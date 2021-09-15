Sports
Remo Stars To Appoint Ogunbote Head Coach
Nigeria Professional Football League New Boys, Remo Stars are on the verge of appointing Gbenga Ogunbote as their new coach.
Reports revealed that Remo Stars manage-ment will appoint the former Enyimba and Sunshine Stars boss to take over the reign from Daniel Ogunbodede who tutored the team last season.
Ogunbote was spot-ted with the Ikenne-based club during the just concluded NNL Super 8 in Enugu.
The club is set to announce the mana-gerial change in the coming days, but nothing has been heard, concerning the future of Daniel Ogunbodede.
Ogunbodede helped Remo Stars seal their return to the elite division after finishing second in NNL playoff in Group A.
Sports
CAF CL: Why Akwa United Struggled Against CR Belouizdad
- Boboye
Coach Kennedy Boboye admitted that Akwa United failed in their bid to replace the players that left the club.
Boboye revealed this in his post match confe-rence after Akwa United kick-started their 2021-2022 CAF Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over CR Belouizdad of Algeria on Sunday.
The Promise Keepers lost influential stars like Charles Atshimene and Olisa Ndah to CD Feirense of Portugal and Orlando Pirates of South Africa respectively earlier this month.
Recall that Ndah and Atshimene played key role in Akwa United’s NPFL title victory and Boboye admitted that the club was unable to bring in replacement.
He said: “This is what we have gotten. Most of the players we tried to get did not come.”
“We can’t stop players from travelling. It is unfortunate that we started the tournament very early.”
“We have not been able to play together for a long time. By the time we surpass this stage, we would be better than before,” he said.
Sports
CAFCL: Eguma Warns Players Against Complacency
Rivers United Coach, Stanley Eguma, has warned his players against comp-lacency ahead of their CAF Champions Lea-gue second leg prelimi-nary game against Young Africans.
The Pride of Rivers defeated the Tanzanian side 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Nat-ional Stadium on Sunday.
Samuel Omodumuke scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 52nd minute to give the Eguma’s side advant-age of going to the next game.
The return leg will take place next week Sunday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.
Speaking ahead of the second meeting, Eguma hinted that his players need to forget about the first leg result and approach the second leg with all seriousness.
“They are a good side and have mobile players.
“We need to have the right mentality when we play them at home, we must not relent and fight as if we have not played the first leg.
“We must put in everything in the second leg, that is going to be our approach.”
“The players need to rise to the occasion to ensure that we seal the qualification,” he said.
Sports
Basketball: Premier League Return Delights Players
Basketball players have revealed their excitement at the restart of the men’s basketball Premier League in Akure and Abuja in the Atlantic and Savannah conferences respectively.
The men’s league have largely been inactive for over two years due to political and legal battles among the big wigs in the Nigeria Basketball Federation after the 2017 election, which ushered in the Musa Ahmadu-Kida-led board.
The league resumed last Tuesday to the players delight.
“It’s been far too long. I’m very excited at the opportunity granted me and hope to make the most of it,” Rivers Hoopers forward Azubuike Ekuma,” he said.
“It’s so captivating running again and meeting up with friends we haven’t seen in a while.”
“I am excited, at least basketball has begun, everyone is happy, although it’s not a long season as we would have wanted but it is better than none.” Hooper’s shoot-ing guard, Benjamin Ikechukwu said.
Former Lagos Islanders coach, Lateef Erinfolami, said, “Although the period of the league is not as long as it should be, it is still a good thing that they are restarting it for the good of the players. We expect that the next edition will be better.”
