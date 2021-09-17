Youth Basketball Festival Has Discovered Talents – Coach

The Head Coach of Discover Basketball Female U-19 team of Warri, Iyamu Michael, has said that the ongoing Youth Basketball Festival tagged ‘The Future Naija Basketball’ has exposed and discovered talented basketball players.

He stated that it is long time now they witnessed such a wonderful tournament that has the capacity to discover young talents in the game.

Michael said this on Wednesday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports source shortly after his team defeated Favour Arena Basketball Club of Port Harcourt 22-11 at the Basketball Court, Old Port Harcourt Township.

According to him, he was happy because his players emerged victorious after beating their opponents.

“ I feel good, my players impressed me. They did better even though our planned strategies did not work out.

“We need to put in more efforts and energy, I believe by our next game we are going to do more better,” Micheal said.

The Warri-born tactician explained that they were prepared for the competition but getting to Port Harcourt they saw a lot of good players that made them to change their game plan.

“I thank God for the competition because we are here to get exposure and do better in future tournaments.

“It had been a long time we have such a wonderful tournament to expose our players.

“I must commend the organisers for putting up this wonderful competition, coming here is a boost for us and we are going to know more about the game.

“It has been enjoyment here at the venue,” he explained.

Also speaking, the head coach of Favour Arena Basketball Club of Port Harcourt, Emmanuel Godson, stated that no coach will be happy after losing a game no matter the margin.

“We have seen our weaknesses we need to go home and do more work so that by our next game we hope to do better,” Godson stated.

By: Kiadum Edookor