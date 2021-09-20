Philanthropist Tasks Orashi Region On NiMet Warnings

The Chairman, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA),Onne Chapter, Mr Mike Ebeatu, has said that the media is key to any successful business including that of the maritime industry.

Ebeatu said this during an interactive session with members of the Maritime Energy Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MEMPON) who paid a courtesy visit on him at Onne in Eleme Local Government Area recently.

He pointed out that synergy with the media would encourage maximum productivity.

According to the ANLCA boss, the maritime industry in Lagos State was flourishing its closeness with the Media.

“The West has been able to harness the power of the media to their advantage, why should the case be different in the South or East “, he said.

To drive home his point, he promised his guests of a partnership deal so far as they would be committed to the tenets of the partnership.

Ebeatu highlighted some of the advantages of cordial relationship with the media, which included effective information dissemination, image laundering and productivity.

“We are prepared to work with MEMPON. The President should also be reached on the MEMPON forthcoming seminar/award. On our part as a chapter,we can also work it out and participate”, he said.

He also described the role the Lagos Media play in supporting operations at the ports as an ideal relationship.

”The congestion and insecurity in Lagos are played down by the media there, while the positive sides are hyped, because of the mutual relationships that exist between the media and industry players in the west. It is what you present that is accepted,” he said.

The Chairman, however, reiterated that his doors were open for members of MEMPON, who he described as seasoned journalists.

Meanwhile, President of MEMPON Amb. Ralph John had told the ANLCA Chairman that they were in his office to felicitate with him on his emergence as chairman of Onne Chapter of ANLCA and to express MEMPON’s willingness to partner with him and his team.

John who went memory lane , recalled how most members of the Group have reported the maritime industry faithfully and effectively over the years.

“MEMPON will partner with you professionally as media practitioners, having been duly registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to carry out its functions,” he said.

The President also used the forum to intimate his host about its upcoming event in November, and the need to be in attendance.

By: King Onunwor