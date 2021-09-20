Customs Cautions Officers On Improper Dressing, Unkempt Beards

The Bonny Maritime Transport Association, (BMTA), an affiliate of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria ( MWUN) has called on passengers plying Port Harcourt/ Bonny route to patronise the jetty for safety and cheap fares to the island.

The union said the Bonny waterways is safe and secure for business as boat drivers now ply the route between 7am and 5pm on daily basis.

Marine Safety Officer, BMTA, Comrade Dum Kings, made the call during an interview with The Tide inPort Harcourt.

He noted that security along the waterways has improved following the deployment of the Navy and Marine Police to the routes to chase away criminals.

“We are calling on passengers plying Port Harcourt – Bonny Island to return to the jetty and patronise our operations. The waters are safe and secure for business”, he said.

The safety officer commended the security agents for patrolling the routes and insisted that the marine police should also comb both the creeks and channels in the riverine communities for safety.

Kings admonished the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Rivers State Government to deploy more gunboats to the creeks and channels across the waterways in the state for safety of lives and property.

He debunked rumours that BMTA had increased transport fare to Bonny Island, and insisted that the association charged only N2,200 per passenger to the island.

According to him the association is primarily established to provide easy means of transportation, provide safety for passengers and ensure less cost fare to commuters.

The Tide recalls that incessant attacks and abduction of passengers and drivers along the Port Harcourt – Bonny route by suspected sea robbers had scared away passengers and investors from patronising the jetty.

By: Chinedu Wosu