Diri Decries Environmental Degradation, Calls For Remediation
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called for urgent remediation of the state’s environment following years of degradation and neglect.
Governor Diri made the call at a state banquet in honour of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, in Yenagoa.
The governor decried the hardship suffered by the people due to the exploration activities of oil multinationals, which he said had destroyed the state’s ecosystem.
A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted Governor Diri as drawing the attention of the international community to the injustice and environmental despoliation of the land that has fed the nation economically.
He said despite measures by the federal government in addressing the issue, they only amounted to nothing due to insincerity and lack of political will.
“I like to place on record that our environment that has been raped and degraded over the years is seeking remediation.
“The previous administration, as a result of the level of degradation, decided to set up an environmental commission headed by the immediate Past Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu. Its report is yet to be fully addressed. We have some part of it and we believe that it would bring to limelight what the people of Bayelsa have suffered, particularly in the hands of oil exploitation and exploring companies.
“Our environments, particularly our water resources, are heavily polluted. Our economic activities have been crippled over the years because of the same reason and even when the federal government has taken some measures to address this, they are more like a slap on the wrist.”
He expressed the hope that the state’s partnership with the UN would address most of the issues highlighted and usher in sustainable development to the state.
Speaking earlier, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, commended Governor Diri for stabilising and ensuring peace and security in the state, stating that there is no development without peace.
Mr. Kallon emphasised that peace and development were only possible when strong institutions drive development.
The UN coordinator also noted that the international body was not unaware of the injustice meted out to and the exploitation of the Niger Delta people and their environment.
Highpoint of the event was the honouring and decoration of Diri, his wife, Dr. Gloria, and the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Champions.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
C’River Police Decry Shortage Of Personnel To Fight Crime
The Cross River State Police Command has decried shortage of manpower and communication gadgets in the state police command.
Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Aminu Alhassan, who raised the alarm at the weekend, during a tour of the State Police Command by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 6, Usman Sule Gonna, said the effectiveness of the command was being hampered by challenges.
He said the challenge of manpower shortage was all over the federation in the Nigeria Police, stressing that the case of Cross River was terrible and needed immediate attention.
“The effectiveness of the command in discharging its statutory duties is being hampered by some challenges not unconnected with enhanced technological and electronic methods, especially in tracking device of policing,” he said.
He, however, stated that the crime rate in the state had reduced, compared to other states of the federation, noting that rapid urbanisation and development had resulted in some emerging security threats.
On his part, Gonna promised the police officers that he would channel their needs and challenges to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for intervention, particularly the need to improve the marine sector.
Addressing the officers at the State Police Headquarters in Calabar, he warned that the police should respect the rights of persons in society, as his office would not tolerate violation of human rights in the cause of doing their duty.
“There is no democracy without human rights and we cannot pretend about this. Officers should work according to the tenets of the profession. Any policeman who still thinks that human rights are not serious, needs to be educated that it remains one.
“You must be professional, behave like a policeman at any given time. Professionalism should be your keyword and discipline should be your cardinal principle,” he said.
‘No Land For Ranching In Delta, It’s Private Business’
Delta State Government says it will not acquire any land for the purpose of ranching in the state as reported in certain quarters.
The State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, made the clarification in a statement he issued on Friday in Asaba.
He said that ranching and livestock breeding, rearing and marketing were private business.
According to Mr Aniagwu, Delta State Government is not acquiring lands for herdsmen as wrongly reported in some quarters.
He said that the bill before the State House of Assembly was for the regulation of livestock breeding, raring and marketing in the state.
“Contrary to the misinformation in the public, the state is not acquiring any land for the purpose of establishing ranches.
“Ranching like any other business is a private concern and therefore anyone interested in establishing ranches in any part of the state is free to acquire land for the said purpose.
“The acquisition should be done in accordance with relevant laws that regulates private ownership of any legitimate business,” Mr Aniagwu said.
He urged the people of the state and the general public to disregard the rumour that government was providing land for herdsmen as alternative to ban on open grazing.
Bayelsa To Resume Nembe-Brass Road Construction
The Bayelsa State Government has restated its commitment to commencement of work on the Nembe-Brass Senatorial road project in line with its policy of completing inherited projects across the state.
The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known when a group known as the Progressives of the Central Senatorial District of Bayelsa State, paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Government House, Yenagoa.
In a statement by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, the state’s number two citizen was quoted explaining that abandoning any meaningful inherited project was tantamount to wasting the scarce resources of the state.
According to the Deputy Governor, government’s desire was to ensure that the Nembe-Brass Road continues at the same pace with the ongoing Sagbama-Ekeremor and Yenagoa-Oporoma road projects.
He said the Governor Douye Diri-led government had already taken some far reaching steps towards the take-off of the Nembe-Brass Senatorial road project.
These include redesigning of the project as well as completion of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) to mitigate its effect on the area.
But considering the capital-intensive nature of the project, he disclosed that government had entered talks with the Federal Ministry of Finance on possible ways to involve multinational oil companies operating in the area in funding the multi-billion naira project.
According to Senator Ewhrudjakpo, the state government had already suggested that the Nembe-Brass Road be funded under what is known as Tax Infrastructure Rebate Project to enable multinational companies enjoy tax holiday during the period of its construction.
He commended the group for their steadfastness, courage and show of true statesmanship, and assured them of the present administration’s readiness to work with them.
“On the issue of the Nembe-Brass Road that you raised, clearly there were some issues about it. But we have almost sorted them out. The only problem we have is that resources are not available.
“But we are still working hard. If you will recall, just recently we have started talking to the Federal Ministry of Finance to do what we call Tax Infrastructure Rebate Project.
“So, AGIP, SHELL, AITEO and all other companies operating within that area will have a tax holiday in exchange for helping us to construct the road. That process is on because we don’t have all the resources.
Speaking earlier on behalf of the Progressives of the Central Senatorial District of Bayelsa State, Engr. Charles Ambaiowei, lauded the Prosperity Government for keeping faith with the aspirations of founding fathers of the state by continuing the senatorial road projects.
Engr. Ambaiowei, who is a former Commissioner for Works in the state, advised the present administration to do what he calls “holistic planning for the state” and give equal attention to all the three senatorial roads.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
