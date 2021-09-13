Union Urges FG, RSG To Deploy Gunboats To Rivers Waterways

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reported members of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) to the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise over obstruction of 100% physical examinations of containers and cargoes.

National President of ANLCA, Iju Tony Nwabunike made this known during the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos State, recently.

He said the NCS had reported the association to the House Committee on Customs accusing them of obstructing 100% physical examinations of imported goods.

According to him, “we received a letter on the above subject matter from the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, where the present management team of Nigeria Customs has alleged that members of our association particularly the executives have been obstructing their men from conducting 100% physical examinations on cargoes in the ports.

“I am hereby officially informing the NEC on this serious allegation and the need to engage the House Committee in order that we may put the record straight and debunk this spurious allegation .

“However, I need to inform and advise our professional colleagues that we should also endeavour to be more patriotic and increase our level of compliance.

“By doing this, we can have the moral right to challenge any illegalities or arm twisting and imposition of spurious demand notices”.

On the indigenisation of customs brokerage, the ANLCA boss alleged that jobs meant for Nigerians have been taken over by foreigners and that there is no law protecting them.

He accused foreign firms such as Maerskline and MSC of floating clearing firms to usurp jobs meant for Nigerian Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders .

“It is no longer news that foreigners have taken over this specialised aspect of the logistics chain under the guise of rendering door -to-door service and as we speak now, all project cargoes have been taken over by these foreigners and no government policy seems to be protecting our profession.

“Maerskline, a shipping line has registered a clearing outfit called Damco Logistics Limited. While Meritarrian Shipping Company (MSC) also has been licensed by the Board of Customs to practice customs brokerage with the name Medlog Logistics Services Limited.

“The younger freight forwarders/ customs brokers are gradually losing their jobs, while the older ones do not have anything doing lately”, he said.

The ANLCA NEC meeting also deliberated on the African Continental Free Trade Area ( AfCFTA) urging the Federal Government to come out with open policy , especially on the government agency that will issue certificate of origin for Nigeria.

On the challenges faced by customs brokers and freight forwarders , the meeting lamented Nigeria’s index rating in the logistics performance as being very low and called on the government to look into it.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos