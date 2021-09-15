Commissioner Warns Against Exam Malpractice

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps in the State has denied arresting and unlawfully detaining one John Jamiu for two fighting as alleged by his friend, Victor Chukwu.

The command admitted that the suspect was arrested based on information of threat to life in their station by one Cecilia Chukwu on September 6.

The security agency said this was after Cecilia had reported that a hoodlum wanted to kidnap her children.

In an interview, the spokesperson of the command, Akin Oguntuashe told newsmen that the suspect confessed that he was hired by one Tiger.

The NSCDC spokesperson, who confirmed that the suspect was granted bail but could not meet the bail conditions, said Tiger was a kingpin who was responsible for the alleged threat to life.

Oguntuashe further stated that the command was lawfully empowered to arrest any suspect, adding that after investigation the command can hand over the suspect to the relevant security agency for prosecution.

Recall that Victor Chukwu had accused the NSCDC, Rivers State Command of illegally detaining his friend, John Jamiu for more than five days in a case of two persons fighting.

Chukwu told newsmen that her sister who resides at 306 Ikwerre road, Port Harcourt called her on phone that her neighbour with children were fighting her.

According to Chukwu, he arrived his sister’s house an hour later with his friend John Jamiu to know from the woman what transpired between them but the woman was not in the house.

Chukwu stated that he was surprised when the sister’s neighbour brought personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to arrest his friend Jamiu rather than going to the Police if she had any complaint.

He disclosed that he went to the headquarters of NSCDC but they denied that his friend was in their custody as at last Tuesday.

He claimed that Jamiu’s friends were only allowed to see him the next day, (last Wednesday) when they brought food for him.