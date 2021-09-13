Nation
Ohanaeze Tasks Youths On Peace, Unity
The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has urged youths in the country to continue to promote peace and oneness that would bring the desired change in the country.
The National Youth Leader of the group, Mr Damian Okafor, made the remarks during a ceremony to celebrate his new position as the leader of the youth wing of Ohaneze yesterday in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.
Okafor noted that the importance of peace and oneness to national development could not be over-emphasised.
He pledged that his major focus in his new position would be youth development.
Okafor also urged the people to support good policies that would move not only Ivo, Ebonyi, Igbo forward, but Nigeria at large.
”As a new leader, l will work hard and support government policies to ensure that every factor facing the youth become things of the past.
”I pray God for wisdom to carry on. My advice to the youth is to work towards strengthening the unity of Nigeria and oneness.
” Nigeria is one and we will continue to preach such and the youth must be librated.
”I thank our governor, David Umahi, on his support, the Igbo leaders, youths in general for choosing me as their leader and the Ivo Local Government Chairman,” he said.
In his remark, Gov. David Umahi, represented by the Chairman of Ivo Local Government, Mr Onyebuchi Ogbadu, described unity and peace as key to sustainable development.
Umahi used the opportunity to thank the southeastern states for their support in ensuring that someone from Ebonyi emerged as Ohaneze national youth leader.
Also speaking, Assistant Treasurer, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Mr Okechukwu Okorie, said they would continue to work as a team for national development.
The event also featured award presentation to the national youth leader for his loyalty and commitment to service of humanity.
Nation
Sit-At-Home, Against Igbo Interest-Nnamani
Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, (PDP-Enugu), Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, has called for an end to the ‘sit-at-home’ order, by the proscribed IPOB in the South East.
Nnamani, who made the call in a statement he issued to newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, noted that the order had brought the economy and social life in the region to its knees.
The one time governor of Enugu, also condemned the attack on citizens who went about their legitimate businesses, on account of the sit -at- home order.
The lawmaker said the trinity of the Igbo character was defined by hard work, adding that the sit-at-home was antithetical to this trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.
He then called on those behind the order to discontinue forthwith, following the continuous damage to the economy and psyche of the Igbo people.
“Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.
“How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood, add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?
“It stands to reason that this sit-at-home cannot be a way forward .We cannot abandon ourselves.
“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home order,” he stated.
Nnamani, therefore, urged all men and women of goodwill to prevail on the protagonists of the sit-at-home order, to restore normalcy in the region.
He added that with tenacity of purpose and determination, the quest for equity and justice would be realised and not with violence.
Nation
Fed Ministry Cautions Truck Drivers Against Overstretching Roads
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has appealed to drivers of heavy duty vehicles to guard against overloading of their trucks to avoid overstretching of federal roads.
The Federal Controller of Works in Kogi State, Mr Jimoh Kajogbola, made the call while monitoring the progress of work on the damaged portions of the Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti Road at Ikoyi in Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi at the weekend.
He said, “We have problems of excessive loading of vehicles. For a road designed for 30 tons, they are carrying 45, 60, 75 and even 90 tons.
”There is no way the road will not be stretched beyond its elastic limits.
” Once it is over stretched, it fails and once that happens, there is no other way than to reconstruct it.
“The government is making efforts to check overloading by introducing the waybill system, but since that one is not yet in place, we should check ourselves.”
On the on-going rehabilitation on the road, Kajogbola said the work was going on steadily and vehicles had started using it gradually.
He said that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, directed him to monitor and expedite action on the rehabilitation of the road within the stipulated time.
The controller said the heavy vehicular traffic on the collapsed Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti road was due to bad portion on the Okene-Ibilo road, which he said was an alternative route.
”Now all the traffic going to South-West, part of South-South and part of Kwara are now using this road.
” I want to appeal to Nigerians to be patient while moving on this road.
”If we are not patient, then we block the incoming traffic and everything will resulted in gridlocked and movement will be halted,” he said.
Kajogbola also appealed to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to make a standby towing vehicle available to remove broken-down vehicles obstructing the roads.
Three portions of the road were damaged last week Sunday, as a result of torrential downpour.
The the downpour also resulted to auto crashes and heavy gridlock on the ever-busy highway.
Nation
NDLEA Intercepts 24,311Kgs Of Heroin, Codeine In Lagos Port
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 24, 311 kgs of heroin and codeine, as well as Arizona and Colorado variants of cannabis in fresh drug busts in Lagos.
NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, who revealed this in a statement, made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, added that the seizure was made at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, and the Tincan seaport, Apapa, in Lagos state.
The NDLEA had in a similarly action a week ago intercepted N6 billion worth of Amphetamine, popularly known as ‘jihadists’ drug’ at the Apapa port in Lagos.
Babafemi noted that the first seizure was on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of MMIA, which also led to the interception of two consignments containing 10.350kg heroin and 25.2kg cannabis from South Africa.
He stated that in a series of operations between Saturday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 6 at different locations in Lagos, four suspects were arrested.
‘’This included one Mrs. Bello Kafayat Ayo, who was picked from Shino Street, Palmgrove area of the state,’’ he added.
According to him, at the Tincan seaport, Apapa, narcotic officers intercepted a 40ft container, loaded with 22,590 kgs of Barcadin Codeine syrup on Monday, Sept. 6.
“This was followed by an intelligence report received from international partners on the container since May, 2021.
“The container was also found to include 4,020.03kg of analgesic tablets and 47 cartons of insulated hot pots used to conceal the illicit drugs, all imported from India.
“Equally, a consignment of Colorado weighing 17.5kg and hidden inside a Grand Caravan Dodge vehicle shipped in a 40ft container from Montreal, Canada, was also seized at the Tincan port, “ he said.
The statement also said that a 20-year-old graduate, Miss Bee Okoro had been arrested in Abuja for producing and selling drugged candies and cookies.
Babafemi noted that a 27-year-old dispatch rider, Idewo Raimi, who handled door-to-door delivery for her was also arrested.
He stated that the suspects who were arrested at Garki, Area 11, Abuja, on Friday, September 10, with a number of their drugged products and 400grams of Loud and Arizona, confessed that they had been in the business for over a year.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,425.2 kgs of compressed blocks of cannabis sativa were seized in a raid at Aviosi outskirt, close to Uzebba, Owan west council area, on Monday, Sept.6, in Edo state.
Similarly, one Yahaya Mamman was also nabbed along Zaria-Danja road, in Kaduna state, with 10.3kg Tramadol and 60.5kg Exol-6 on Monday, September 6.
“The previous day, Thursday, September 5, one ThankGod Danladi was also arrested at Tudun Wada area of Jalingo, the Taraba state capital with 44.2kg of cannabis.
“In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Kwara state last Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old lady, Yusuf Sherifat.
