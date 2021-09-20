You’re Mere Attention Seeker, PDP Govs’ Forum Blasts Umahi

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has described Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State as an attention seeker, floating in imaginary presidential interests.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, since Umahi, out of his personal ambition, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), while still sitting on the mandate of the PDP in Ebonyi State, he has become pathetically confused and disoriented, having realized that he joined a “one chance” bus, with strange and deceitful co-travellers.

According to him, it is clear that Governor Umahi is now politically floating and seeks to use an unwarranted attack on governors elected on the platform of the PDP to actualize his desperation for public relevance.

He said the PDP finds it very pathetic that, having mortgaged his conscience, over his self-confessed love for the oppressive administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Umahi is manifestly accommodating the daily incidences of killings, wanton destruction of property, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism going on in Ebonyi State and the nation at large under the APC.

“The PDP charges Governor Umahi to show his claimed commitment to the South-East by jettisoning his personal ambition and summoning the courage to call out President Buhari for his divisiveness, injustice, incompetence, treasury looting and insecurity that have become the hallmark of his failed administration.

“On zoning, our party urges Governor Umahi to focus on his fizzling APC and leave the PDP alone. By now, Governor Umahi ought to know that the PDP is a party of due process and inclusiveness and that all interests within our party will collectively and peacefully take decision on zoning when the time comes,” he said.

According to him, Umahi is expected to take his stampeding agenda on zoning to his APC but he would not do so because he knows that Nigerians will vote out the APC and usher in the PDP in 2023 so as to bring an end to a life of misery, economic hardship, mass killings, terrorism and divisiveness brought to our nation by the APC.

Similarly, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has revealed that a decision on zoning of political offices would be made by the party at the right time before the party’s convention scheduled for October 30.

PDP and its governors’ forum disclosed this in separate statements issued, last Saturday in Abuja, in reaction to a comment by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on the issue of zoning of presidency by the party ahead of the PDP national convention.

Umahi had accused the PDP of not being ready to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the southern region of the country.

The PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), in a statement by its Director-General, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, said that the forum was outraged by Umahi, who left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), attempting “to turn truth on its head.”

Maduabum urged Umahi, who he alleged to have sabotaged PDP in the 2019 presidential election in the state, to continue his role in the APC and leave the PDP alone.

On the issue of zoning, Maduabum urged Umahi to face his issues in the APC and not drag the PDP and its governors into it.

“PDP is an independent political party with workable structures and method of doing things. It is not an appendage of the APC or indeed of any other association or group.

“The PDP will take its decision on the issue of zoning political offices at the appropriate time. Even the APC has not taken any decision yet on zoning.

“Different groups and interests are advancing arguments to defend their positions as is required in a democracy. At the end of the day, decisions will be taken by each political party.”

Maduabum stated that the PDP was single minded in its resolve to regain power in 2023 and would craft strategies to accomplish the same in the national interest and survival of Nigeria’s democracy.