NAWOJ Hails Banigo For Fulfilling Promise To Association

A civil servant, Jide Adebayo, once wrote; “Wife battering should not be permissible by the law. If the wave is increasing, there is need for amendment of the statute books,”.

Adebayo’s position is shared by various non-governmental organisations (ngos) and related associations that have begun canvassing for laws to curb wife beating to ensure full protection for women.

As it stands, many NGOs now provide data on violence against women, particularly domestic violence especially now that the act is criminalised.

From the widely-held perception of male superiority and the belief that men have the right to beat their wives, it is said that an erring wife should be brought back to the right path of life by beating her once in a while,” says Ngozi Osarenren, a lecturer at the University of Lagos .

But that is highly erronuos. This coercive power of men which is often manifested in physical and mental subjugation through violence, smacks of discrimination against women in Nigeria. Thus, the idea of considering “Wife battering a family problem to be settled in the privacy of the home” and classified under common assault in the nation’s criminal code, only to be given due attention when grievous bodily harm is inflicted and, possibly the death of a victim, must be reviewed.

Due to the laccadaisical attitude of the custodians of our safety in this regard, issues such as Man beats wife to stupor over snoring,

Man allegedly beats wife to stupor for starting business without his consent, Man beats his wife to Stupor For Attending church Activities Amidst corona virus , Medical Doctor beats wife to stupor etc, appear to be the trending headlines on both local and foriegn tabloids.

Just recently, a man beats wife to death over N2,000 in Benin City. A 45-year-old man identified as Christopher, beat his wife to death over N2,000. The incidence happened at No. 1, Agbontaen Street, beside Ebvareke Secondary School, off Agboniro Street, Uselu, Benin City.

The man was said to have pounced on his wife, Mrs. Isoken Christopher, following her failure to give him the N2,000 loan he requested from her.

The eldest child of the deceased, Augustine Christopher, said his mother was hale and hearty before the sad incidence.The 13-year old boy explained that his father, who is a menial worker with a waste manager in Benin, always beats his mother at the slightest provocation.

Barely one week after police in Adamawa apprehended a man for beating his wife to death, a similar incidence re-occurred in the state.Hammawa Usman, 41, of Jada Ward, Ganye town in Ganye Local Government Area reportedly killed his 36-years-old wife, Rabiyatu Usman, in a dispute involving N1,000.

Sulaiman Nguroje, Police spokesman, said the suspect engaged Rabiyatu in a fight when she demanded the refund of her N1,000. From his explanation, “the suspect angrily reacted by hitting her head against the wall … she fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where she was later confirmed dead.This is how a 16 -years old marriage. With five children ended in sorrow.

The case of man beating wife to stupor over snoring was one of the earliest reports on wife battery ever recorded. A 30-year- old, commercial motorcyclist, Tukur Paul alegedly beat his wife, Mrs Jennifer Paul to stupor for accusing him of snoring. Official reports said the intervention by neighbours and passers-by saved her from further attack.

According to an eye witness who preferred anonymity, it all started at about 9 p.m. on the fateful day when neighbours ran outside at the shout of the wife who was seriously being beaten by her husband.

This is not a case of extra-marital affairs that usually lead to divorce, but a mere misunderstanding that could be controlled with little patience,. The woman, according to the husband, prevented him from sleeping after having a hard day. Paul said having gone through a hectic day, that he decided to have some rest but was prevented by his wife because he was snoring.

For whatever reason that may have pushed this husband to act the way he did, his luck was that he immediately contacted the police who was able to help him resuscitate her.

In another instance, a four-year-old union that has produced a son witnessed a round of media scrutiny when on Friday April 28, 2017, the news made the rounds that a Nollywood actress, was battered by her husband, and that she had suffered injuries on the face. She was reported to have been on admission at a hospital where she was treated as a result of the assault.

This was clearly highlighted three days later, as Kemi Ashefon, a journalist, dropped some lines, informing the public of an incidence of wife battery. Kemi posted the photo of the battered face of Mercy Aigbe, an actress and mother of two, allegedly perpetrated by her husband Lanre Gentry. The media then was inundated with report on an investigation committee set up by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs over the alleged battery and assault on the actress by her husband.

This was against the backdrop that the ministry of women affairs has incessantly campaigned against domestic violence and sensitized women to report cases of violence for possible prosecution. Meanwhile the then governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, had issued a mandate to the ministry to crack down on domestic violence especially against women. Obviously, this was a habinger of the fall of an enviable marriage.

“Man beats wife to death for refusing sex in Edo”, was another headline that attracted varying reactions from the public.The family of a woman, Ugieki Asemota, has urged the Edo State Police Command to prosecute her husband, Emmanuel, for allegedly beating her to death for refusing him sexual intercourse.

It was gathered that an argument ensued between the couple at their residence on Abaegbe Street in the Evbotubu area of Benin on Monday, June 28, 2021.

It was learnt that Ugieki entered her room and locked the door to avoid issues with her husband.But, Emmanuel, who persisted in entering the room with her, allegedly tried to break the door with an axe.While Ugieki attempted to escape through the window, her husband was said to have accosted and beaten her to a coma.

The victim, was said to have been rejected by two hospitals before she was admitted in to the third hospital where she finally died. Unfortunately, while the marriage lasted, it was gathered that it was fraught with violence.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

He said, “The couple were married in 2002 and had two boys together before she died. The woman denied him sex and he beat her to a coma. When we finish our preliminary investigation, we will charge him to court.”

The list is endless. One wonders how on earth in this present modern world will a man beat up his wife over trivial issues. I think the earlier we resolve to treat wife battery with disdain, the better for the society.

By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi