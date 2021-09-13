Nation
Kebbi Pays N300m Compensation To Construct 5km Roads
Governor Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu of Kebbi State says government paid more than N300 million as compensation to property owners to actualise the construction of roads in Jega Town.
His Special Adviser on Media, Malam Yahaya Sarki, stated this in statement issued in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.
Sarki stated that the governor made the declaration while inspecting on-going construction of five kilometres township roads in Jega where he trekked for over three kilometres amidst applause by residents.
Atiku-Bagudu assured that government would give premium to people-oriented projects that have impact on the social and economic wellbeing of the people.
The governor addressed a crowd of Jega residents in the company of Chairman of Jega Local Government Council, Alhaji Shehu Marshal and the Majority Leader, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Faruk Nassarawa.
Also in the audience were the Sarkin Kabin Jega, Alhaji Arzika Bawa-Jega, the Special Adviser to the governor on NYSC and Scholarship Matters, Alhaji Murtala Habib-Jega, politicians and community leaders.
While expressing delight at the smooth take-off of the project, the governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to sustain infrastructural development.
“My administration cherishes development that will facilitate comfort and ease of movement for the people; women can go to hospital with less difficulty, school children too can happily go to schools.
“We have a mission to better the lives of our people. Jega means a lot to this APC-led administration; Jega has a lot of dynamic young people who have supported the realisation of APC.
“We have constructed roads in Jega town in places like Nasarawa, Katanga, Alelu, Dumbegu, Jandutsi, Kimba and many others,’’ the governor said.
Atiku-Bagudu appreciated the support and cooperation of the people of Jega and promised that the road project linking a number of communities would be completed speedily.
Responding, Alhaji Bawa-Jega appreciated the governor for the road project.
He commended the governor for embarking on the project even with the prevailing paucity of funds in the country.
“At a time when the economy is not doing well and some states are even finding it extremely difficult to pay salaries, our governor embarked on this laudable project.
“We thank you a lot for this gesture and concern for the development of our people,’’ he said.
The governor made a stopover at Maiyama where he inspected cassava farms targeted at bio-fuel production and visited rice processors at Andrai.
Sit-At-Home, Against Igbo Interest-Nnamani
Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, (PDP-Enugu), Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, has called for an end to the ‘sit-at-home’ order, by the proscribed IPOB in the South East.
Nnamani, who made the call in a statement he issued to newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, noted that the order had brought the economy and social life in the region to its knees.
The one time governor of Enugu, also condemned the attack on citizens who went about their legitimate businesses, on account of the sit -at- home order.
The lawmaker said the trinity of the Igbo character was defined by hard work, adding that the sit-at-home was antithetical to this trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.
He then called on those behind the order to discontinue forthwith, following the continuous damage to the economy and psyche of the Igbo people.
“Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.
“How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood, add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?
“It stands to reason that this sit-at-home cannot be a way forward .We cannot abandon ourselves.
“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home order,” he stated.
Nnamani, therefore, urged all men and women of goodwill to prevail on the protagonists of the sit-at-home order, to restore normalcy in the region.
He added that with tenacity of purpose and determination, the quest for equity and justice would be realised and not with violence.
Fed Ministry Cautions Truck Drivers Against Overstretching Roads
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has appealed to drivers of heavy duty vehicles to guard against overloading of their trucks to avoid overstretching of federal roads.
The Federal Controller of Works in Kogi State, Mr Jimoh Kajogbola, made the call while monitoring the progress of work on the damaged portions of the Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti Road at Ikoyi in Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi at the weekend.
He said, “We have problems of excessive loading of vehicles. For a road designed for 30 tons, they are carrying 45, 60, 75 and even 90 tons.
”There is no way the road will not be stretched beyond its elastic limits.
” Once it is over stretched, it fails and once that happens, there is no other way than to reconstruct it.
“The government is making efforts to check overloading by introducing the waybill system, but since that one is not yet in place, we should check ourselves.”
On the on-going rehabilitation on the road, Kajogbola said the work was going on steadily and vehicles had started using it gradually.
He said that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, directed him to monitor and expedite action on the rehabilitation of the road within the stipulated time.
The controller said the heavy vehicular traffic on the collapsed Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti road was due to bad portion on the Okene-Ibilo road, which he said was an alternative route.
”Now all the traffic going to South-West, part of South-South and part of Kwara are now using this road.
” I want to appeal to Nigerians to be patient while moving on this road.
”If we are not patient, then we block the incoming traffic and everything will resulted in gridlocked and movement will be halted,” he said.
Kajogbola also appealed to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to make a standby towing vehicle available to remove broken-down vehicles obstructing the roads.
Three portions of the road were damaged last week Sunday, as a result of torrential downpour.
The the downpour also resulted to auto crashes and heavy gridlock on the ever-busy highway.
NDLEA Intercepts 24,311Kgs Of Heroin, Codeine In Lagos Port
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 24, 311 kgs of heroin and codeine, as well as Arizona and Colorado variants of cannabis in fresh drug busts in Lagos.
NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, who revealed this in a statement, made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, added that the seizure was made at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, and the Tincan seaport, Apapa, in Lagos state.
The NDLEA had in a similarly action a week ago intercepted N6 billion worth of Amphetamine, popularly known as ‘jihadists’ drug’ at the Apapa port in Lagos.
Babafemi noted that the first seizure was on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of MMIA, which also led to the interception of two consignments containing 10.350kg heroin and 25.2kg cannabis from South Africa.
He stated that in a series of operations between Saturday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 6 at different locations in Lagos, four suspects were arrested.
‘’This included one Mrs. Bello Kafayat Ayo, who was picked from Shino Street, Palmgrove area of the state,’’ he added.
According to him, at the Tincan seaport, Apapa, narcotic officers intercepted a 40ft container, loaded with 22,590 kgs of Barcadin Codeine syrup on Monday, Sept. 6.
“This was followed by an intelligence report received from international partners on the container since May, 2021.
“The container was also found to include 4,020.03kg of analgesic tablets and 47 cartons of insulated hot pots used to conceal the illicit drugs, all imported from India.
“Equally, a consignment of Colorado weighing 17.5kg and hidden inside a Grand Caravan Dodge vehicle shipped in a 40ft container from Montreal, Canada, was also seized at the Tincan port, “ he said.
The statement also said that a 20-year-old graduate, Miss Bee Okoro had been arrested in Abuja for producing and selling drugged candies and cookies.
Babafemi noted that a 27-year-old dispatch rider, Idewo Raimi, who handled door-to-door delivery for her was also arrested.
He stated that the suspects who were arrested at Garki, Area 11, Abuja, on Friday, September 10, with a number of their drugged products and 400grams of Loud and Arizona, confessed that they had been in the business for over a year.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,425.2 kgs of compressed blocks of cannabis sativa were seized in a raid at Aviosi outskirt, close to Uzebba, Owan west council area, on Monday, Sept.6, in Edo state.
Similarly, one Yahaya Mamman was also nabbed along Zaria-Danja road, in Kaduna state, with 10.3kg Tramadol and 60.5kg Exol-6 on Monday, September 6.
“The previous day, Thursday, September 5, one ThankGod Danladi was also arrested at Tudun Wada area of Jalingo, the Taraba state capital with 44.2kg of cannabis.
“In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Kwara state last Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old lady, Yusuf Sherifat.
