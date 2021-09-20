Rohr Shuns  Serie A Goal Machine

Nigeria Coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that it would be difficult for Salernitana big striker, Simy Nwankwo to find his way back into the national team any time soon.

Simy was the star striker at Crotone for about five years, scoring 20 goals in the Italian Serie A last season before signing for Serie A new boys Salernitana this summer.

However, he is yet to get off the mark at his new club, and his inability to rattle the net after three league games might have pressed the pause button on his aspirations with the national team.

The form of compatriots Iheanacho, Osimehn, and Moffi also haven’t helped him, as they have been in good form this season.

There is also the little matter of Awoniyi, who, despite his outstanding form for Union Berlin this season, has struggled to break into the national team.

Rohr recognisesSimy’s efforts, but he believes that the 29-year old still has a lot to prove before he gets a call-up.

“Simy is another player at the centre of our scouting, but in the Nigeria squad, we have many high profile strikers,” Rohr said.

“There is a great competition in the role of centre forward, and it will not be easy for him to carve out space,” he added.

The Onitsha-born hitman made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly game against Congo DRC in May 2018. He also made the squad for the 2018 World Cup.

However, he hasn’t kicked a ball for Nigeria after the 2-1 loss to Argentina at the 2018 World Cup.

“The guy made this worst by joining a team that lacks midfield players. How ball will get to him to score now I don’t know. If he had joined a championship club in England it would have been better this salernitana playing Atlanta again today could be a hard one again,” he concluded.