VAT: A’Court Order Against RSG, Endorsement Of Illegality, RSIRS Laments …Status Quo Means Rivers Should Collect Tax -Ozekhome …FG’ll Obey Court’s Final Verdict On VAT -Adesina
The Acting Chairman of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RSIRS), Mr Chibuzor Aholu, has described last Friday’s verdict of the Court of Appeal, ordering the Rivers State Government to suspend the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT), as an endorsement of illegality which has been perpetuated by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), for a very long time.
But Aholu said unlike the FIRS, Rivers State was governed by a law-abiding government, and would obey the Court of Appeal order.
He, however, said the appropriate law officers of the state government would take necessary judicial steps to address the issue.
Aholu made the position known in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
He said it was shocking that the FIRS had tried to get an endorsement of its illegal collections of VAT from states, through the backdoor, by writing to the National Assembly, seeking the amendment of the nation’s Constitution.
While reacting, however, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, made serious attempt to interpret the ruling of the Court of Appeal in the case involving the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Rivers State Government over who has the right to collect VAT.
The human rights lawyer stated his position on the ruling in a statement he made available to newsmen, last Saturday.
It would be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had in a judgment in suit number FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, held that the Rivers State Government had the powers to collect VAT within its territory.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had also assented to the Rivers State Value Added Tax Law 2021 in August, after it was passed by the state House of Assembly.
The FIRS had then gone to the Court of Appeal where Justice Haruna Tsammani, last Friday, told the parties to the dispute to “maintain status quo”.
But according to Ozekhome, the ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, last Friday, meant that the Rivers State Government has the power to collect VAT until the court decides otherwise.
He said in the statement, “Clearly, the status quo ante bellum was before the breakout of the hostilities.
“The hostilities broke out when the FIRS dragged the Rivers State Government to court, arguing that it cannot collect VAT based on its law. The said law was already duly passed and made operational by Rivers State House of Assembly, that it has the constitutional competency under Section 4 of the Constitution to do so.
“The FHC, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had earlier held that it was the Rivers State Government that was competent to collect VAT, not the FIRS.
“The law was already, therefore, in operation before the FIRS challenged the validity of an FHC judgement, PH, that had given the Rivers State Government the power to collect the VAT.
“So, the status quo is that it is the Rivers State Government that has the power to collect VAT, until perhaps, the Court of Appeal rules otherwise and set aside the FHC judgment.”
Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari would abide by whatever final verdict the judiciary passes on the ongoing Value Added Tax (VAT) legal tussle.
Adesina, who spoke on a live current affairs programme on Arise Television, This Day Live, however, predicted that the matter has the likelihood of ending up at the Supreme Court.
He assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would allow the legal matter run its full course as he is not in the habit of muzzling institutions.
Adesina, who was reacting to a question on the matter, which had generated some heat in the last few days, also took a swipe at critics who would rather pick holes in the announced audited report and profit after tax of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), instead of appreciating a positive happening for the first time.
Giving his personal opinion on the tussle on VAT, the presidential spokesman noted that the tug could be seen in the light of fulfilling some of the several citizens’ demands of all times, which is fiscal federalism.
He, however, noted that achieving fiscal federalism bust must be done within the ambits of the law.
“I think the VAT issue is good because there have been talks about restructuring and fiscal federalism in the country. If states eventually get their demands in respect of VAT, there will be something like fulfilling fiscal federalism. But then, fiscal federalism itself must be done within the ambits of the law.
“That is why this issue may, and will likely, end up in the Supreme Court and when the Supreme Court pronounces, that is what the law says. If it’s in favour of the states, fine. If it’s in favour of the Federal Government, fine. You know that even all these states are not unanimous. You have heard some governors speaking out against the position of certain states who are so militant on this VAT issue.
“So eventually, we will have a legal pronouncement, which may come from the highest court in the land and whatever that court says, then is the law in the country. Knowing the Buhari administration, it will obey the rule of law,” he said.
Earlier, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, had last Friday, ordered the Rivers State Government, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Attorney-General of the Federation, to maintain status quo, pending the hearing and determination of applications before it in respect of the Valued Added Tax (VAT).
The Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, had on August 9, declared that it was the Rivers State Government, and not FIRS that should collect VAT and Personal Income Tax in the state.
