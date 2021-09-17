Commissioner Advises Rivers Youths To Respect Authority

Rivers State youths have been charged to respect constituted authority and traditional institutions in order to be veritable tools of change in enhancing community development.

Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Prince Obi Ohia who made the declaration during a town hall meeting at Akinima in Ahoada West Local Government Area said that the youths who constitute over 60% of the population of any nation, had the responsibility of renewing, refreshing and maintaining societal values in any given community.

Ohia advised youths to show high level regard for traditional stools stating that the youth bodies are not autonomous entities but are under the local government councils and traditional institutions.

He made it categorically clear to the youths that if they must operate in the State, they must have absolute respect for the traditional rulers because the state government would not tolerate any disrespect for the traditional institutions.

The commissioner however, urged traditional rulers to be unbiased and desist from wielding overbearing influence on the Youths bodies, which may cause an incursion on youths activities.

Ohia, advised traditional rulers to play fatherly and advisory roles to youths in their communities rather than interfer with their activities especially in choosing their leaders in order to reduce crisis in their localities.

While delivering the youth education pep talk, the commissioner urged the youths to embrace the value of time in the area of technological and educational advancement and also, adequately carry out the role of community surveillance and security in accordance with laid down guidelines while liaising with security agencies in their localities.

He said youths in carrying out their security and surveillance roles could give vital information to security agencies and aid arrest of criminal elements in their communities as long as it is done lawfully.

Ohia hinted that the state had established a symbiotic relationship with youths, the local government, and the communities in order to gain total control of youth bodies to forestall any security breaches in the state.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Roland Obed Whyte stressed the need for Community.

Ethnic based youth organisations in the area to key into the ongoing revalidation exercise by the Ministry, warning youth groups which have not been revalidated that they remain proscribed until they have fulfilled and completed the revalidation obligations as stipulated by the ministry.

Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Council, Dr. Hope Ikiriko warned that traditional rulers would be held responsible in any community where there are youth crises in the local government.

Dr. Ikiriko appealed to youth leaders to ensure that they are revalidated and registered with the Ministry of Youth Development as that is the prerequisite for being recognised as a Youth body in the State.

By: Ike Wigodo