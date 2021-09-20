Niger Delta
Rivers Begins Maternal, Child Health Week, Today
The Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board (PHCMB), has commenced the Maternal New Born and Child Health Week (MNCHW), today in the state.
The State Health Educator, Dr Doris Nria who disclosed this at an advocacy meeting with stakeholders on Maternal Newborn and Child Health, noted that health services for Children, women and men, were all provided to the beneficiaries at no cost to them.
Nria stated that the essence of the MNCHW was to build up immunity of children under the age of five years, women of childbearing age and equally reach out to pregnant women as well as men, adding that the free health services will through Monday to Friday, this week.
She also said issues concerning Covid-19 vaccination and other immunisation interventions were discussed as she used the chance to call on people who are 18 years and above to avail themselves the opportunity of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination exercise in the state and get vaccinated.
According to her, “today we discussed mainly on maternal newborn and child health program coming up. Under that we were able to discuss issues concerning covid-19 vaccination and equally inform the people about the National Immunisation Plus Days(NIPDs) that is equally coming up. For MNCHW, it’s Monday to Friday and NIPDs is starting on Saturday to end on Monday”.
Focal Person for Maternal Newborn and Child Health, PHCMB, Dr Emem Jaja on her part noted some of the health services to be rendered to children under the age of five.
Jaja said, “our key interventions for children under the age of five is vitamin A supplementation. Vitamin A is a child survival intervention and it is very important for children under the age of 5 to build their immune system, strengthening their vision, to prevent infections and to help them grow better. We will also be providing deworming tablets for children under the age of 5 also, to prevent worm infestation, prevent malnutrition, prevent anaemia. We will also be providing nutrition screening services for children also under the age of 5 years”.
Jaja also noted some of the free health services that will be provided for pregnant women and men who assist their women to the centres including women of child bearing age.
She further said “for our pregnant women we will also be providing antenatal care services free of charge, in this week delivery services will also be free, we have routine drugs that will be made available to pregnant women who visit our facilities we also have provision of malaria medicine for prevention of malaria in pregnant women we have family planning/ child spacing services available and birth registration. For the men who will be encouraging their women to visit the faster the health facility or coming with them will have some services available to them like the blood pressure screening HIV Testing Services family planning services at no cost to them
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Niger Delta
Rivers Police Burst Car Snatching Syndicate
The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested an alleged member of car theft syndicate who specialises in robbing bolt drivers in the state and its environs.
In a press statement in Port Harcourt, the state capital, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni said that operatives of Octopus Strike Force on September 15, 2021, at about 1750hrs, arrested one Nnali Osita, a 21-year-old member of a notorious car snatching syndicate that specialises in robbing Bolt/Uberdrivers in the state.
The statement said, that “while solving a case of car snatching reported by one Yusuf Ogunshola ‘m’, a Bolt driver who was hired from Effurun in Delta State to Port Harcourt, only to be taken to Abel Jumbo Street in Mile 2,Diobu, Port Harcourt, where two other members were already waiting”.
The statement further stated that the Bolt driver,on arrival, was attacked at gunpoint and dispossessed of his personal belongings, including withdrawing the sum of N87,000 from his bank account, adding that he was thereafter locked in a toilet belonging to a new generation church on the same street.
“In the course of our investigation, operatives got some clues which ultimately led them to Gambia Street in Diobu, where they had perfected plans to sell the said car. However, on sighting the police, they abandoned the car, and took to flight but the suspect; Nnali Osita was not lucky, as he was arrested, while others escaped.
“Meanwhile, efforts have been intensified to ensure that the fleeing gang members are arrested and their operational weapons recovered.
“The Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka has vowed to come hard on all miscreants in the state, and is hereby advising all Bolt/Uber or anybody in the transportation business to be circumspect and shun all mouth-watering offers; being the antics deployed by these criminals to attack their victims.” the statement added.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Niger Delta
Federal Varsity Admits 2,423 Students,Holds 10th Matriculation
The Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State has admitted new 2,423 students for its 2021/2022 academic session.
This was made known to newsmen at the weekend during the 10th matriculation ceremony of the institution.
The Tide learnt that the Federal University, Otuoke was amongst the 12 universities established during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.
In his matriculation speech, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Teddy Charles Adias cautioned the matriculants against engaging in nefarious activities as students.
He charged students to be serious with their academics, noting that the institution is described as a ‘Family University, just as he added that the school has more than ever become a grooming ground for intellectuals.
“Students of this university are groomed and trained in both intellectual and in character. You’re here to learn, but that you’ve done your matriculation doesn’t mean it’s the end.
“As students members of this family university, you should be Ambassadors of this institution wherever you find yourselves in both learning and character”, he said.
“No nation can develop without a good and competitive intellectual base,. And that is why this Family University was set up to amongst others be part of sister institutions that would build and develop the needed intellectual capacities for our development as a nation”, he added.
The Tide reports that the university admitted freshers into all of its six existing Faculties of Management Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences as well as Engineering and Education.
“A total of 5,692 persons applied for admission for the session, but out of these, a total of 2,423 were selected and granted admission, after going through all the required academic processes needed as qualifications for admission as students members of the university”, the Vice Chancellor said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Police Move To Secure Abducted Doctor, Ex-Senator’s Release
The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 6, Usman Gomna, has ordered investigation into the abduction of a medical doctor, Nsidibe Umana and former-Akwa Ibom senator, Nelson Effiong.
The AIG’s order is coming even as the command said that it had put in place a crack team to trail the abductors of the two victims.
Nelson Effiong, a former senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial district, was abducted on Sunday, September 5, 2021 while relaxing in his sit-out along Oron Road; while the medical doctor was abducted in his compound in Orukaman Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
The AIG gave the charge last Friday while responding to a request by the chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Ime Sylvester Udoh, during a meeting with security stakeholders in the state.
Dr. Udoh had raised the alarm over the abduction of the medical doctor and had also called on the Police to rescue the victim alive.
Responding, the AIG said, “Before I came here, I have directed the CP of the command, Andrew Amiengheme, to intensify efforts to see how he can be rescued.”
He reiterated the commitment of the zone in tackling crime and criminality and called on stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the Police by revealing useful information that could help in tackling the crime rate in the states.
Speaking further on the kidnapped medical doctor, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, said a manhunt had already been put in place to effect the release of the doctor.
“Our men are in the field to ensure the release of that young doctor. Unfortunately, the abductors are asking for N20m and where will the family get that kind of money?
“That is part of the societal problems, and we are asking the stakeholders to quickly expose and not to give them a cover,” Amiengheme said.
On the abduction of the ex-senator, the CP said, “We’re very much on top of the situation. Care must be taken to protect his life in the first instance.
“We must not do anything that will jeopardise his life, a lot has been done, we are observing some restraints so that he is not killed and his perpetrators brought to book.”
