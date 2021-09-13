News
RSG Set To Flag Off Judicial Institute For Magistrates, Judges’ Training, Wike Assures
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has hinted that the state would soon become a centre for the training of magistrates and judges in the country.
The governor said this would be possible when the foundation stone for the National Judicial Institute would be laid during the next round of inauguration of projects in the state.
Wike gave the hint while speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting the Rumuola and G.R.A. Junction flyovers, and the Ezimgbu Link Road in Port Harcourt, the state capital, last Saturday.
The governor pointed out that the State Executive Council would soon meet to determine the specific projects that would be lined up for the next phase of inauguration, and those to invite as special quests to perform the functions.
“Frankly speaking, it’s not going to be road infrastructure alone, it will involve health, schools and other humanitarian areas.
“We believe that the Chokocho-Igbodo Road in Etche and the Oyigbo Road are key projects we think will be included. And then, we are also going to lay foundation for the Judicial Institute that will train our magistrates and judges.
“We will also lay foundation stone for the liaison office for the Federal Judicial Service Commission, which they have approved and should be sited, for the South-South region, in Port Harcourt.”
Speaking about the flyover projects just inspected, Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality of work that has been delivered.
He noted that from what has been seen, it was still reassuring that the projects would be ready for inauguration by the end of September, 2021.
According to him, the contractors have completed the asphalting work on both the flyovers and the service lanes of the road, with attention now focused on building up barricades that would prevent the people from trading directly on the road.
“You were aware the last time we were here, we saw the Rumuola flyover, G.R.A Junction, Ezimgbu Road, Tombia Extension, we were told that by September, 2021, they would have handed over these four projects to us.
“And as part of our routine job, we still make sure we have to go round to see the extent of work done; whether the stage they are will rhyme with our plans for the commissioning of the projects.
“From what is seen, I believe that all will be completed by the end of the month. You can see the beauty of the projects, the way the places look like. Everybody appreciates them.”
Wike, however, frowned at the aftermath of street trading activities that deface the vicinity of the projects that are to be handed over to the government by the contractors.
He, therefore, vowed to set up a task force that will make it difficult for such trading activities to take place around those projects since the traders have continued to litter the area with refuse.
“You know, so many people would talk about hunger, but the mere fact that people are hungry does not mean that you should dirty the environment.
“When we allow you to do your trading, it doesn’t mean that in doing your trading, you should litter the entire place. It is your responsibility after doing the trading or whatever economic activities that you’re engaged in, you should be able to clean up the area.
“So, one is compelled to set up a task force not to allow hawkers. By Monday, we will set up a task force that will never allow hawkers on these major projects that have beautified Port Harcourt and changed its landscape.”
The governor solicited the understanding of all residents because it was the duty of government to keep the state clean in order to promote good health.
According to Wike, it costs the government huge sum of money to rid the streets of refuse, adding that the people cannot be tolerated with their unhygienic activities.
“Everybody has to bear with us. It is our job to keep the place clean. I mean, some of these people come from neighbouring states, they litter the whole place, and in the evening, they take off.
“It is the government that suffers in spending a lot of money to clean them up”, he added.
Wike Blames FG For Delay In N120bn Bonny-Bodo Road Completion
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has blamed the delay in completion of the N120billion Bonny-Bodo Road on failure of the Federal Government to pay N60billion counterpart funding for the project.
He asserted that every fund expended so far on the Bonny-Bodo Road project had been provided by the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited (NLNG).
Wike stated this at the send-off ceremony of former NLNG managing director, Tony Attah, which held at the company’s corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt, last Saturday night.
The governor, who was accompanied by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, maintained that since the N60billion counterpart fund for the 38-kilometre Bonny-Bodo Road would be paid from the federation account, it would be wrong for the Federal Government to continue to claim glory for the funding of the project with the NLNG.
“The Bonny-Bodo Road is not funded between the Federal Government and NLNG. I don’t agree. With due respect, it is funded between NLNG, all the states of the federation, and the Federal Government.”
The Rivers State governor noted that if the Federal Government was committed to the even development of all parts of the country, it ought to have provided the N60billion counterpart funding for the speedy completion of the Bonny-Bodo Road.
“If this nation is a country that all of us belong to and all of us mean well for ourselves, that is one project that ought to have been completed by now, because of the economic interest that will benefit all of us.”
He eulogised Attah for the convivial relationship the NLNG, under his watch, maintained with the government and people of Rivers State.
The governor said that Attah would be remembered for overseeing the commencement and completion of NLNG corporate headquarters’ building in Port Harcourt, and for ensuring that all fabrication works for the company’s $10billion Train 7 were done in Rivers State.
According to him, 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) from the NLNG Train 7 project, would be used to transform the state.
Based on the convivial relationship Attah nurtured and sustained with the state government, the governor said it was also possible for all those working for the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to cultivate better relationship with state governments in the Niger Delta.
The governor remarked that by ensuring the speedy completion of the NLNG headquarters in Port Harcourt, Attah had proved that the claim of insecurity in the Niger Delta by IOCs was indefensible.
“IOCs will say there is insecurity in Port Harcourt, insecurity in Warri, insecurity in Bayelsa but there is no insecurity in taking the oil and gas.”
The governor declared that posterity would forever be kind to Attah for all his good deeds as the managing director of NLNG.
According to him, any government that was committed to the development of the country must engage technocrats like Attah.