The three-man panel of Appeal Court justices led by Justice Hassan Tsammani, ordered all parties to maintain status quo, and refrain from taking any action that would give effect to the judgment of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.
Justice Tsammani held that since all parties in the matter had submitted themselves before the court, it was proper and the law for the court to preserve the res (subject matter) from being rendered nugatory.
Consequently, the court held that parties should refrain from giving effect to the judgment of the trial court in Port Harcourt, pending the hearing and determination of the application of the FIRS to stay execution of the trial court’s judgment.
Parties are also to maintain status quo pending the hearing of an application by the Attorney-General of Lagos State to be joined as a party in the matter.
Counsel to the appellant/applicant, Mr Mahmud Magaji (SAN), made an oral application for an order that status quo be maintained, pending the hearing and determination of the motion for injunction and stay.
However, Mr Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), counsel to Rivers State Government and Mr Oyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), counsel to Lagos State Government, both opposed the application for status quo.
Mr Tijani Ghazali (SAN), who represented the attorney-general for his part, supported the application for status quo to be maintained.
The applicants have been given two days to file their written addresses in respect to the pending applications, just as the respondents have also been given two days to file, and the applicant has one day to reply on points of law.
The matter has been adjourned until September 16.
RSG Orders Demolition Of Nkpogu Shanties
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has ordered demolition of shanties where counterfeit bottled water, carbonated soft drinks and alcoholic beverages are produced at Nkpogu, Port Harcourt.
He said the Rivers State Government would acquire the land as the shanties were also known to be used by criminals for other nefarious activities.
The governor told journalists during a visit to Nkpogu, yesterday, that he had received credible intelligence report that some criminal networks involved in counterfeiting of bottled water, carbonated soft drinks and alcoholic beverages were operating in the area.
The governor asserted that no government that is very responsible and responsive will allow illicit production of counterfeit bottled water and drinks to take place within its jurisdiction.
Wike noted that several unsuspecting persons have been afflicted with deadly diseases after innocently purchasing fake products produced by the miscreants operating from the Nkpogu shanties.
“If you look at the area where we are, it is criminal hideout and I will not waste time immediately to demolish the area. In fact, this will take place in the next two days.”
The governor, who bemoaned the unhygienic environment littered with refuse and bagged used water and carbonated soft drink bottles, said his administration will not relent to rid Port Harcourt and its environs of shanties.
“I cannot believe that people can turn the whole Port Harcourt to a garbage city instead of a Garden City. It is unacceptable to me. Like I have always said, no decision you take will be favourable to everybody. But as far as we are concerned, one will take the right decision and the right thing must be done. We are going to clear all these shanties.
“Port Harcourt is known to be a Garden City not a garbage city and for anybody to tell me that I will be governor and see this kind of thing happen inside Port Harcourt metropolis, its unacceptable to me. Government is taking over this place.”
He maintained that his administration will not relent in ridding the state of every traceable hideout for criminals.
According to him, the recent demolitions carried by government have helped to reduce the level of crime in the state.
“We will continue to do this and that is all I owe the people of the state and the business community.”
Wike, who had earlier inspected ongoing work at both Orochiri/Wurukwo, and Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyovers, explained that decision to make some correction and amendments was reached between the state government and the contractors, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.
PH Refinery Ends 2020 In Operating Losses Spends N19.215bn Admin Cost, N22.55bn On Salaries, Others
The Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) has ended the 2020 financial year with huge operating losses while amassing colossal expenses in administrative overheads and salaries and allowances of staff, without generating a dime.
The local refinery, which is managed by Ahmed Dikko, an engineer, reported no income in 2020 but incurred administrative expenses of N19.215billion while spending N22.55billion of payment of salaries, wages and other benefits to unproductive workers.
These revelations were contained in the current Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Financial Report.
Worse still, the refinery, which is one of the subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) managed by Mele Kyari, employed average of 487 new staff members in 2020.
To show the high level of financial recklessness going on at the mismanaged refinery, the 487 new workers are being paid N3.93billion annually, indicating that each of them takes an average of N8.072million annually or N672,713 monthly.
The amount they earn monthly is about the annual salary of a normal Level 8 Federal Government worker.
