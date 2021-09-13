Oil Production Drops To 1.2m bpd In August   – DPR

One of the founding fathers of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Head of the Jumbo Major House in Grand Bonny, Chief Jasper Jumbo, has described the recent forensic auditing carried out in NDDC as a partial scam.

He has also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the composition of a new board and clean up the rot in the commission by appointing one of the founding fathers of NDDC to run the affairs of the commission for nine months.

Jumbo made his position known while speaking to aviation correspondents shortly on arrival from Abuja, last Friday.

He expressed disappointment on what NDDC has turned out to be.

According to him, there is nothing to show for the efforts the founding fathers and visioners of the NDDC had put in for the creation of the agency, and for over N3 trillion that has been expended on the agency.

“There is nothing in the Niger Delta to show for the whooping sum that has been spent on the NDDC, not even on the market and rural women, not to talk about the youths and the repented militants.

“They turned the commission to a looting jungle where billions of naira are diverted into private pockets without doing the job, and this is not what we the founding fathers bargained for, and many of us have died in penury.

“I wrote the blueprint, and some of us that championed the course are no more alive, like late Chief Eric Asor, but none of our children are working in NDDC,” he said.

The elder statesman, however, commended President Buhari for taking the bold step in carrying out the forensic auditing, which he believes will uncover many frauds in the commission.

“I thank the president for the bold step taken, but those who executed it did not do what was expected of them. The contractors were not invited to the site to explain or say what they know about the job.

“ I trust the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who is being mandated to look into the matter,” Jumbo said.

By: Corlins Walter