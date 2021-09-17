Social/Kiddies
Eczema And Depression In Children
Eczema does not just irritate children’s skin. The often disfiguring condition may also be tied to depression, anxiety and sleep difficulties, new research warns.
A study of more than 11,000 children and teens found that those with severe eczema were twice as likely to become clinically depressed as eczema-free children.
“Eczema is an itchy complex skin disease,” said study author Dr. Katrina Abuabara, an associate professor of dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco.
“The disease course and severity can be quite variable,” explained Abuabara. “It often presents in early childhood, but can occur at any age. It tends to be episodic, flaring up, then remitting, but these cycles can be chronic over years.
“For many children, the disease seems to improve by their teen years, but we’ve found that some continue to have episodic disease into adulthood,” she added.
Risk goes up among those with a family history of the disease or related conditions like asthma and allergies. And the condition “is quite common, affecting up to 20% of children and 10% of adults,” Abuabara noted.
Among the children she and her colleagues started tracking in 1991, the annual prevalence of eczema — also known as atopic dermatitis — ranged from 14% to 19% between the ages of 3 and 18.
Roughly 22% to 40% developed a moderate or severe form of the disease; the rest of the cases were mild.
In addition to being linked to a doubling of depression risk, severe eczema also doubled the risk for the kind of depressive and/or anxiety-linked behaviors that typically indicate underlying emotional and psychological difficulties. Severe cases also drove up the odds for sleep troubles.
The depressed children were more likely to be female, and from a higher social class, the authors found.
Mild and moderate eczema were not linked to a higher risk for childhood depression, the team stressed. But among children as young as 4, even less serious cases of eczema were associated with a 29% to 84% spike in the risk for internalizing behaviors.
That’s concerning, Abuabara and her colleagues noted, because children who struggle with depression and/or brewing emotional turmoil may face a higher risk for depression, anxiety and poor overall health as adults.
“Many parents of children with eczema will tell you it can be a deceptively devastating disease,” Abuabara said.
“Eczema has long been known to cause sleep disturbances which impact the whole family,” she added, “and certainly can take a toll on emotional well-being. Increasingly, studies are revealing that some types of eczema are more than ‘skin deep’, and can impact overall health in a variety of ways.”
In general, “skin disease is well known to affect patients’ quality of life and cause depression,” agreed Dr. Robert Kirsner, chairman of the department of dermatology and cutaneous surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.
Children are often thought to be relatively resilient in that respect, said Kirsner, who was not part of the study team.
But “understandably, severe eczema, even in children, can cause depression and associated internalizing symptoms such as low self-esteem, fear and worrying,” he said.
Of note is the finding that even “less severely affected patients apparently are emotionally affected by disease, and may internalize their feelings and manifest symptoms,” Kirsner said.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Malaria: Trial Vaccine To Protect Young African Children Underway
A new approach to protecting young African children from malaria could reduce deaths and illness from the disease by 70%, a study suggests.
Giving them vaccines before the worst season in addition to preventative drugs produced “very striking” results, London researchers say.
The trial followed 6,000 children aged under 17 months in Burkina Faso and Mali.
Most of the 400,000 deaths from malaria each year are in the under-fives.
And the mosquito-borne disease is still a major health issue in many parts of sub-Saharan Africa.
This trial focused on giving very young children a vaccine already in use and anti-malarial drugs at the time of year they are most vulnerable – often the rainy season when mosquitoes multiply.
“It worked better than we thought would be the case,” said Prof Brian Greenwood, a member of the research team, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), which led the trial.
“Hospital admissions were less, deaths were less in both countries – and we really didn’t expect to see that.”
Over three years, the trial found three doses of the vaccine and drugs before the worst malaria season, followed by a booster dose before subsequent rainy seasons, controlled infections much better than vaccines or drugs alone – and, the researchers said, could save millions of young lives in the African Sahel.
Among the children who received vaccine doses and drugs, there were:
624 cases of malaria
11 children treated in hospital with severe malaria
three deaths from malaria
Among the same number of children who received preventative drugs alone – the current approach in those countries – there were:
1,661 malaria cases
37 admissions to hospital
11 deaths from malaria
Scientists say the combined effects of the vaccine and drugs in the trial appear to be surprisingly powerful.
The vaccine – called RTS,S and created by GlaxoSmithKline more than 20 years ago – kills parasites that multiply very quickly in the liver, while anti-malarial drugs target parasites in the body’s red blood cells.
Vaccines against malaria have been rolled out before, such as this one in Ghana. Flu vaccines have been used seasonally, to protect people ahead of winter, for many years – but it has rarely been tried for malaria.