Between 2019 and 2020, the refinery employed 1,162 new staff, paying N41.163billion in salary and wages, according to experts’ calculations of the company’s wage data on its financial statements.
Out of the 487 staff members employed in 2020, 430 were senior and management staff, amounting to 88.2 per cent, with huge financial implications.
Only 57 were junior staff members.
Also, out of 675 staff engaged by the refinery in 2019, 656 were management and senior staff, representing 97 per cent of the total, with huge financial implications.
“It is looking like jobs for the boys at our dear refineries. And I wonder, most of these guys are earning heavy wages,” US-based Financial Consultant, Ellam Ogochukwu said.
“Whoever is running that enterprise deserves to answer several questions,” she said.
Also, staff pension, gratuity and ‘long service award’ gulped N77.76billion in 2020 as against N63.41billion the previous year.
Surprisingly, under Dikko and Kyari, the PHRC’s unproductive staff were allowed to take car loans, compassionate loans and advances valued at N1.001billion in 2020.
The amount was N597.297million in 2019.
In 2020, this refinery, which made no revenue, incurred a comprehensive loss of N53.179billion.
In the previous year, the company made no revenue but incurred N50.530billion in comprehensive loss.
Between 2017 and 2020, the company comprehensively lost N241.609billion.
Its revenue within this period was merely N6.27billion.
“This refinery did not produce oil. What you have is that some people just iron their clothes, go to work and come back at the end of the day without adding to the productivity of the company,” Oil and Gas Analyst at Lagos-based Chapel Hill Denham, Mustapha Wahab said.
The NNPC Managing Director, Mele Kyari, is the chairman of Port Harcourt Refinery.
He is followed by Ahmed Dikko (MD); Babatunde Sofowora (Executive Director of Services); Reginald Udeh (Executive Director, Finance and Accounts); James Ifeanyichukwu Ajibo (Executive Director, Operations); and Awaisu Muazu (late, served till July, 2020).
These directors took N99.742million as emoluments in 2020, a 67 per cent increase from N59.650million they took in 2019.
In 2019, the Port Harcourt Refinery did not record any revenue.
Yet, it reported N25.19billion in expenses.
Six directors collected N59.65million in fees, meaning that each of them received an average payment of N9.94million a month in 2019.
According to the NNPC, names of the six directors in 2019 were: Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari; Managing Director Abba Bukar (who retired in March, 2020); Executive Director of Services, Babatunde S. Sofowore; Executive Director of Operations, Ganiyu Abiodun Owolabi; another Executive Director of Operations, Engr Abel N. Imonighavwe; and Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, Mrs Aramide M. Ekundayo.
Salaries, wages, allowances, redundancy and pension costs gulped N22.195billion.
What that means is that, on the average, each staff member received N32.88million in 2019 from a company that made no revenue.
This amounts, on the average, to N2.74million each month.
Total salaries and pays received by staff of Port Harcourt Refinery between 2017 and 2019 amounted at N80.57billion.
But revenues received by the company within the period were estimated at N6.27billion – implying that the NNPC sought N74.3billion from outside the refinery to pay staff salaries.
Rather than privatise the refinery, the NNPC chose to pump an equivalent of 4.5 per cent of Nigeria’s 2021 budget ($1.5billion) into the refurbishment of a refinery that comprehensively lost N206.069billion between 2017 and 2020.
Wahab said that the investment in the refinery made no sense.
“Dangote Refinery is coming on board and can process about 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil – highest in the world. NNPC has taken 20 per cent stake in Dangote.
“Why then are you resuscitating Port Harcourt Refinery? We have done the analysis at Chapel Hill Denham and found that government should be spending $3billion or more to ensure efficiency of the refinery. So, it does not make investment sense because you are not going to compete with yourself,” he said.
“Two, some countries are exiting low-carbon energy sources and migrating to clean energy. So, after rehabilitating Port Harcourt Refinery, for how long will you enjoy its benefits, given that your market is not just Nigeria but also those countries exiting what you intend to sell to them?”, he asked, urging the Federal Government to concession it for optimal benefits to the Nigerian economy.
Also, Oil and Gas Governance Consultant, Henry Ademola Adigun, said that the refinery was badly managed.
