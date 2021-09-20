Rivers
Philanthropist Tasks Orashi Region On NiMet Warnings
Humanitarian award winner, Prince Kelvin Umejuru, has charged residents in the flood-prone Orashi region, comprising Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Abua/Odual and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas of the State, not to ignore the recent warnings by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) that the region was among other parts of the country at the risk of experiencing high probability of flood due to ongoing rainfalls and increased global warming.
The youthful philanthropist, who gave the charge in an interview with journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport at the weekend, lamented that the debilitating flooding of 2012 and 2019 in Orashi region and other parts of the state, were still fresh in mind, adding that a repeat would have disastrous consequences.
The Managing Director of EN Global Nigeria Limited, Port Harcourt who recently bagged the prestigious Golden Heart Award from Smart News Network (SNN), regretted that flooding incidents were manifesting just as predicted by the NiMet and NIHSA because people failed to heed the warnings issued by the Agency before the onset of flooding season in the country.
Prince Umejuru said the situation called for collaborative efforts by residents across the Orashi region to ensure that they are not caught up by the impending flood disaster while also advising that their gutters and other water channels should be regularly cleared of wastes.
He said the warning became necessary as residents often times fail to adhere to environmental rules by not throwing garbage into the gutters and other waterways, as these would impede the free flow of water.
“The flood disaster which devastated several parts of the State in 2012 and years after, is still very fresh in mind and should serve as a wakeup call for all residents in the Orashi region to take appropriate steps to avoid a repeat”, Prince Umejuru advised.
The youthful philanthropist further enjoined Orashi people to see themselves as partners in the crusade for a clean and healthy Rivers State, urging them to play pivotal role by ensuring the implementation of government’s policies and programmes.
He appealed to them to make it a routine exercise to constantly clear the rivers of water hyacinths, also known to be hampering the free flow of waters in the coast lines.
Rivers
LG Boss’ Strides In Security, Welfare Excite Group
The Bangha Development Committee, has expressed delight in what it describes as the “proactive and simultaneous actions” taken by Khana Local Government Area Chairman, Dr. Thomas Bariere, to tackle insecurity and attending to the needs of the people of the area.
The Bangha Development Committee, led by its Chairman, Prof. Don M. Baridam made the commendation when the group paid a visit to the Chairman of Khana Local Government Council.
The Bangha apex development group explained that the developmental strides already initiated by the Thomas-led administration had demonstrated his preparedness and strong will to tackle the myriads of problems confronting the area.
The group however, enjoined the Chairman to look into certain salient issues affecting the people of Bangha and beyond especially in the area of security, employment, electricity, primary health care and basic education amongst others.
The Tide reports that Bangha Development Committee is a rebranded version of the erstwhile Bangha Leadership Forum, which had been in existence over the years and which contributed in no small measures to the development of the entire Kingdom. Its scope and effect have been reinvigorated, in line with contemporary realities.
On his part, the Local Government Chairman, Dr Thomas Bariere expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the forum for the visit,
He assured that his administration would partner with the forum to ensure that lasting peace returned to Bangha Kingdom and Khana at large.
The council boss also stated that council would look into all issues raised by the forum and act within it means in actualizing them while promising to reconstruct the Dumua market which will serve as one of the economic hubs in Khana.
By: Theresa Frederick & Wokoma Emmanuel
Rivers
Association Extols Media Role In Business, Maritime Success
The Chairman, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA),Onne Chapter, Mr Mike Ebeatu, has said that the media is key to any successful business including that of the maritime industry.
Ebeatu said this during an interactive session with members of the Maritime Energy Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MEMPON) who paid a courtesy visit on him at Onne in Eleme Local Government Area recently.
He pointed out that synergy with the media would encourage maximum productivity.
According to the ANLCA boss, the maritime industry in Lagos State was flourishing its closeness with the Media.
“The West has been able to harness the power of the media to their advantage, why should the case be different in the South or East “, he said.
To drive home his point, he promised his guests of a partnership deal so far as they would be committed to the tenets of the partnership.
Ebeatu highlighted some of the advantages of cordial relationship with the media, which included effective information dissemination, image laundering and productivity.
“We are prepared to work with MEMPON. The President should also be reached on the MEMPON forthcoming seminar/award. On our part as a chapter,we can also work it out and participate”, he said.
He also described the role the Lagos Media play in supporting operations at the ports as an ideal relationship.
”The congestion and insecurity in Lagos are played down by the media there, while the positive sides are hyped, because of the mutual relationships that exist between the media and industry players in the west. It is what you present that is accepted,” he said.
The Chairman, however, reiterated that his doors were open for members of MEMPON, who he described as seasoned journalists.
Meanwhile, President of MEMPON Amb. Ralph John had told the ANLCA Chairman that they were in his office to felicitate with him on his emergence as chairman of Onne Chapter of ANLCA and to express MEMPON’s willingness to partner with him and his team.
John who went memory lane , recalled how most members of the Group have reported the maritime industry faithfully and effectively over the years.
“MEMPON will partner with you professionally as media practitioners, having been duly registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to carry out its functions,” he said.
The President also used the forum to intimate his host about its upcoming event in November, and the need to be in attendance.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
LG Boss Presents N484m Budget To Assembly
The Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Akuro Tobin, has presented a supplementary budget of N484 million to the council’s legislative Assembly.
The Budget for June to December this year tagged “Budget of New Beginning”, is anchored on the massive infrastructural revolution geared towards delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the Local Government Area.
Appreciating the legislators for demonstrating interest and commitment to the development of Okrika LGA, the Chairman, Hon. Tobin, commended the 7th Assembly for their support in taking the Local Government Area to a fresh height amongst the comity of councils in the State.
Also speaking, the Leader of the Legislative Assembly, Hon P. Abam, said the Supplementary budget presentation was a landmark to the activities of the House.
He assured that the House would ensure proper scrutiny of the supplementary budget and its quick passage to enable the executive arm of government to foster a new beginning of development in the area.
The leader who assured that the legislative arm would continue to partner with the executive arm for proper utilization of the available resources in the interest of the people, peace, progress, and development in the area.
In a vote of thanks, Hon Royal Ateke appreciated the Council boss for his drive in bringing development to the LGA.
Meanwhile, the leader of the Assembly, Hon Paul G. Abam, has referred the Supplementary Budget to the relevant committees for speedy consideration.
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Aisha Buhari Cup: FIFA, CAF Presidents Grace Kick-Off, Falcons Win 2-0
- Sports5 days ago
Youth Basketball Festival Has Discovered Talents – Coach
- Editorial5 days ago
That Desecration Of NDA
- Politics5 days ago
Perspective On NASS 2% Budget Spending
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Jonathan Wants NARD To Suspend Strike
- Rivers5 days ago
KYC Alleges Sabotage Over Trans Kalabari Road
- Niger Delta5 days ago
C’River LG Staff Protest Unpaid Salaries
- Sports5 days ago
Former Kenya’s Minister Pays Fine, Skips Jail