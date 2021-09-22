Health
To Much Salt Consumption, Bad For Kidney – Expert
A Nephrologist, specialist in Kidney disease, Dr Manda David-West, says excessive salt consumption is one key cause of kidney disease.
Stating this in a recent interview, she said in-take of too much salt is capable of damaging one’s kidney, in addition to raising blood pressure.
“Too much salt can raise up the Blood Pressure (BP), and once the BP is raised, if you are not on medication, It can damage the kidney over time, she said.
In order to prevent this, Dr David West, who is a Consultant Nephrologist at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) called for limitation in salt in-take.
She further stated that to prevent kidney disease, there was the need to cut down on carbohydrate and callory intake, alongside checking food in-take capable of increasing chances of developing diabetes mellitus.
Dr David West continued that enough intake of fruits and vegetables, alongside exercises with a view to keep fit also prevents kidney diseases.
Contrary to wide spread belief that food supplements are good for the body, Dr David West said too much intake of food supplements is not good for the body.
Accroding to her, besides taking fruits and vegetables, “they should engage in daily exercise, try and keep fit and be active as much.
“Even (food) supplement has not been proven to be good to the kidney, especially when it is taken for a long time.
Health
Immunization: Health Board Targets Rural Communities
Towards ensuring that immunization campaign achieves its target of over 90 percent, the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, says it has provided modalities for trained health care providers to reach the interiors of the state.
Making this known in an exclusive interview, the Health Education / Coordinator, Rivers State Social and Behavioural Change Communication Committee, Dr Daris Nria, said provisions have been made to take the free immunisation exercise to the rural areas of the state.
Because immunisation programe will be running concurrently in all the local government areas, and these areas will be empowered with boats or other means of transport, as well as logistics.
She used this opportunity to call on the public especially parents and women of child bearing age to avail themselves the opportunity of being immunized against tetanus and other diseases.
In another development, the Maternal and Neonatal Child Health (MNCH) Focal Person, Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr Emen-Jaja stated that the MNCH week slated to commence from 20th – 24th September will provide health care services for children under the age of five years, pregnant women as well as their spouses.
Such services, according to her, include administration of vitamin A, deworming exercise, nutritional screening, general health checks, child spacing and birth registration.
“Both women of reproductive age and their spouses who visit the health care centres would also have free services within the week.
Health
CSO Wants Cancer Treatment Centres In Rivers
The Rivers State Chapter of the Civil Society organsation (CSO) has called on the state government to establish cancer treatment centres in the state to address the current growing cancer cases in the state.
Making the call recently, chairman of the organisation, Mr Dennis Otobo, said going by the status among the community of states in the country, Rivers State needs such centres in strategic areas of the state.
He stated that “going by the position of Rivers State among other states in the country, we are over due to have enough cancer treatment centres, especially considering the State Government’s focus on the health of her people”.
According to him, “taking some of our cancer patients to other neighbouring states does not tell well of our health services, no matter how we look at it.
“Government should establish cancer treatment centres in the state, at least a one hub treatment centre in each LGA”, he said.
Otobo explained that for now, about 99 per cent of treatments for cancer and related services are provided by donor agencies and patients are taken outside the state for treatment, which requires a lot of fund that is mostly not available.
“If government can provide cancer treatment centres in the state, it will not only lessen the impact of the ailment in the state but will also alleviate the suffering of patients who cannot afford going for treatment outside the state”, he said.
Health
Treating Weak Erection Naturally
Erectile dysfunction, also known as impotence, is a condition where a man cannot achieve or maintain an erection during intercourse. One in every five men have the problem of weak erection from the age of 40 and above. This problem affects nearly 30 million men in the United States and can be caused by both physical and psychological factors. There are many medications on the market for erectile dysfunction (ED), but a lot of guys prefer the natural route. Fortunately, there are several creative ways to tackle this challenge with low cost, naturally simple effort.
- Exercise the body
Bodily exercise is key in improving the mans, “mojo”. Exercise whether aerobic and strenuous one with weights boosts testosterone,- a key hormone for the “ other room”.
Kegels for instance, which is an exercise in form of squatting are not just for the ladies. Men can get in on the action! Doing Kegel exercises regularly will strengthen your pelvic floor and can improve the drive as well as sexual performance. The exercises are fairly simple and you can find instructions online or ask your doctor for details. The typical regimen is to tighten the muscles at the bottom of your pelvic area, hold for 3 seconds and then release. Do this 10-15 times, 3 times a day for tip-top sexual fitness.
Because arousal requires good blood flow, aerobic exercise is important to keep your cardiovascular system in shape. Maintaining a healthy weight can also be a key factor in reversing erectile dysfunction. Studies have shown that men with a waist measurement of 42 inches or higher have a 50 per cent greater chance of experiencing erectile dysfunction.
- Limiting Alcohol
One drink might help loosen you up and put you in the mood, but too much alcohol can quickly dampen your spirits if you suffer from erectile dysfunction. Alcohol can dull the central nervous system and your sexual reflexes. The more you drink, the less your body will able to feel, respond and perform at its best. Plus, heavy use of alcohol over time can damage the liver which leads to increased estrogen production in men. Cutting back on your drinks can boost your enjoyment in the bedroom.
- Quitting Smoking
Smoking is bad for your heart health and contributes to vascular disease, which ultimately affects blood flow to important areas like the genitals. To get maximum blood flow in all the right places, you’ll need to quit smoking tobacco of any kind. If your partner is a non-smoker, quitting might make you more appealing in the bedroom. And if your partner is a smoker, you can team up together to quit.
- Ginseng
Ginseng has been called the “herbal Viagra” and several studies have revealed that taking 600-1000 milligrams, three times a day can be an effective treatment for erectile dysfunction. Make sure that you get “red ginseng” which is a steamed and dried version of the root. If you’re currently taking medication for ED or other conditions, check with your doctor before trying supplements so you can be sure there aren’t any negative drug interactions.
- Try Ginger and Garlic Mix
These herbal mixture is an old aphrodisiac used by ancient Egyptians and Greeks. The herbs boost erectile function and stamina. For instance, garlic apart from being a natural antibiotic has phytonutrients that help clears the veins and arteries and improves blood flow to the male organ. It also helps to strengthen the heart, which is a major driver in the sex act. Once the heart and the veins are in good shape, then interest and passion are ignited.
- Watermelon
Again, amino acids come to the rescue! The amino acid citrulline is found in heavy concentrations in watermelon and seems to enhance blood flow to the penis. One study reported that men who took a citrulline supplement showed a noticeable improvement in their erections and experienced greater satisfaction. At the very least, adding watermelon to your diet means you’ll be eating a little healthier.
By: Kevin Nengia