“The point is that the refineries are still badly managed. The faster the corporation becomes a limited liability company, the better,” Adigun said.
“You have a refinery not producing anything and not making revenues but salaries are being paid. How did the NNPC make the profit they said they made when the inefficiencies are there? The profit and loss do not show anything. They simply want to make it attractive to the stockman.”
He said there was no cost-cutting by the NNPC or the refineries, adding that there were also “no innovative efficiency, no restructuring or replanting and no cost-saving on salaries and wages.”
Former President of the Nigerian Society of Petroleum Engineers, Joe Nwakwue, said that the only thing that the corporation could have done was to sell off the refineries.
“If you have a factory and is not producing, you will have to pay the gate man and the even the insurance company.”
The PHRC was commissioned in 1965.
It was made up of two refineries: the old refinery commissioned in 1965 with capacity of 60,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd) and the new refinery commissioned in 1989 with an installed capacity of 150,000bpsd, according to the NNPC.
It has a capacity of 210,000bpsd with five process areas.
In 2000, the then government of Nigeria shut down the refinery for turnaround maintenance.
Other three refineries in the country were also expected to undergo a similar process, Oil & Gas Journal said.
As of that time, $364million had already been spent on endless turnaround maintenance (TAM) services.
About $25billion has been spent on turnaround maintenance in the past 25 years.
The Institute for Global Energy Research, in a 2004 article, said the barrage of corruption, poor management, sabotage and lack of the mandatory turnaround maintenance (TAM) every two years had made all the refineries inefficient, making them operate at about 40 per cent of full capacity.
The NNPC said in April, 2020, that it would hand over the four refineries in the country to a private firm to manage.
“We are going to get an O&M contract; NNPC won’t run it. We are going to get a firm that will guarantee that this plant would run for some time. We want to try a different model of getting this refinery to run. And we are going to apply this process for the running of the other two refineries.”
However, this has not happened.
Rather, the corporation has sought money to rehabilitate the failed refineries.
It has prided itself on cost-cutting efficiency, but its refineries have incurred humongous losses.
Analysts say NNPC has no cause to hold onto the running of the refineries, having shown no capacity to manage it.
Wike Bags Leadership Governor Of The Year Award
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, was yesterday declared the Governor of the Year by Leadership Newspapers.
This is as the governor vowed to bequeath a worthy legacy to generations unborn as he would continue to break new grounds through the social contract with the people.
Receiving the award at the 2020 Leadership Conference and Awards with the theme: “The Role of Political and Non-Political Actors in Stabilization and Consensus Building”, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, yesterday, Wike, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, restated his commitment to good leadership and leaving a mark worthy of emulation.
His words; “I wish to sincerely thank the management of Leadership Newspapers for recognising our modest efforts to transform Rivers State from the pitiable state we met it.
“One thing in governance is to implore great effort to achieve magnificent feats but another is for the people to show dedication to recognise sincere efforts and achievements of a government, and that you have for the second time by bestowing this prestigious award on me.”
He stated that when his administration came on board in May 2015, his vision was to build a state united, secured and prosperous with boundless opportunities for everyone to realise their potentials.
“We envisioned an enhanced livelihood for present and future generations through responsive governance guided by the fear of God as we pledged a New Rivers Vision. Today, six years into our administration, we have succeeded cooperatively to advance our vision and mission for a more progressive Rivers State,” he said.
He recalled that he came into office when the national economy was already prostate, and also inherited a state with utterly weakened social infrastructure and a hopeless security situation.
“However, with our determination and commitment as well as prudent management of available resources, the negative narrative of the development trajectory has been totally rewritten.
“To God be the glory, our development footprints are dotted all over the 23 local government areas, signposting our success in infrastructural development, healthcare, education, housing, agriculture, administration of justice, culture/tourism,. Social welfare and sports which continues to attract recognition from across the globe,” the governor said.
He said the award would surely spur him to maintain the momentum in service delivery and make Rivers State the Destination of Choice in Nigeria.
“As a government, we are focused on the our vision to leave a worthy legacy for generations yet unborn as we continue to break new grounds through our social contract with our people.
“We have promised our people that they will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy until we hand over on May 29, 2023. Our conviction is that second tenure should not be an excuse to deny our people good governance,” Wike said.
