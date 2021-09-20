Ondo: Council Boss Raises Alarm Over Incessant Criminal Attacks On Border Towns

The Chairman of Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr Ayo Akande, has expressed worries over incessant attacks by criminals of border towns in the Northern part of the state.

Akande stated this yesterday in Akure, at a press conference to herald the 30th anniversary celebration of Akoko Northwest Local Government.

The celebration is scheduled to start today at Oke-Agbe Akoko, the local government headquarters.

Akande commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his efforts at restoring peace in Akokoland with the aid of Amotekun corps.

He, said that there was also ongoing collaboration between the state and the neighbouring states of Edo, Ekiti and Kogi to curb insecurity in those troubled border towns.

“It is only the deaf and dumb that will not appreciate what the governor had been doing in the state.

“If not for his position to fight insecurity in the whole state, the story would have been different, we appreciate what he has been doing with the Amotekun Corps.

“I must also thank the traditional rulers and community leaders for their support and cooperation to ensure that the state is peaceful.

“Though, some people and media have labelled Akoko land as criminal hideout, I want to tell you that, things have totally changed and tranquility had been restored in the whole land,” he said.

He, however, noted that in spite the efforts the problems still remains in Akoko Northwest Local Government border towns with other states.

Akande explained that Akoko land specifically has borders with Ekiti, Kogi and Edo states and the criminals from the states usually come for operations, strike and move back to their base.

“And security agencies seemed not to have power to pursue them to those states.

“We have registered this complaints to the appropriate authority and security agencies for them to strengthen their collaboration with the neighboring states. I want to assure you that matter is being addressed.

Meanwhile, the chairman said the weeklong programme would involve many activities like economic summit with the theme; Enhancing local government economic stability in the post pandemic era – Challenges and Prospect.

“We have invited seasoned and international resource personalities in person of the Deputy Majority Leader and member representing Akoko-Edo Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Peter Akpatason as well as Dr Deji Akinwalere to come and address us on that day.

“Government resource allocation cannot take us to the next level. So we are trying to think outside the box to see what we can do to invite the private sector to join our government to move the local government forward economically,” he said.

On his part, the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Andrew Momoh, said the issue of security in Akoko land was a reflection of security in the country.

“This country as of now is experiencing security challenges and it is important that all tiers of government intensify efforts to address insecurity.

The Oba lamented that the crisis in the middle belt was already moving south and Akoko being in the northern part of the state needs urgent attention before it engulfed the region.

The traditional ruler later thanked the state government for the establishment of the Amotekun corps that had been of tremendous help to the state.