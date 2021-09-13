Niger Delta
Police Arrest Kidnap Suspects, Rescue Victims
Men of the Edo State Police Command on Friday rescued five kidnap victims and arrested two suspects in connection with the crime.
Arms and ammunition were also reportedly recovered from the suspects.
In a statement on Saturday by the spokesperson for the police in the state, Bello Kontongs, the command said the cops acted on a tip-off that suspected kidnappers had stopped a vehicle conveying a corpse from Lagos to Imo State around Ute River, Benin-Lagos bypass.
The attackers were said to have kidnapped three occupants of the vehicle and the policemen moved into action.
“On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Egba division, SP John Emmanuel, immediately swung into action, mobilising his operatives and the local vigilance group for immediate bush combing. They advanced into Ute forest. After hours of bush combing, they came across the suspected kidnappers. On sighting the police, they (kidnappers) opened fire on them. The team of operatives engaged them in a gun duel.
“The superior fire power of the police operatives made the suspected kidnappers to abandon the victims. However, two of the suspects were apprehended. They are Mohammed Ishaku, 25 and Mubarak Wada, 26, while others escaped with bullet wounds into the thick forest.
“Three locally-made guns, two live cartridges, two cutlasses and some charms were also recovered from the suspects,” Kontongs said.
The PPRO said three of the kidnapped victims conveying the corpse were rescued alongside two other victims earlier kidnapped, adding that all the rescued victims had been taken to a hospital for medical attention.
He said efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members.
Niger Delta
Diri Decries Environmental Degradation, Calls For Remediation
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called for urgent remediation of the state’s environment following years of degradation and neglect.
Governor Diri made the call at a state banquet in honour of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, in Yenagoa.
The governor decried the hardship suffered by the people due to the exploration activities of oil multinationals, which he said had destroyed the state’s ecosystem.
A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted Governor Diri as drawing the attention of the international community to the injustice and environmental despoliation of the land that has fed the nation economically.
He said despite measures by the federal government in addressing the issue, they only amounted to nothing due to insincerity and lack of political will.
“I like to place on record that our environment that has been raped and degraded over the years is seeking remediation.
“The previous administration, as a result of the level of degradation, decided to set up an environmental commission headed by the immediate Past Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu. Its report is yet to be fully addressed. We have some part of it and we believe that it would bring to limelight what the people of Bayelsa have suffered, particularly in the hands of oil exploitation and exploring companies.
“Our environments, particularly our water resources, are heavily polluted. Our economic activities have been crippled over the years because of the same reason and even when the federal government has taken some measures to address this, they are more like a slap on the wrist.”
He expressed the hope that the state’s partnership with the UN would address most of the issues highlighted and usher in sustainable development to the state.
Speaking earlier, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, commended Governor Diri for stabilising and ensuring peace and security in the state, stating that there is no development without peace.
Mr. Kallon emphasised that peace and development were only possible when strong institutions drive development.
The UN coordinator also noted that the international body was not unaware of the injustice meted out to and the exploitation of the Niger Delta people and their environment.
Highpoint of the event was the honouring and decoration of Diri, his wife, Dr. Gloria, and the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Champions.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
C’River Police Decry Shortage Of Personnel To Fight Crime
The Cross River State Police Command has decried shortage of manpower and communication gadgets in the state police command.
Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Aminu Alhassan, who raised the alarm at the weekend, during a tour of the State Police Command by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 6, Usman Sule Gonna, said the effectiveness of the command was being hampered by challenges.
He said the challenge of manpower shortage was all over the federation in the Nigeria Police, stressing that the case of Cross River was terrible and needed immediate attention.
“The effectiveness of the command in discharging its statutory duties is being hampered by some challenges not unconnected with enhanced technological and electronic methods, especially in tracking device of policing,” he said.
He, however, stated that the crime rate in the state had reduced, compared to other states of the federation, noting that rapid urbanisation and development had resulted in some emerging security threats.
On his part, Gonna promised the police officers that he would channel their needs and challenges to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for intervention, particularly the need to improve the marine sector.
Addressing the officers at the State Police Headquarters in Calabar, he warned that the police should respect the rights of persons in society, as his office would not tolerate violation of human rights in the cause of doing their duty.
“There is no democracy without human rights and we cannot pretend about this. Officers should work according to the tenets of the profession. Any policeman who still thinks that human rights are not serious, needs to be educated that it remains one.
“You must be professional, behave like a policeman at any given time. Professionalism should be your keyword and discipline should be your cardinal principle,” he said.
Niger Delta
‘No Land For Ranching In Delta, It’s Private Business’
Delta State Government says it will not acquire any land for the purpose of ranching in the state as reported in certain quarters.
The State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, made the clarification in a statement he issued on Friday in Asaba.
He said that ranching and livestock breeding, rearing and marketing were private business.
According to Mr Aniagwu, Delta State Government is not acquiring lands for herdsmen as wrongly reported in some quarters.
He said that the bill before the State House of Assembly was for the regulation of livestock breeding, raring and marketing in the state.
“Contrary to the misinformation in the public, the state is not acquiring any land for the purpose of establishing ranches.
“Ranching like any other business is a private concern and therefore anyone interested in establishing ranches in any part of the state is free to acquire land for the said purpose.
“The acquisition should be done in accordance with relevant laws that regulates private ownership of any legitimate business,” Mr Aniagwu said.
He urged the people of the state and the general public to disregard the rumour that government was providing land for herdsmen as alternative to ban on open grazing.
