Varsity Bursar Gets Confidence Vote

A group under the aegis of Ekpeye Oil and Gas (EOG) has marked its 2nd anniversary amid pomp and pageantry, in Ahoada in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The ceremony was attended by sons, daughters and well-meaning individuals all over Ekpeye land.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Chairman of Ekpeye Oil and Gas, Comrade Chidi Dogini stated among other things that the association cut across oil, gas and pipeline host communities in Ekpeyeland, which major objectives include emancipation and liberation of Ekpeye from oil politics of multinational companies. According to him, since EOG’s registration on 19th September, 2019, the struggle has been tough.

Comrade Dogini enjoined the people to pursue a common goal of redeeming Ekpeye ethnic nation from shackles of long suffering, negligence and deprivation from oil companies operating across the length and breadth of Ekpeyeland tended to balkanise the people. He stressed that the ugly trend spurred some individuals who have the collective interest of Ekpeye at heart to pull resources together without minding the price to be paid in order to create such a formidable body in Ekpeye kingdom.

The national chairman said, when they came on board, many perceived them not only as child’s play, but with inordinate ambition to usurp power for personal aggrandisement. According to him, reckoning from the association’s glaring antecedents and genuine intensions the narrative was changed.

He promised that Ekpeyeland would witness economic fortunes in the nearby future if all hands would be on deck.

“As long as the laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria are concerned, as long as the petroleum industry act (PIA) is concerned, I will fight the oil companies that will not listen to the body,” Dogini said.

“In the midst of surplus, Ekpeye man has no Job; in the midst of surplus, Ekpeye man was treated with levity, and they armed our youths with matchets and guns to fight ourselves, while they make merry with our oil money,” he lamented.

“They say, ‘an injury to one is an injury to all. I call on all Ekpeye sons and daughters to join in this struggle to liberate Ekpeye,” Dogini said.

The highly elated chairman pointed out ten achievements which the association has recorded over the years which include successful demonstration against Morpol Engineering Ltd and Shell Petroleum Development Company by host communities; acceptance by Agip of ownership of pipeline along with NLNG pipeline right of way; public relation projects in NLNG host communities among others.

The chairman also hinted that upcoming events would comprise remediation of Ekpeyeland and water; general security summit; special training scheme on oil and gas for critical stakeholders in Ekpeyeland and others.

Earlier in his opening speech, EOG’s public relations officer, Comrade Austin Ijeoma reiterated the mission and vision of EOG; noting that they have not derailed in their functions. He thanked God for endowing Ekpeye with oil and gas.

The P.R.O remarked further among other things that the power of the association was vested on the villages. According to him, EOG could excel if members take the association seriously by responding to calls as well as informing the body on the happenings around them.

High points of the occasion include induction of Ogbele community youth executives; presentation of EOG progress report; refreshment among others.

However, in a vote of thanks, Mr Johnbull Agbedu, Akoh clan branch chairman of EOG thanked the attendees for being part of the colourful celebration. He also reminded the participants to send the message to their respective communities.

By: Emenike Agimo