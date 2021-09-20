Maritime
Customs Cautions Officers On Improper Dressing, Unkempt Beards
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has threatened to sanction its officials for improper dressing and unkempt beards. Other minor violations include use of name tags.
This was contained in a memo issued by the Deputy Comptroller General, Human Resources Development of NCS, A.T. Babani.
The memo number HRD/2021/026 titled: “Introduction of Customs Police Caution Slip in the Service” was dated 10th September, 2021.
The memo stated that the caution slip would be issued in triplicate for minor offences such as improper dressing, use of unapproved name tags, and failure to shave among others.
The service said it has introduced the use of Customs Police Caution Slip (CPCS) as a law enforcement tool in the service.
The memo reads, “I am directed to bring to your notice that the Comptroller General of Customs has approved the usage of Customs Police Caution Slip (CPCS) as a law enforcement tool in the service.
“The slip which will be administered by the Customs Police Unit of various Zones/Area Commands would be in triplicate and once issued, a copy shall be forwarded and inserted into the officer’s establishment file.
“The issuance of the Customs Police Caution Slip (CPCS) will include offences such as improper dressing, multi-colour waist belt other than approved one and usage of unapproved name tag, failure to shave, and other sundry minor violations of the second regulation 13 of the Customs and Excise Management Act CAP LFN of 2004 as amended.
“The caution slips would serve as a proactive tool to ensure compliance to rules and regulations.
“First-time offenders, repeated offenders and consistent pattern of offence identified, shall be documented and used for strategic decisions making”.
Maritime
Stakeholder Tasks RSG, MWUN On Piracy
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State Branch, says the union and the state government need a strong synergy to tackle the act of sea piracy and all forms of criminal activities in the state’s waterways.
Chairman, MWUN, Rivers state Branch, Comrade Jonah Jumbo, in an interview with The Tide, noted that unlike in Lagos State, there was no synergy between the Rivers State Government and MWUN to curb piracy on the waterways.
“We need to work together to checkmate all forms of criminality, sea piracy and attacks on passenger boats in our waters”, Jumbo said.
Comrade Jumbo insisted that the state government and the union were working in parallel lines, hence the high rate of piracy on the waterways.
Jumbo said, lack of synergy between the state and the union was having negative turns in its operations, thereby not improving marine transport business in the state.
The chairman said the union alone cannot solve the problem of insecurity in the waterways, hence the need for collaborations between the state government and other relevant authorities.
He further noted that Lagos State was doing well in marine transportation because there was a strong synergy between the state government and the union.
“Lagos state maritime business is improving every day with more fleets because the government, stakeholders and the union are working towards ensuring success”, he said.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Inadequate Facilities At MAN Worry Mariners
The Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM) has lamented lack of simulators for training of cadets at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) in Oron, Akwa Ibom State.
The body also decried lack of ocean-going vessels to enable the cadets of the academy acquire the mandatory sea time experience.
NAMM President, Capt. Tajudeen Alao disclosed this during an interview with newsmen, recently.
“Training at the Academy had always been as per the International Maritime Organisations (IMO) model courses”, he said.
Capt. Alao said the shortcomings have always been in the areas of lecturers, simulators and international trading ships for practical exposure.
Other challenges include lack of funding, bureaucracy and the Nigerian factor.
“Leadership of the academy too has not been based on professionalism but political consideration. The shipping companies who are end-users have not committed their services to the academy.
“The number of students per class is much more than what is obtainable in the western world.
“There are no core ship-related courses, not many courses, facilities and disciplines,” Alao said.
Maritime
Union Wants Passengers To Patronise PH-Bonny Jetty
The Bonny Maritime Transport Association, (BMTA), an affiliate of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria ( MWUN) has called on passengers plying Port Harcourt/ Bonny route to patronise the jetty for safety and cheap fares to the island.
The union said the Bonny waterways is safe and secure for business as boat drivers now ply the route between 7am and 5pm on daily basis.
Marine Safety Officer, BMTA, Comrade Dum Kings, made the call during an interview with The Tide inPort Harcourt.
He noted that security along the waterways has improved following the deployment of the Navy and Marine Police to the routes to chase away criminals.
“We are calling on passengers plying Port Harcourt – Bonny Island to return to the jetty and patronise our operations. The waters are safe and secure for business”, he said.
The safety officer commended the security agents for patrolling the routes and insisted that the marine police should also comb both the creeks and channels in the riverine communities for safety.
Kings admonished the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Rivers State Government to deploy more gunboats to the creeks and channels across the waterways in the state for safety of lives and property.
He debunked rumours that BMTA had increased transport fare to Bonny Island, and insisted that the association charged only N2,200 per passenger to the island.
According to him the association is primarily established to provide easy means of transportation, provide safety for passengers and ensure less cost fare to commuters.
The Tide recalls that incessant attacks and abduction of passengers and drivers along the Port Harcourt – Bonny route by suspected sea robbers had scared away passengers and investors from patronising the jetty.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Aisha Buhari Cup: FIFA, CAF Presidents Grace Kick-Off, Falcons Win 2-0
- Sports5 days ago
Youth Basketball Festival Has Discovered Talents – Coach
- Editorial5 days ago
That Desecration Of NDA
- Politics5 days ago
Perspective On NASS 2% Budget Spending
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Jonathan Wants NARD To Suspend Strike
- Rivers5 days ago
KYC Alleges Sabotage Over Trans Kalabari Road
- Niger Delta5 days ago
C’River LG Staff Protest Unpaid Salaries
- Sports5 days ago
Former Kenya’s Minister Pays Fine, Skips Jail