“NLNG will never forget you (Attah). The Amanyanabo of Bonny will never forget you. Rivers State will not forget you. You have done very well. And I want to tell you by the powers conferred on me in the next award of the state; you are going to get the second highest honour as far as Rivers State is concerned.
“I want to thank you for what you have done for Rivers State. I want to thank you for what you have done for the people of the Niger Delta.”
The governor enjoined the new NLNG Managing Director, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, to emulate his predecessor, and sustain the existing cordial relationship with the state government.
He implored Mshelbila and the board of the NLNG to collaborate with the Rivers State Government to develop a vast reclaimed expanse of land opposite the NLNG corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt.
“Everybody should come back here. This is where it is happening. Philip, opposite you, we have sand-filled the area, provided infrastructure. Come and partner with us. Chairman (NLNG board, Edmund Daukoru, the Amanyanabo of Nembe), you are from Niger Delta, tell your people to come and get a place here. They should not be living in Lagos and flying in and putting the cost on your head. Let them come here. The safest place is here. Rivers State is very safe.”
The governor used the occasion to reaffirm Rivers State Government’s ownership of 45 per cent stake in OML 11, which was formerly operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).
N194bn Covid-19 Allocations To Three States Missing, BudgIT Alleges
Of the N209.61billion Covid-19 allocation made to Enugu, Sokoto, Delta and Kaduna states, only N14.73billion was disbursed by the states.
The revelation was contained in findings by transparency and accountability civil society organisations, BudgIT; and Follow The Money International.
They revealed that the sum of N50.13billion was earmarked for Covid-19 related spendings in Delta State in the 2020 budget but only N4.92billion was expended, creating a shortfall of N41.21billion.
Representative of Follow The Money International, Pearl Utuk, presented the findings at a press conference organised by BudgIT in Abuja, last Saturday.
She said, “An allocation of N50.13billion was earmarked for Covid-19 related spending in Delta State 2020 budget, N4.92billion was expended, creating a shortfall of N41.21billion.
“In the same light, the Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, the agency saddled with the responsibility of administering the Covid-19 vaccine in the state, got zero out of the N1.45billion allocated to it for capital spending in 2020, according to the 2020 Financial Statement of the Office of the Accountant General of Enugu State.
“Sokoto received the sum of N1.17billion as Covid-19 donations from different sources and allocated N525.47million to Covid-19 related initiatives.
“In the same light, Kaduna State spent just N9.29billion out of its N156.86billion Covid-19 budget, with N6.53billion spent on health and N171.54billion on social protection.
“It was also discovered that funds were mismanaged and distribution of palliatives was largely hijacked by politicians for their party supporters rather than the vulnerable members of the society. This led to the vandalization of Covid-19 palliatives warehouses in the various states.
“On vaccine distribution, the civil society organisations observed that most Primary Health Care Centres responsible for the administration of the vaccine lacked required amenities and most health workers decried poor remuneration and inadequate personal protective equipment.”
In the light of its observations, BudgIT called on state governments to establish a dedicated fund for epidemic preparedness and health security as well as stipulated guidelines for accessing such funds.
“State governments should institute mechanisms to incentivise vaccine uptake by citizens. State governments should intensify collaboration with CSOs to improve the sensitization on Covid-19 acceptance.
“In the aftermath of the pandemic, state governments should improve investments in healthcare infrastructure to enhance the capacity of the states to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks.”
Ensure Taxable Persons, Entities Comply With Relevant Laws, Wike Tasks TAC
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has charged members of the State’s Tax Appeal Commission to enshrine a new culture in which taxable persons and entities comply with the relevant tax laws in the state without hesitation.
The governor gave the charge shortly after swearing-in members of the Rivers State Body of Tax Appeal Commission at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
The commissioners sworn-in by the governor included Justice Bennett Eke Ugbari (rtd), who will serve as the chairman; Edwin Krukrubo; Owhonda Ihekwoaba Nobel; and Mrs. Gift Sovins.
Wike directed that they should focus on dealing with complaints arising from those who do not want to pay their taxes, while also prevailing on those who believe that the tax body was doing what it was not supposed to do.
According to Wike, taxes are important sources of revenues for any government to shore up its needs for fund to implement set development agenda.
“It is a very serious assignment at this period as regards to what is going on. So, I believe that you have to take this assignment as a call of duty from your state.
“No country can survive without taxes. And so, you will do all you can to support the government and the citizens to do what they are supposed to do.
“I have confidence in you; the chairman, that you’ll be able to lead the members of the commission to do the right thing”, Wike said.
In his response, Chairman of the Rivers State Body of Tax Appeal Commission, Justice Bennett Eke Ugbari (rtd), noted that Rivers State, like other federating states, needs to generate sufficient internal revenues to augment the statutory allocations it receives from the Federal Government.
This, he said, would enable the government to fulfil its obligations and promises to Rivers people in terms of infrastructure and other development projects, as witnessed presently in the state.
“It is, therefore, the intendment of the commission to partner with other relevant tax authorities in Rivers State to generate adequate internal revenue for the state.
“In carrying out our assignment, the commission shall be guided by the principle of fair hearing, justice and equity. We shall ensure that there is proper assessment of taxes, and that every tax payer in Rivers State pays adequate tax as required by the relevant tax laws”, he said.
Justice Ugbari assured that the commission would discharge its responsibilities diligently and conscientiously with the fear of God.
According to him, they would also work in accordance with the objectives, purpose of the enabling law and other tax laws of Rivers State.