The World Health Organization’s global malaria programme director, Dr Pedro Alonso, said: “We welcome this innovative use of a malaria vaccine to prevent disease and death in highly seasonal areas in Africa.”
The vaccine has already reached more than 740,000 children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, as part of routine childhood-vaccine programme.
And researchers in Mali say they look forward to “a quick policy decision” by the WHO for this new approach.
No concerning side-effects were found in children in the trial.
And the children involved will continue to receive vaccines, drugs or both until the age of five, with additional findings from the study available next year.
Int’l Youth Day: Our Expectations In 2021 And Beyond
Continued from last Friday. Young people are on the frontlines of the struggle to build a better future for all.The Covid -19 pandemic has highlighted the dire need for the kind of transformational change they seek and young people must be full partners in that effort”.This was a comment of United Nation’s Secretary -General,AntonioGuterres during the 2021 International Youth Day which was celebrated worldwide on 12th August 2021 with the theme,”Transforming Food Systems -Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”.
In view of this, The Tide reached out to young people to voice out their feelings concerning their hope in 2021 and beyond in relation to the theme of this year’s celebration.
Nengi Emmanuel, Student, University of Port Harcourt
I hope to see our country Nigeria have a balance and measure up with other countries of the world.I also hope to see a reduction in the area of corruption and crime rate in this country. It is a pity that young people are involved in some of these things due to poverty. I know that young people can do something for themselves even before graduating from university.
We, as young people should be actually involved in agriculture. Our parents have a lot to do on this through encouragement. I do fish farming and poultry business owned by my family. I started working there when I was in secondary school.
Here in Nigeria,we import more than we export. Young people can champion food production. Those that have similar interest can come together and work towards achieving good security in our country. There are so many Non – Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Nigeria that can help people achieve this. Government on the other hand should create more opportunities for young persons to work. Government can also make available machineries in farms,that will help the various steps in production like planting and harvesting, this can help create a suitable work place.
For Health,there hasn’t been proper sensitisation. We ,the young people, we have the power of the social media to carry out sensitisation programmes online, we can give out information and follow up the masses to make sure they are in tune with the information. We can also move around physically, we have the strength,we can cover more areas than the older ones,we can give vaccines. We can have health/medical centres where young people who are in the medical line can go into medical research work and come out with vaccines that can cure some of the diseases we are experiencing. It is not only Covid-19,we need to come up with vaccines for malaria.
Anozie Emmanuel Okechukwu, Registered Nurse
I hope to enjoy my success in a safe environment. I also hope for Nigeria to fix poverty, insecurity and create jobs.When most youths graduate from school, there are no jobs.The older generation is sitting tight on the jobs. Government should come up with apprenticeship programmes to train the youths for government jobs so that when the older ones retire,it will be easy to replace them. When the youths don’t have job opportunities, they will be forced to do bad things to survive but the sensible ones go into entrepreneurship to survive. The youths need guidance from the older generation.
Here in America,youths go under the wings of the elders in society. They have job opportunities right from schools. They have a lot of grants for youths especially this Covid period where a lot of people lost their jobs. Government gave “Stimulus Money”(about $1000) three times. I know some NGOs gave out food and money to people in Nigeria,this should be more than food.They should help old people,widows to start businesses and orphans to go to school.
In the area of agriculture,Nigeria’s economy will do better if government seriously go into this sector. They should cut down on importation and use our own natural resources to feed the nation. They should think of exportation and give the youths the chance to harness this area. This will make our economy stronger. For me,even as a medical person, I can focus on livestock, maybe poultry farm and cow rearing,where I can get processed meat,milk and cheese. Government should help the youths to create avenues to own farms because we have the energy and we can do a lot,we cannot waste our strength in kidnapping and armed robbery.
For the health aspect,this is my area. When most youth graudate from medical school,they look to go abroad. I don’t blame them because medical practitioners in Nigeria are not compensated. This encourages braindrain. This is a problem because most of the best experts are abroad. Government should work on the youths, train them well so that they don’t leave the country. I wish Nigeria could be like other countries where we could perform major surgeries instead of people travelling abroad for healthcare services. Nigerian government should cut down the healthcare cost especially for the old people. In the U.S,old people are being paid $500 a month which goes into their medicals and covers them. There should be a change. Government can start small and grow.
Lilian Fubara, Entrepreneur.
I hope to see Nigeria change for good. I believe that the future is bright because Nigeria is a great country. We have all the resources we need to make it. Employment should be available for the youths,even men and women are ready to work but no jobs. I hope to see good roads, constant electricity and better healthcare for everyone.
