Rivers
Monarch Sues For Peace In Ekpeye
The Eze igbu Ubie of Ubie kingdom in Ahoada West Local Government Area, Eze Augustine Okpokiri, has sued for peace in Ekpeye Kingdom.
Okpokiri said this during the closing ceremony of Ubie Kingdom Wrestling Festival at Ubeta.
He said Ekpeye youths should channel their abundant energies to productive ventures.
“Let them go and learn trade,so that they can use it to develop themselves and their communities.
He said the presence of Ezes across Ekpeyeland at the festival showed that Ekpeyeland was peaceful and united.
Okpokiri said the festival signified peace, strength and unity in Ekpeye Kingdom.
Also speaking, the Regent of Ekpeye kingdom, King Felix Otuwarikpo, said Ekpeye Kingdom would continue to speak with one voice.
He said nobody could divide Ekpeye nation, stressing that Ekpeye is one and will remain one and called on the youths to remain peaceful and law abiding.
On his part the Eze Akoh, Cassidy Ikegbidi urged the people to put the interest of Ekpeye kingdom above personal interest.
Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Dr Hope Ikiriko, said his administration would evolve policies that enhance development in the area and urged youths to toe the path of peace in the area.
By: John Bibor
Rivers
Commissioner Tasks Youths On Nation Building, Peace
Youths in the State have been told to jettison cult activities and hooliganism but rather, become nation builders and uphold the existing peace in the state.
Commissioner for Youth Development in the State, Hon. Prince Obi Ohia, who gave the charge during a Town Hall meeting in Port Harcourt City Local Government, disclosed that the essence of the advocacy visit was to ensure youths’ inclusion in the scheme of things, especially in governance.
Ohia warned youths to desist from indulging in cultism, substance abuse and thuggery as such vices, he said, were capable of truncating their educational pursuit and career advancement.
The ministry’s boss decried the recent ugly incident which happened in Ogbum-Nu-Abali communities, where some cultists carried out wanton destruction and illegal extortion from some individuals, stressing that it is totally unacceptable and also warned that such acts cannot go unpunished.
According to Ohia, “we are in a society that is governed by laws and we would not allow criminals to overrun us because any society where laws are not obeyed, then there is bound to be anarchy and it is completely unacceptable in the state.
“Our Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, has done a lot of things, he has put in a lot of commitments to reawaken us and let us know that government is for the people, especially as is evident in the quality of projects he is delivering to the people, we must not jeopardise his efforts and good intentions,” he added.
He noted that there was an array of remarkable quality projects that have been carried out by the governor, to rekindle the hope of youths and advised the youths to appreciate the laudable gestures rather than become agents of destruction in the state.
Ohia also encouraged Community Based Youth Organisations in the area to ensure they were captured in the ongoing revalidation exercise by the ministry, stressing that they can only operate and be recognised by both the State and Local Governments when they have been duly revalidated.
Chairman of the Council, Hon. Alwell Ihunda, said as a local government council, they would give the youths priority attention and space in their programmes and policies.
Ihunda disclosed that the Council, about a month ago, flagged off an empowerment programme where youths were enlisted into various skills acquisition programmes.
The Chairman said, “Our desire is to ensure that the youths are trained, taking into consideration that paid employments are no longer available as they were in the past therefore, there is need for youth development and the development comes through skills acquisition programmes which will make the youths employable and employers of labour.
“The first stage of the empowerment programme has started, some persons would be graduating by the end of this month, depending on the programme and we would continue with the second phase and ensure that throughout our stay as a government, that the programme will be of tremendous benefit to all the communities and wards in Port Harcourt City Local Government”.
The council boss urged the youths to take advantage of the empowerment programme, stressing that it is for the betterment and benefit of youths in the area.
By: Ike Wigodo
Rivers
RIWAMA Sets Up Task Force To Monitor Refuse Dumping
The Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, has set up a taskforce with the aim to eliminate dumping of refuse on road median.
In a statement signed by Special Adviser to the Sole Administrator of RIWAMA Jerry Needam, and made available to The Tide, the agency said the act of dumping refuse on road median had been banned forthwith.
He said a task force had been put in place to enforce the order and arrest and prosecute any person(s) caught breaching the order.
RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah, said the decision became necessary following flagrant disregard to all efforts of the agency by members of the public to see reason and discontinue with the uncivilised attitude that exposes the greater majority of the people doing business in the state to danger.
The RIWAMA boss regretted that the considerate disposition of the agency had been mistaken for weakness, hence the need for the irreversible decision.
Bro Obuah said, from henceforth the agency had shifted from making appeals to people to stop the behaviour of dumping wastes on the median to dealing with those who refuse to repent from the act to meting out the punishment due them so that they serve as deterrents to others.
“I am therefore urging those in the habit of not using the receptacles strategically located at various points on the roads and streets, preferring to test our might by scattering wastes on the median of the road to advise themselves and stop forthwith.
“It’s better to do so now than pleading for mercy if apprehended by the task force that has been given all the powers to monitor compliance to the ban order”, he said.
By: Kevin Nengia
Rivers
LG Boss Hosts HOSTCOM, Lauds Group’s Proactiveness
The Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, Thursday played host to the leadership of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (Hostcom), Degema Chapter, at the Council headquarters in Degema.
The council boss lauded the organisation for being proactive, as it relates to the development of oil bearing communities in the country.
While expressing his administration’s willingness to partner with the Degema chapter of the organisation, he however appealed for patience, as according to him, the State Government under the able leadership of Chief Nyesom Wike would take a position on the implementation of the 3 per cent host community fund, provided for in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
Hon. Williams assured that the Wike-led administration was fully committed to the better welfare of Rivers people and would at the appropriate time, interface with relevant stakeholders on the issue.
He urged the Hostcom leadership in the local government area to remain peaceful and foster unity among member communities, adding that the council under his leadership will continue to collaborate with all development-driven organisations for the good of the area.
Speaking on behalf of the body, the DELGA Chapter Chairman of Hostcom, Prince Ibifaa Iyalla Dappa, stated that “we have never had it this good,” and pledged to collaborate with the council’s administration for the overall good of the LGA.
Prince Dappa noted that the organization’s struggle for better deal for oil bearing communities over the years was what gave rise to the issue of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which was recently passed into law by the National Assembly as PIA and was assented to by the President.
He requested the chairman’s assistance with information on the number of oil wells and facilities within the Local Government Area, as the data to be collated would assist in determining what the benefitting communities get, based on their quantum of oil production, adding that their mission was in preparation for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act.
