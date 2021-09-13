Nation
Human Intelligence’ll Help Defeat Bandits, Terrorists, NSA Claims
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, hassaid that human intelligence was the most effective instrument to fight insurgency and banditry.
Monguno spoke in Abuja at the presentation of a report on ‘Terrorism and Banditry: The Nexus’ by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), at the weekend.
The retired major general said the evolvement of the 21st century made tackling insecurity more difficult.
He noted that intelligence of different kinds, such as human, technical, cyber, human intelligence derived from communities remained the most important.
“As long as an agent of government decides to franchise or eliminate the agent of community, you are depriving yourself of the most important oxygen – the intelligence from locals”, he was quoted as saying.
The NSA said what Nigeria needed to do in tackling security challenges was to learn from the experience of developed countries.
“No matter how much you spend on defence forces, if you lack the relevant intelligence, you will just be like three blind men operating in a dark environment.”
He added that intelligence is in various layers but must be fused and acted upon timely.
Crisis Group Nigeria Senior Adviser, NnamdiObasi, stressed the need to scale up security presence across the country.
The policy analyst and international relations expert also called for improved humanitarian assistance to Nigerians affected by insecurity.
A former Director at the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, urged the government to improve the capacity of security agencies and deal with bad eggs among them.
Nation
Sit-At-Home, Against Igbo Interest-Nnamani
Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, (PDP-Enugu), Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, has called for an end to the ‘sit-at-home’ order, by the proscribed IPOB in the South East.
Nnamani, who made the call in a statement he issued to newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, noted that the order had brought the economy and social life in the region to its knees.
The one time governor of Enugu, also condemned the attack on citizens who went about their legitimate businesses, on account of the sit -at- home order.
The lawmaker said the trinity of the Igbo character was defined by hard work, adding that the sit-at-home was antithetical to this trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.
He then called on those behind the order to discontinue forthwith, following the continuous damage to the economy and psyche of the Igbo people.
“Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.
“How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood, add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?
“It stands to reason that this sit-at-home cannot be a way forward .We cannot abandon ourselves.
“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home order,” he stated.
Nnamani, therefore, urged all men and women of goodwill to prevail on the protagonists of the sit-at-home order, to restore normalcy in the region.
He added that with tenacity of purpose and determination, the quest for equity and justice would be realised and not with violence.
Nation
Fed Ministry Cautions Truck Drivers Against Overstretching Roads
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has appealed to drivers of heavy duty vehicles to guard against overloading of their trucks to avoid overstretching of federal roads.
The Federal Controller of Works in Kogi State, Mr Jimoh Kajogbola, made the call while monitoring the progress of work on the damaged portions of the Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti Road at Ikoyi in Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi at the weekend.
He said, “We have problems of excessive loading of vehicles. For a road designed for 30 tons, they are carrying 45, 60, 75 and even 90 tons.
”There is no way the road will not be stretched beyond its elastic limits.
” Once it is over stretched, it fails and once that happens, there is no other way than to reconstruct it.
“The government is making efforts to check overloading by introducing the waybill system, but since that one is not yet in place, we should check ourselves.”
On the on-going rehabilitation on the road, Kajogbola said the work was going on steadily and vehicles had started using it gradually.
He said that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, directed him to monitor and expedite action on the rehabilitation of the road within the stipulated time.
The controller said the heavy vehicular traffic on the collapsed Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti road was due to bad portion on the Okene-Ibilo road, which he said was an alternative route.
”Now all the traffic going to South-West, part of South-South and part of Kwara are now using this road.
” I want to appeal to Nigerians to be patient while moving on this road.
”If we are not patient, then we block the incoming traffic and everything will resulted in gridlocked and movement will be halted,” he said.
Kajogbola also appealed to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to make a standby towing vehicle available to remove broken-down vehicles obstructing the roads.
Three portions of the road were damaged last week Sunday, as a result of torrential downpour.
The the downpour also resulted to auto crashes and heavy gridlock on the ever-busy highway.
Nation
NDLEA Intercepts 24,311Kgs Of Heroin, Codeine In Lagos Port
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 24, 311 kgs of heroin and codeine, as well as Arizona and Colorado variants of cannabis in fresh drug busts in Lagos.
NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, who revealed this in a statement, made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, added that the seizure was made at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, and the Tincan seaport, Apapa, in Lagos state.
The NDLEA had in a similarly action a week ago intercepted N6 billion worth of Amphetamine, popularly known as ‘jihadists’ drug’ at the Apapa port in Lagos.
Babafemi noted that the first seizure was on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of MMIA, which also led to the interception of two consignments containing 10.350kg heroin and 25.2kg cannabis from South Africa.
He stated that in a series of operations between Saturday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 6 at different locations in Lagos, four suspects were arrested.
‘’This included one Mrs. Bello Kafayat Ayo, who was picked from Shino Street, Palmgrove area of the state,’’ he added.
According to him, at the Tincan seaport, Apapa, narcotic officers intercepted a 40ft container, loaded with 22,590 kgs of Barcadin Codeine syrup on Monday, Sept. 6.
“This was followed by an intelligence report received from international partners on the container since May, 2021.
“The container was also found to include 4,020.03kg of analgesic tablets and 47 cartons of insulated hot pots used to conceal the illicit drugs, all imported from India.
“Equally, a consignment of Colorado weighing 17.5kg and hidden inside a Grand Caravan Dodge vehicle shipped in a 40ft container from Montreal, Canada, was also seized at the Tincan port, “ he said.
The statement also said that a 20-year-old graduate, Miss Bee Okoro had been arrested in Abuja for producing and selling drugged candies and cookies.
Babafemi noted that a 27-year-old dispatch rider, Idewo Raimi, who handled door-to-door delivery for her was also arrested.
He stated that the suspects who were arrested at Garki, Area 11, Abuja, on Friday, September 10, with a number of their drugged products and 400grams of Loud and Arizona, confessed that they had been in the business for over a year.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,425.2 kgs of compressed blocks of cannabis sativa were seized in a raid at Aviosi outskirt, close to Uzebba, Owan west council area, on Monday, Sept.6, in Edo state.
Similarly, one Yahaya Mamman was also nabbed along Zaria-Danja road, in Kaduna state, with 10.3kg Tramadol and 60.5kg Exol-6 on Monday, September 6.
“The previous day, Thursday, September 5, one ThankGod Danladi was also arrested at Tudun Wada area of Jalingo, the Taraba state capital with 44.2kg of cannabis.
“In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Kwara state last Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old lady, Yusuf Sherifat.
