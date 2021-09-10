Wike’s Achievements Have Confounded Opposition -Nsirim

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said he would encourage the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to develop the state within the limit of the law.

The President said this in Owerri while commissioning the Egbeada Bypass Road in Owerri.

He also commissioned Balloon Technology erosion tunnel to control the erosion in Egbu, D-Tiger, Egbu Federal Housing, Aladimma, Chukwuma Nwaoha, among others.

He also commissioned the Naze junction improvement.

The president, who spoke shortly said, “I have gone round and I have seen enough I have seen Uzodinma integrity in working hard, I am impressed with what I have seen. This is what I am facing at the centre, I want to say this, from the centre, I will encourage Imo in the ongoing infrastructure development within the limits of the law.

“A society without security and infrastructure will not progress, and luckily, this is where my vision has tallied with the governor of Imo State. I will use my power as enshrined by the constitution to make the governor achieve more.”

The President said the projects would boost economic activities in the state and ease traffic congestion.

He said all projects commissioned were in line with his administration policy, and pledged to help Uzodinma fight insecurity.

The president also pledged to help Uzodinma deal with infrastructural deficits of the state.

It was learnt that despite the heavy presence of security operatives in every part of Owerri, the Imo State capital, mammoth crowd were on ground to receive President Muhammadu Buhari during his one-day working visit to Imo State.

The President, who flew into the heartland city of Owerri from the seat of power in Abuja, yesterday morning, also held a town hall meeting with South-East leaders.

Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, and Abia State deputy governor were present at the event.

Buhari had earlier at about 09:30am, arrived in Imo State amid tight security.

The President had landed at Sam Mbakwe, Imo Airport where he was received by a mammoth crowd of Imo citizens and South-East leaders.

However, economic activities in Owerri and other parts of the state were shut down following the arrival of the President in the state.

Buhari’s decision to visit the state had stimulated tension in the entire Southeastern region following the declaration of sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in solidarity for its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Although the secessionist group had subsequently denied issuing the order, places such as banks and shops have been shut over fear of attacks by the unknown gunmen wreaking havoc in the region.

Contrary to calls by some separatists and critics of Buhari, the President received a warm welcome by some citizens of the state upon his arrival.

Meanwhile, the Imo State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to the state.

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ogubundu Nwadike, said Buhari’s visit is a mockery on the people of the state.

The state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, had recently disclosed that the President would visit the state.

Uzodinma said Buhari would commission significant projects during his official visit to the state.

But reacting, Nwadike accused Buhari and Uzodinma of causing war in Imo State.

In a statement by Nwadike, he said, “In recent months, Imo, once a land of peace, was forcibly turned into a theatre of war. Today, Imo knows no peace principally because the governor is on the warpath.

“Imo under Governor Hope Uzodinma is a police state. Basic freedoms of the people have been curtailed while an army of occupation reigns and rules in the land. The entire scenario leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

“For us in PDP, the presidential visit is a deliberate ploy to mock the people of the state to their very face. This is callous and inhuman.”