Monarch Sues For Peace In Ekpeye

Youths in the State have been told to jettison cult activities and hooliganism but rather, become nation builders and uphold the existing peace in the state.

Commissioner for Youth Development in the State, Hon. Prince Obi Ohia, who gave the charge during a Town Hall meeting in Port Harcourt City Local Government, disclosed that the essence of the advocacy visit was to ensure youths’ inclusion in the scheme of things, especially in governance.

Ohia warned youths to desist from indulging in cultism, substance abuse and thuggery as such vices, he said, were capable of truncating their educational pursuit and career advancement.

The ministry’s boss decried the recent ugly incident which happened in Ogbum-Nu-Abali communities, where some cultists carried out wanton destruction and illegal extortion from some individuals, stressing that it is totally unacceptable and also warned that such acts cannot go unpunished.

According to Ohia, “we are in a society that is governed by laws and we would not allow criminals to overrun us because any society where laws are not obeyed, then there is bound to be anarchy and it is completely unacceptable in the state.

“Our Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, has done a lot of things, he has put in a lot of commitments to reawaken us and let us know that government is for the people, especially as is evident in the quality of projects he is delivering to the people, we must not jeopardise his efforts and good intentions,” he added.

He noted that there was an array of remarkable quality projects that have been carried out by the governor, to rekindle the hope of youths and advised the youths to appreciate the laudable gestures rather than become agents of destruction in the state.

Ohia also encouraged Community Based Youth Organisations in the area to ensure they were captured in the ongoing revalidation exercise by the ministry, stressing that they can only operate and be recognised by both the State and Local Governments when they have been duly revalidated.

Chairman of the Council, Hon. Alwell Ihunda, said as a local government council, they would give the youths priority attention and space in their programmes and policies.

Ihunda disclosed that the Council, about a month ago, flagged off an empowerment programme where youths were enlisted into various skills acquisition programmes.

The Chairman said, “Our desire is to ensure that the youths are trained, taking into consideration that paid employments are no longer available as they were in the past therefore, there is need for youth development and the development comes through skills acquisition programmes which will make the youths employable and employers of labour.

“The first stage of the empowerment programme has started, some persons would be graduating by the end of this month, depending on the programme and we would continue with the second phase and ensure that throughout our stay as a government, that the programme will be of tremendous benefit to all the communities and wards in Port Harcourt City Local Government”.

The council boss urged the youths to take advantage of the empowerment programme, stressing that it is for the betterment and benefit of youths in the area.

By: Ike Wigodo