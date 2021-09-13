2023: Nigeria Diaspora Network Plans Summit To Push For Youth, Female Candidates

Nigeria Diaspora Network (NDN) is to organise a youth summit in Washington D.C. in 2022 on the need for more female and youth candidates to vie for offices in the 2023 General elections.

The NDN’s Deputy Director of Finance, Mrs Vivian Iwuji, made this known on Sunday in a telephone interview with The Tide source in Abuja.

NDN is an association of Nigerian professionals abroad who have come together to channel their skills and resources to the development of Nigeria.

Iwuji said various youth organisations across the country would be invited either to come abroad or joined the programme virtually to achieve the set objective.

“NDN is planning to put a youth summit for next year in the Washington D.C., United States, and various youth groups in Nigeria across the six geo-political zones will be invited for the summit to come and see how the young people can collaborate with Nigerians in diaspora all over the world to be the game changer in the history of elections in Nigeria and then moving forward, towards getting young, dynamic, smart, digital leaders come 2023,” she said.

She said the groups would parley to see how Nigerian women and youth could be mobilised on how there would be increased women and youth participation in the 2023 election.

“And we also want to see how the election will be devoid of any rancour so that the most popular candidates will emerge to move Nigeria forward,” she said.

She hinted that the group would also partner with relevant government agencies in ensuring that the general elections are free, fair and credible.

“We have already reached out to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, over a year ago and we are making arrangement to collaborate with her commission to see how the 2023 election will be the freest in the history of Nigeria.

“We are pushing for diaspora voting and we are confidence in the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, that the election will be transparent,” she added.

Iwuji, who called on all the stakeholders in the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll to conduct themselves in a manner that would ensure a peaceful election, urged INEC and security agencies to be neutral.

“What is worth doing is worth doing well. If the electorate want good governance, if they want something good for themselves in the state, they should go out and vote right,” she said.