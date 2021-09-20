Sports
Championship: Muaythai Federation Appeals For Support
Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN) has appealed to Federal and state governments to support the Federation to attend the forthcoming African Muaythai Mini-Championships.
The Federation says they have concluded plans to compete at the African Muaythai Mini-Champonships scheduled to hold in Cote d’Ivoire and Egypt, October and November respectively this year, but lack financial capacity to sponsor their athletes.
President of MFN, Comrade Paul Egonu, made the appeal, yesterday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, in Port Harcourt, shortly after he received the two invitations for the championships.
According to him, MFN was prepared to attend all the competitions to make Nigeria proud as they have fighters (athletes) that can win laurels, adding that both events will attract 20 points that will be used for Africa and world rankings, that is TWG2022 to gold medal winners and TWG divisions.
“ As Federation we are prepared and our athletes are also in high spirit to attend the forthcoming Championships, but our constraint now is finance.
“I am appealing to Federal and State Governments to assist us to enable our athletes attend the competition.
“We are optimistic that our athletes will make the country proud by winning medals in the Championships,” Comrade Egonu said.
The International Olympics Commitee (IOC) July this year in its 138th session in Tokyo, accepted Muaythai to be medal scoring sport.
Consequently, the International Federation of Muaythai Association (IFMA) has lined up Competitions to keep various associations and athletes busy in preparation for 2024 Olympics.
“ I want to say that hopefully Nigeria will make her debut in 2024 Olympics in Muaythai,” he stated.
The President equally, disclosed that IFMA has also planned to organise Youth and Senior World Championship, in Birmingham, December, saying that the Championship would include cultural exchange activities and others.
By: Tonye Orabere
Infantino Reveals How Nigeria Can Host FIFA Competitions
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino last Thursday, in Abuja, revealed how Nigeria can be made a destination for top Grade A football matches and FIFA competitions.
Infantino gave the insight when the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare took him on a tour of the renovated main bowl of the MoshoodAbiola National Stadium.
The FIFA boss, who was visibly happy with the re-grassed pitch at the stadium, said well-maintained stadia with good pitches were key to hosting grade A matches.
He said FIFA was ready to work more closely with Nigeria to develop the game and host more grade A matches in the country.
“We (FIFA) have to make sure when a country, when a government with the President, the minister and private persons are investing in football, in stadia, we work with them to give something back.
“It’s obvious that stadiums like this (MoshoodAbiola stadium) and others in Nigeria deserve the best quality games.
“They deserve top national team games, top club games and it’s not just about Nigerian football or African football, it’s about global football.
“We are working together to see what kind of new opportunities, competitions we can bring for men and women to fill this stadium and make the heart of the stadium beat for the fantastic spectacle that all of the Nigerian love, which is football,” he said.
Earlier, the minister said the Federal Government will continue to invest in sports development and facilities.
Tidesports source reports that the FIFA President, in the company of the minister, had earlier visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Statehouse, as part of his engagement.
Why NFF Must Offset Rohr’s Salaries, Bonuses – Aikhomogbe
Former Nigerian goal keeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe has called on the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to resolve every outstanding salaries and bonuses owed to the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr before the next World Cup qualifiers against Central Africa Republic (CAR).
Aikhomogbe made this known on the backdrop of the football body’s recent deal with Baba Ijebu.
Although the financial details of the deal was not disclosed, Aikhomogbe in an interview with Newsmen from his base in Cairo, Egypt, stated that the NFF should use this platform to offset Rohr’s salaries and bonuses.
“It’s a big delight to know that the Nigeria Football Federation have signed a deal with Baba Ijebu and this will serve as an opportunity for them to use part of the money to pay Rohr’s salaries and bonuses.
“There is no better time to motivate him than now before Nigeria’s next 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Central Africa Republic (CAR) on October,” he said.
Enyimba Players Vow To Support Finidi
Enyimba FC Goalkeeper, John Noble has stated that the players of the People’s Elephants will be key to the success of the newly appointed coach of the team, Finidi George.
Finidi, signed a two-year deal with Enyimba and oversaw his first full training session with the team on Thursday after a cameo appearance on Wednesday.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Noble gave his assessment of the coach in his first session under the manager and believes the former Super Eagles winger has what it takes to lead the team to the next level.
He added that the Enyimba players will be the ones to hand Finidi George his success at the club.