Agriculture is very good and important. Government should involve the youths in this area to boost food production. Like I know many youths that are farming in Etche Local Government Area. Even in Ogu Town here,youths are into fish farming and piggery to survive. Government can expand on all these . Like now,more people are not planting cassava,that is why garri is very expensive. If youths are encouraged to plant more cassava,and other crops,the price of food stuffs will come down.
For me, I can plant cassava and vegetables,if I have the opportunity and resources. I’m into hair dressing. jobs don’t come every day but it is better than nothing.Concerning healthcare,government needs to train more workers especially youths, I am one of the youths that were trained to go round the local government areas to administer vaccines for children immunization. There is joy in us to work for four days round the clock every time there is immunization,but we are not encouraged.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Youths Day: Our Expectations In 2021 And Beyond
"Young people are on the frontlines of the struggle to build a better future for all. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the dire need for the kind of transformational change they seek and young people must be full partners in that effort".
This was a comment of United Nations Secretary- Gen
In view of this, The Tide reached out to young people to voice out their feelings concerning their hope in 2021and beyond in relation to the theme of this year's celebration.
In view of this, The Tide reached out to young people to voice out their feelings concerning their hope in 2021and beyond in relation to the theme of this year’s celebration.
Miss Daberechi Nwadike, Student, Rivers State University.
First of all, I hope for a better Nigeria. I pray for good governance, that the health care system should be better equipped especially for the old people and those that cannot fend for themselves. I want good tidings generally. Also, I personally hope that my academics go well for me as a 400 level Agricultural student. I hope to do better as a person so that I can impact on people and the society.
Concerning the theme of this year’s celebration, yes, we should focus more on farming, that is farm in large quantities, food should be more from farms. I would like to farm mostly on vegetables (greens), especially so that we will not import everything from the nothern part of this country.
For health, the environment affects people, like Coronavirus, we,Nigerians do not understand that this is serious. We are walking about without facemasks. Also, environmental sanitation should be dealt with, more money should be allocated into this area because it affects lives. Better healthcare should be available, mostly old people should have a flat rate. Personally,I don’t know if medical personnels here know what they are doing.For example, my friend was treated for malaria instead of treating her for the main disease.
Youths should come out emasse and sensitize people on these importamt issues to safe guard our lives.
Oremi Georgewill, Site Engineer,
I have hope that there will be a better tomorrow for youths in Nigeria. We have to be innovative about our ideas not just waiting for government, at least we should think about what to do to put food on our tables by going on the internet to get information to improve our lives. The hope for 2021 should be positive to help our mindset.
The theme of the celebration is good. We should go into agriculture full time, as youths we have to take care of this aspect with our energy. We have to be out to produce enough food. The youth have to be innovative especially on the marketing and packaging aspect to sustain food production. We need to go the internet and get ideas and relate it to the African setting and create things to sustain our population. In Agriculture, we have different farming areas, we need to go into fish farming. For me, I can go into poultry and fish farming. I still need to improve my skills in this area, this is where government have to come in. Government can bring in the youths into agriculture to make food available, we have the strength to work, let them revive the agricultural sector to create jobs for the youths, we are ready.
On planetary health, there is need to practise good hygiene, the youth need to be clean in all. We can also teach our parents one or two things about health matters because we know so much, like what they need to eat, for example, they should eat fruits to fight germs in their bodies, do small exercises like walking to remove sweat from their bodies. They need to drink enough water to improve metabolism, infact, they need to eat healthy. Also, we should educate our parents to continue reading to improve brain and mental strength. We need to inform our family members and the society at large about these things. With all these, health issues will be minimal.
2021 is post Covid, we are hopeful that the world will come back to reality and start afresh. In Nigeria, we are hopeful that our economy will come out stronger in the midst of insecurity and other bad vices. With hope alive, things will be better in the future.
In Nigeria, agriculture is managed in crude ways and youths are not interested in handling crude methods. Government should come out with modern methods and involve the youths. There are diverse oppourtunities in agriculture which are yet to be harnessed. The youths must wake up and get things done instead of folding our hands for government to do everything. Like me, I have a little garden as a person. I grow small crops and vegetables to help put food on my table. To go into agriculture as youths, we need capital to start off. In other parts of the world, government is helping out in form of grants and funds, let our government be realistic about the agricultural sector and help the youths.
Concerning the health sector, our government is not doing well by allowing our health practitioners move in droves abroad. The government should discourage this and train more manpower in the health sector. It’s is a shame that Nigeria , the giant of Africa is lacking behind by not coming up with a vaccine for Coronavirus, with all our educated medical practitioners. Government should involve the youths more, we have ideas, we can come up with something.
