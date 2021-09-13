Business
Stakeholder Faults NDDC Forensic Audit
One of the founding fathers of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Head of the Jumbo Major House in Grand Bonny, Chief Jasper Jumbo, has described the recent forensic auditing carried out in NDDC as a partial scam.
He has also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the composition of a new board and clean up the rot in the commission by appointing one of the founding fathers of NDDC to run the affairs of the commission for nine months.
Jumbo made his position known while speaking to aviation correspondents shortly on arrival from Abuja, last Friday.
He expressed disappointment on what NDDC has turned out to be.
According to him, there is nothing to show for the efforts the founding fathers and visioners of the NDDC had put in for the creation of the agency, and for over N3 trillion that has been expended on the agency.
“There is nothing in the Niger Delta to show for the whooping sum that has been spent on the NDDC, not even on the market and rural women, not to talk about the youths and the repented militants.
“They turned the commission to a looting jungle where billions of naira are diverted into private pockets without doing the job, and this is not what we the founding fathers bargained for, and many of us have died in penury.
“I wrote the blueprint, and some of us that championed the course are no more alive, like late Chief Eric Asor, but none of our children are working in NDDC,” he said.
The elder statesman, however, commended President Buhari for taking the bold step in carrying out the forensic auditing, which he believes will uncover many frauds in the commission.
“I thank the president for the bold step taken, but those who executed it did not do what was expected of them. The contractors were not invited to the site to explain or say what they know about the job.
“ I trust the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who is being mandated to look into the matter,” Jumbo said.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Oil Production Drops To 1.2m bpd In August – DPR
Crude oil production in Nigeria dropped to 1.23 million barrels per day in August, report from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revealed.
The 2021 crude oil and condensate production report from the DPR, which was made available to newsmen last Friday, showed oil production between January and August.
In the report, Nigeria’s crude fell from an average of 1.36 million barrels per day in January to 1.23 million b/d in August, representing a nine percent decline.
“For month-to-month, production of crude and condensate in August fell by 6.7 percent from 1.64 million b/d in July.
“By implication, the development would affect the nation’s crude exports and foreign earnings as Brent crude stood at $71 per barrel last Thursday.
“In August, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria declared force majeure on Forcados crude oil.
“Forcados pipeline which exports an average of 240,000 barrels of crude oil daily is one of Nigeria’s main crude oil terminals”, the report explained.
According to the DPR report, crude oil production at Forcados terminal dropped consecutively since June which slumped from 5.7 million barrels in July to an average of 2 million barrels in August.
With the decline in oil production, Nigeria falls below the production cap under the OPEC+ deal at 1.596 million b/d for the month under review.
Director, DPR, Sarki Auwalu, had last Thursday, said optimisation of Nigeria’s oil production processes is crucial in the nation’s economic recovery drive.
Auwalu identified five pillars to its strategy for Maximum Economic Recovery (MER) for the industry, stressing that the objective of the strategy was to maximise the expected net value of economically recoverable petroleum from Nigeria’s acreages.
He listed items in the strategy to include reserves maturation, production optimisation, exploration and resources maturation, improved oil recovery and enhanced oil recovery implementation in the industry.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Pension Funds: Operators Invest N66.86bn In Infrastructure
The Contributory Pension Scheme administrators have invested a total of N66.86 billion of the pension funds in infrastructure.
The National Pension Commission (PenCon) disclosed this last Friday in a report titled, ‘Unaudited report on pension funds industry portfolio for the period ended 31st July, 2021’.
According to PenCom, the total Retirement Savings Accounts stood at 9.4 million as at June, 2021, while the total funds under the scheme stood at N12.78bn as of July 2021.
The commission had, in its amended investment regulation, highlighted the requirements for investing the funds in line with the provisions of Pension Reform Act, 2014.
It said the purpose of the regulation was to provide uniform rules and standards for the investment of pension fund assets.
According to the regulation, pension fund custodians must only take written instructions from licensed PFAs with respect to the PFAs’ investment and management of pension fund assets held in the custody of the PFCs on behalf of the contributors.
It said the PFCs, in discharging their contractual functions to PFAs, must not contract out the custody of pension fund assets to third parties except for allowable investments made outside Nigeria.
“The PFC shall obtain prior approval from the commission before engaging a global custodian for such allowable foreign investments,” it said.
According to the regulation, the PFAs, in discharging their contractual functions to contributors, must not contract out the investment/management of pension fund assets to third parties except for open/close-end/hybrid funds and specialist investment funds allowed by the regulation.
PenCom stated that the PFAs must maintain a multi-fund structure as provided in the regulation to govern the investment of pension fund assets of RSA funds.
“In addition to the requirements of other guidelines issued by the commission on corporate governance, ethics and business practices, each PFA shall establish an investment strategy committee as well as a risk management committee, in compliance with section 78 of the Pension Reform Act, 2014.
“The investment strategy committee, in addition to other functions specified in the Act, shall formulate internal investment strategies to enable compliance with this regulation, taking into cognisance the macro-economic environment as well as the investment objectives and risk profile of the respective PFA Funds”, it explained.
The commission also said the internal investment strategies must be approved by the PFA in a formal board meeting at least once every year or as frequently as changes occur in the macroeconomic environment that may affect pension fund assets.
Business
Electronic Naira System’ll Strengthen Banking System – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the electronic naira system (e-Naira) will strengthen the banking system and make it easier to comply with existing laws.
According to the apex bank, with the e-Naira, laws such as customers protection against fraud, anti-money laundering are easy to comply with, while also ensuring the safety and stability of the payment system.
Deputy Governor, Operations, CBN, Mr Folashodun Shonubi, who disclosed this at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria advocacy series webinar, said that there were lots of advantages in e-Naira.
“The Central Bank in its implementation has ensured the e-Naira feeds our economy and provides greater value.
“The Central Bank digital currency offers all the benefits of cash but in digital form. Every single digital currency is an electronic version of the cash, the legal tender. When you make a cash payment, settlement is done instantly; digital currencies entail the same promises and even more”, he said.
The CBN executive maintained that the CBDC offers a safer option from the privately issued cryptocurrency which is based on the possibility to enable cheaper transactions but is now being used for investment.
According to him, the intention is not to eliminate other forms of payment but to complement the current areas of payment options, thereby ensuring the stability of the payment system in the long run.
“For banks in developing nations, it will enhance their liquidity, efficiency in national remittances and challenge the high cost of remittances as the world rebounds in the post-pandemic.
“I am of the view that the era of CBDC promotes greater opportunities, and the central bank must be aware of the risks and mitigate them”, he said.
Trending
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Ultra-Modern Specialist Hospital Excites Ayade
- Nation3 days ago
S’ Court Judge Hails Retiring Enugu CJ
- Sports3 days ago
Caleb Esu Joins Enyimba Coaching Staff
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Pastors Lead Anti-Covid-19 Vaccination Protest
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Bayelsa Dep Gov Visits Inmates, Less Privileged On Birthday
- Nation3 days ago
FG, UNICEF Mobilise Journalists For Covid-19 Vaccines
- Featured3 days ago
Wike’s Key Signature Projects Have Changed Rivers’ Landscape – Nsirim
- Business3 days ago
Fund Local Innovators To Reduce $9bn Machinery Imports – Expert