Bobsleigh IBSFSliding Korea Cup.
Trending
- News4 days ago
Shell Recommits To Research, Dev In Nigeria
- Sports4 days ago
Championship: Muaythai Federation Appeals For Support
- Sports4 days ago
Infantino Reveals How Nigeria Can Host FIFA Competitions
- Sports4 days ago
Why NFF Must Offset Rohr’s Salaries, Bonuses – Aikhomogbe
- Sports4 days ago
Ogunsakin, Mubarak Hit Finals At Sapetro Futures Tennis
- Sports4 days ago
Coordinator Okays Youth Basketball Festival
- Sports4 days ago
Udi Wants Ex-S’Eagles To Coach NPFL Teams
- Politics4 days ago
Presidency Lists Beneficiaries Of External Borrowing Plan