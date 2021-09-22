Ict/Telecom
NCC Hoists Senegal’s Flag At WATRA
The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has joined His Excellency, Babacar Matar Ndiaye, the Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to Nigeria, to hoist the flag of Senegal at the Secretariat of West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA), in Abuja recently.
Danbatta, who was also the Chairman of the Executive Council of WATRA, stated that the event was of such profound significance that it transcends the physical hoisting of the flag, noting that “it symbolises the cohesion taking place in WATRA” and giving concrete and louder expression to collaboration and cooperation among member states of the regional telecom regulatory body.
Prof. Danbatta also said that the increasing demonstration of cooperation and cohesion by WATRA member states signifies unflinching commitment to harnessing ICT resources to improve the quality of life of the people of the sub-region, noting that ICT remains an enabler for bridging the gaps in the pathway to development.
Strengthening Danbatta’s position, Ambassador Ndiaye, who is Senegal’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, described the ceremony as a happy occasion , and noted that it was gratifying to gather at WATRA Secretariat to hoist the flag of Senegal alongside those of other member states.
He said Senegal has never relented in making remarkable contributions to ECOWAS and other regional bodies and indicated his country’s readiness to work within the political and economic framework of ECOWAS to streamline challenges facing regulators like WATRA.
Ambassador Ndiaye further stated that among the key challenges regulators face are the emergent Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, the convergence of networks and applications, the imperative of infrastructure sharing and the increasing needs of telecom consumers, dynamics of financial services, and electronic commerce in general. Ndiaye asserted that the telecom regulator is central to the acceleration of growth in other sectors of the economy and therefore occupies a significant place in the socioeconomic space.
He looked forward to continued collaboration to address the myriads of challenges in the telecom sector, and noted that the outbreak of Covid-19 and the envisioned post-Covid-19 relations have compounded the challenges of telecom regulation.
The Senegalese envoy seized the opportunity of the occasion to convey the gratitude of the Government and people of Senegal to the Federal Government of Nigeria for hosting WATRA, and thanked the NCC for the support it has continued to offer WATRA and for promoting greater cooperation among member states towards harnessing the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Telecom Firm Trains Journalists On Artificial Intelligence
Telecommunication company, 9mobile Plc, has said that the company had trained some journalists across media houses in Nigeria on Artificial Intelligence-powered journalism.
The training, which was the third edition of the telco’s capacity building initiative, designed to acquaint journalists with emerging trends in journalism, was by multimedia producer and social media strategist, Usifo Omozokpea, who is currently the Audience Development Manager (West Africa) at The Conversation Africa.
According to Omozokpea, Artificial Intelligence (AI) was the simulation of human intelligence process or human activities through machines, especially computer systems.
He noted that there are specific applications of AI which includes expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition and machine vision.
These tools, he said, enhance the job of media practitioners and can help them collaborate better.
According to him, there are various tools that have been designed to address specific media needs.
He urged participants to take advantage of the various AI tools at their disposal to improve their professional practice.
Speaking on the session, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by 9mobile’s Public Relations Lead, Chineze Amanfo, said that the knowledge shared during the training session had proven to be useful to all participants.
Ado noted that the knowledge gained by participants during the training will obviously aid them to work smarter and even create room for intelligent collaboration with their colleagues in a seamless and professional manner.
INEC Admits Improvement On Voter Registration Exercise
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that over one million Nigerians have been added to the nation’s voter register.
The number of fresh online pre-registrants was 3,165,189 while 1,457,766 have applied for voter transfer, replacement of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and update of information records.
National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement announcing the end of the first quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).
He said youths between the ages of 18 and 34 constituted the majority, with 771,770 (71.33 per cent) having completed registration.
In terms of occupation, students formed the largest category with 439,608 (40.63 per cent). In gender distribution, 555,872 (51.38 per cent) were male and 526,075 (48.62 per cent) female.
He said the second quarter of the exercise would begin October 4, 2021, and end December 20, 2021.
“As provided by Section 19 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission is mandated to publish the register of voters for a period of not less than five days and not more than 14 days for public scrutiny during which citizens may make claims and objections,
“In compliance with the law, the register of new voters will be displayed in the local government offices of the Commission nationwide from September 24 to 30, 2021.
“The aim is to enable citizens to assist the Commission by identifying ineligible registrants on the list ahead of the cleaning up of the register before adding the fresh registrants to the current register and printing their PVCs for future elections”, he said.
Okoye observed that ineligible registrants included foreigners and Nigerians below the age of 18. He also urged people to help the Commission identify multiple registrants and deceased persons so that they can be removed from the register.
Also, INEC placed a suspension on online pre-registration and in-person voter registrations across Lagos State.
It said the suspension was to give room for all registrants to check the appropriateness of information supplied. It said the stoppage would afford its officials the opportunity to embark on necessary housekeeping activities in preparation for the next quarter.
In a statement, yesterday, by its Head of Department, Voter Education/Publicity for Lagos, Femi Akinbiyi, INEC said online pre-registration and in-person registration exercise started on June 28, 2021, and July 26, 2021.
LG Boss Constitutes Voters Mobilisation, Registration Committee
Ahead the 2023 general elections, the Executive Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Hon Vincent Nemieboka, has constituted voters mobilisation/ registration committee across wards and communities in the area.
Hon Nemieboka urged the constituted committee members to liaise with councillors to achieve the desired objective.
He made the declaration during a stakeholders meeting on voters registration at Ogu,the council headquarters, recently.
The council boss reiterated that eligible voters utilise the opportunity as provided by the Independent Electoral Commission ( INEC ) to register for the 2023 elections.
He said that Ogu/ Bolo under his leadership would not hesitate to provide the logistics and enabling environment for the exercise.
“The essence of the exercise can never be over emphasised. The electorate can decide the future of Rivers cum Nigeria with their vote,” he said.
He further urged the Councillors,traditional rulers, Community Development Committees and youth bodies to assist in carrying out the awareness and stressed the need for eligible voters to participate in the on going exercise.
The council boss urged the electoral umpire to improve on its services to avoid disefranchising eligible voters in the area.
Describing Governor Wike’s performance in infrastructural and human capital development as unprecedented, he called for improved network in order to enhance the process.
He was of the view that the only way to reciprocate the Governor’ s kind gesture was to show more support and ensure that eligible voters do the needful.
In his remarks, the Assistant Electoral Officer in charge of voters enlightenment , Mr Austin Jonas thanked the Chairman for organising such event and said that it was a welcome development.
Austin said the electoral body would work in synergy with council authorities to ensure the exercise was hitch free.
In their Separate speeches,the leader of Ogu/Bolo Legislative Assembly, Rt Hon Thompson Ogwunna, said that the councillors would give the Chairman necessary support to succeed in his determination to deliver democratic dividends to the people.
Thompson, who represent, Ward 11, described the chairman as God-sent , as he urged eligible voters on the need to avail themselves of the opportunity.
The Deputy Leader, Hon Tamuno Dikibala Ofori, in his contribution, said that the councillors were working in synergy with the executive to achieve the aim of the exercise.
Hon Tamuno, who represents Ward Five in the Ogu/Bolo Legislative Assembly, also urged his people to register for the elections.
By: King Onunwor
