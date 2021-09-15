Entrepreneur Charges Corps Members On Entrepreneurial Skills

An artisan can reap massive economic benefits if equipped with the right digital capabilities.

While most organisations have stepped up digital transformation, not many tradesmen and artisans have the capability to seize the immense opportunities emerging in the digital space.

It is against this background that the Lagos State government wants artisans and tradesmen to hone their digital skills to keep pace with changing business demands.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the government is boosting digital capacities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and artisans to take advantage of emerging business opportunities.

In addition, a five-acre area has been allocated to the Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans (LASCOTA) to build a centre and help the country become a manufacturing hub.

Speaking at the graduation of Eighth Tradesmen and Artisans Day in Ikeja, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the government was providing financial support to SMEs and artisans to enable them create good jobs and secure the long-term growth of the economy.

He said the role of artisans and traders was critical in achieving sustainable growth and prosperity of the people.

In line with this also, he said the government was establishing industrial hubs in various sectors across the state in view of the anticipated multiplier effect within the value-chain.

The governor, and others presented certificates to some of the artisans and traders who were retrained. The beneficiaries, drawn from various associations under the auspices of LASCOTA, were trained in 43 trades.

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, said the training of 2000 tradesmen and artisans was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to empowering residents.

According to her, the up skilling programme was developed to equip the registered members of the informal sector towards becoming 21st-century artisans and tradesmen in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda and ensure that every resident benefits from the policies and programmes of the government to achieve the ‘Greater Lagos’ vision.

The capacity building programme, according to her, has broaden the scope of the participants as it was designed to impact positively on their skillset and sharpen their entrepreneurial knowledge to provide a competitive advantage.

LACOSTA President, Alhaji Nurudeen Buhari, commended the governor for its interest in artisans and traders.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Kafayat Ajenifuja, said the ministry is establishing industrial hubs in various sectors across the state in view of the anticipated multiplier effect within the value-chain.