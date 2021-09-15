Health
Treating Piles With Coconut Oil, Other Natural Products
Piles or haemorrhoids are swollen or irritated veins near the anus or in the lower rectum of the body. Piles generally is a genetic disorder. The common symptoms of piles are pain, itching and rectal bleeding around the anal area. It is also believed that as one ages, the risk of developing piles increases. Pregnant women are more vulnerable to piles as excessive pressure in the abdominal area swells veins in the anal area. It is not considered as a severe problem and can disappear on its own. Before looking at some of the home remedies to treat this disease, let’s look at some of its causes.
Common symptoms of piles include pain, itching and rectal bleeding around the anal area
· Obesity, constipation are some of the causes of piles
· Coconut oil lessens the symptoms of piles
Causes of piles
· Sitting for long periods
· Constipation
· Obesity
· High-stress lifestyle
Symptoms of piles
· Bleeding is one of the causes of internal haemorrhoids that occur within the rectum or inside the anus
External haemorrhoids are more common and some of its symptoms are:
· Irritation or pain around the anus
· Extreme feeling of burning or itching sensation around the anus
· Finding it difficult to sit
· Painful bowel movements
· Blood coming out after wiping from toilet paper
· Painful or irritated lump or swollen area around the anus
Home remedies for piles
Coconut oil
Coconut oil helps in lessening the symptoms of piles. Applying coconut oil in the affected area may reduce swelling, irritation and urge to scratch.
Aloe vera
Aloe vera has rich anti-inflammatory properties. According to one research, aloe vera helps in healing wounds. Itching, swelling and burning sensation caused by haemorrhoids can be reduced by applying aloe vera in the affected part of anus.
However, some people are allergic to aloe vera, especially those who are allergic to garlic and onions. To check the allergy, apply aloe vera in a small portion on the forearms and wait for 24-48 hours. If no reaction takes place, it’s suggested that aloe vera can be used for this treatment.
Ice packs
Applying ice packs on the affected part of anus can also reduce inflammation and pain. When haemorrhoids flare up, applying ice packs can temporarily reduce swelling and numb pain.
To follow this treatment, ice should be wrapped inside a towel in order to prevent damage to the skin. After doing this, leave the towel on the affected part of the anus for 15 minutes and repeat this process hourly.
Drinking water
Certain changes in the lifestyle can also reduce the risks of developing piles or reducing the time period of this condition. One research suggests that most anus problems are caused by lack of fluid in the body.
Drinking a lot of water keeps the stool soft and manageable as it passes through intestines. Doing this will reduce the pressure with excretion causing less irritation to the haemorrhoids.
Intake of fibre-rich food
Fibre is very good for digestion, especially when it is related to bowel movements. Fibre absorbs water which softens the stool and makes it easier to pass.
Some precautions to avoid or control piles are:
Don’s force the bowel movement. Straining and pushing can make piles worse. If a bowel movement has not occurred after two minutes, it is best to try again later in the day.
Baby wipes which are alcohol-free also help when one is suffering from piles. Commercial baby wipes or perfumed toilet papers should be avoided when treating piles at home.
By Kevin Nengia
Health
Commissioner Lauds Navy On Covid-19 Containment
Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike, has lauded efforts made so far by the Naval Command at Borokiri, Port Harcourt, towards checking the trend of the Covid-19 pandemic in the State.
Making the commendation recently when the naval medical team paid him a courtesy call in his office, the commissioner stated that the state government and Rivers people appreciate the fact that the naval health facility is made accessable to people living in their environment and beyond.
“The Rivers State Government appreciates all your effort aimed at curbing the spread of the Corona Virus in line with your corporate social responsibility for host communities in the state by making your (health) facility accessible”, he said.
Prof Chike continued that, “the job of every health personnel is humanitarian. Lives of citizens of our country are paramount and should therefore not be compromised”.
While assuring that the state government is doing everything possible to fight the spread of the pandemic, the commissioner stated that he’ll personally pay occasional visits to the naval healthcare facility, and also assured of the preparedness of the state ministry of health to partner with other private healthcare delivery services.
“The State Ministry of Health (MOH) is committed in partnering with other private health facilities in the state to curb the spread of the ravaging pandemic”, he said.
Speaking earlier, the Commander, Naval Medical Centre Borikiri, Navy Captain U. O. Nzeribe-Agbangwu, said the navy health services were not restrained to its personnel but extended to other individuals who need to access the facility for heart care.
The commander said, “over 70 percent of our patients are civilians, and, in line with our corporate social responsibility, we constructed a borehole for supply of water to the host community”.
Nzeribe-Agbangwu also expressed satisfaction over the support the Naval healthcare facility got from the ministry in the heat of the pandemic in 2020.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Covid-19: Pregnant Woman, 15 Others Die In Edo
The Edo State Government has confirmed the death of a 33-year-old pregnant woman at Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin and 15 other persons across other Covid-19 facilities.
Head of the state’s Coronavirus Case Management, Dr Ebomwonyi Osagie, who disclosed this at the daily press briefing on the virus, however, said that the victims were not vaccinated.
“This particular patient came in and died about three hours after presentation at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital; late presentation is a major issue in managing crisis.
“She is about 28 weeks pregnant, already having pre-eclampsia, so, the debate is actually if it is the pre-eclampsia that killed her or Covid-19.
“The woman has Covid-19, which pushed her more toward developing pre-eclampsia and then death. Some other women have pre-eclampsia and are successfully managed.
“Late presentation is an issue, because the patient died three hours after presentation, which means that there is little that would have been done to manage the situation, so, we are appealing to private hospitals to let patients go very early for treatment.
“So far, a total of 537 samples were collected, with a total of 1,004 confirmed cases, 103 recovered and were discharged and 16 deaths recorded within 48hours.
“We have 70 people in admission, 296 people in home care, 344 discharged and 50 deaths, since the outbreak of the pandemic,” Osagie said.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, said that the cases were rising, with more people being admitted, just as the state was recording very high mortality from COVID-19.
Irowa further said that vaccination was fighting the pandemic and appealed to residents to avail themselves the opportunity of taking COVID-19 vaccines made available by the Federal and state governments.
Health
Agency Trains 40 Health Officers On Emergency Response
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) on Monday kicked off a two-week capacity building programme in Lagos for Nigerian experts on public health emergency response.
The training seeks to certify the first cohort of 40 participants drawn from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), state-level ministries of health, Nigeria Port Health Services, and Nigerian military in the Public Health Emergency Management Professional Certification (PHEM PC).
The US-CDC Nigeria Country Director, Mary Boyd, said: “The devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic illustrates now more than ever the importance of ensuring the public health and health care systems can adequately prevent, respond to, and recover from health emergencies.
“Particularly those whose scale, timing, or unpredictability threatens to overwhelm routine capabilities,” a statement by the mission in Lagos, quoted.
The Tide source reports that PHEM PC training, a first of its kind in Nigeria, adapted from US-CDC Atlanta, equips emergency managers, incident managers, state epidemiologists, first responders, watch managers, and other public health experts with the knowledge, competencies and skill sets they need to respond to public health emergencies.
During the intensive programme, participants will receive specialised training in crisis and emergency risk communication as well as public health emergency management functions and operations.
The PHEM training is part of the U.S. Government’s efforts to support pandemic preparedness globally.
The US-CDC, NCDC, and Georgetown University are collaborating to deliver this training.
In 2019, Nigeria became a Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) partner country committed to achieving GHSA 2024 targets and International Health Regulations (IHR) requirements.
US-CDC supports the Government of Nigeria (GON) to achieve these targets by strengthening workforce development, surveillance, emergency response, and laboratory capacity among other areas.
