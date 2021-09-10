Politics
Wike’s Achievements Have Confounded Opposition -Nsirim
Illuminating the second phase of the #OurState OurResponsibility advocacy campaign flagged off last week, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim says the hitherto restless and relentless opposition and armchair critics of Governor Nyesom Wike administration in the state are now confounded by his gargantuan achievements in human capital and infrucfactural development so much so that they are themselves eager to change the negative narrative they bandy about the state.
Nsirim, in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Tuesday, recalled how the first phase of the advocacy campaign mobilized the masses of the people and changed the negative narrative about the state orchestrated by those he described as detractors, said the opposition is so overwhelmed that it has pocketed self pride prefatory to drumming support for Governor Nyesom Wike over his infrastructural development of the state.
Notwithstanding their antics, the Information and Communications Commissioner insisted that with the avowal of Governor Wike to persistently deliver democracy dividends until his handover day, Rivers people should start counting their blessings and be well involved in the renewed advocacy campaign now hinged more on citizens’ participation.
Recalling how the first phase of the advocacy campaign laid bare “the see-it-yourselves evidence of Wike’s uncommon efforts at galvanizing the state into greater heights”, Nsirim hinted that the past administration which could not pay workers’ salary for four months and which predicted Wike’s failure in project execution is now hiding its face in shame, given the prompt payment of workers salary and massive infrastructural development in the twenty three local government areas of the state.
The commissioner stated that the awards Governor Wike has won and keep winning from reputable media organizations are a testimony of his hardwork, prudence and purposefulness, insisting that he remains the Governor to beat in the country.
He said while Wike’s contemporaries have been blaming the lull in projects executions in their state to the deleterious impact of Covid-19 on revenue generation, the state governor has continued to deploy his ingenuity to making Rivers State the reliable index of development in Nigeria.
“Here is a man who met an empty treasury upon assumption of office in 2015. He was not even given a handover note in 2015. He started from the scratch. He is thus a man with a vision, a man who has the backing of God Almighty, a prudent manager of resources”, Nsirim further stated.
Describing Wike as a God’s gift to the people of the state, Nsirim recalled how women in 2019, fought soldiers who were snatching ballot boxes at polling units, stressing that the governor has divine mandate to govern the state owing to his love for the people and the state.
He harped on the imperatives of citizens participation on the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign, adding that beyond the incentives that abound for winners of the various competitions, it was an opportunity for participants to showcase their talents to the world with a view to getting even greater opportunities from philanthropists and organizations.
By: Victor Tew
Politics
I’ll Encourage Uzodinma To Develop Imo, Buhari Assures – As PDP Mocks President Over Visit
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said he would encourage the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to develop the state within the limit of the law.
The President said this in Owerri while commissioning the Egbeada Bypass Road in Owerri.
He also commissioned Balloon Technology erosion tunnel to control the erosion in Egbu, D-Tiger, Egbu Federal Housing, Aladimma, Chukwuma Nwaoha, among others.
He also commissioned the Naze junction improvement.
The president, who spoke shortly said, “I have gone round and I have seen enough I have seen Uzodinma integrity in working hard, I am impressed with what I have seen. This is what I am facing at the centre, I want to say this, from the centre, I will encourage Imo in the ongoing infrastructure development within the limits of the law.
“A society without security and infrastructure will not progress, and luckily, this is where my vision has tallied with the governor of Imo State. I will use my power as enshrined by the constitution to make the governor achieve more.”
The President said the projects would boost economic activities in the state and ease traffic congestion.
He said all projects commissioned were in line with his administration policy, and pledged to help Uzodinma fight insecurity.
The president also pledged to help Uzodinma deal with infrastructural deficits of the state.
It was learnt that despite the heavy presence of security operatives in every part of Owerri, the Imo State capital, mammoth crowd were on ground to receive President Muhammadu Buhari during his one-day working visit to Imo State.
The President, who flew into the heartland city of Owerri from the seat of power in Abuja, yesterday morning, also held a town hall meeting with South-East leaders.
Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, and Abia State deputy governor were present at the event.
Buhari had earlier at about 09:30am, arrived in Imo State amid tight security.
The President had landed at Sam Mbakwe, Imo Airport where he was received by a mammoth crowd of Imo citizens and South-East leaders.
However, economic activities in Owerri and other parts of the state were shut down following the arrival of the President in the state.
Buhari’s decision to visit the state had stimulated tension in the entire Southeastern region following the declaration of sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in solidarity for its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Although the secessionist group had subsequently denied issuing the order, places such as banks and shops have been shut over fear of attacks by the unknown gunmen wreaking havoc in the region.
Contrary to calls by some separatists and critics of Buhari, the President received a warm welcome by some citizens of the state upon his arrival.
Meanwhile, the Imo State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to the state.
The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ogubundu Nwadike, said Buhari’s visit is a mockery on the people of the state.
The state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, had recently disclosed that the President would visit the state.
Uzodinma said Buhari would commission significant projects during his official visit to the state.
But reacting, Nwadike accused Buhari and Uzodinma of causing war in Imo State.
In a statement by Nwadike, he said, “In recent months, Imo, once a land of peace, was forcibly turned into a theatre of war. Today, Imo knows no peace principally because the governor is on the warpath.
“Imo under Governor Hope Uzodinma is a police state. Basic freedoms of the people have been curtailed while an army of occupation reigns and rules in the land. The entire scenario leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.
“For us in PDP, the presidential visit is a deliberate ploy to mock the people of the state to their very face. This is callous and inhuman.”
Politics
Ruling Parties Turned NDDC To Political Tool – Okowa’s Aide
The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, on Monday, said the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, had failed to develop the region because ruling political parties had turned the interventionist agency to a political tool.
Aniagwu, who spoke on ‘Kakaaki’ on Africa Independent Television, AIT, monitored by The Tide source said the NDDC over the years had failed to deliver on the Niger Delta Development Master Plan, because subsequent governments had turned the commission to a “cash cow” to fund elections and feather the nests of those in power at the federal level.
He called on the mass media in Nigeria to continue to set the agenda rather than propagating the agenda set by those who are in politics.
According to him, the mass Media should be asking questions on what was budgeted, what was supposed to be done, how were the funds expended, whether development targets were met.
He said there was nothing to celebrate on the release of the Forensic Audit report of the NDDC until people who mismanaged the resources of the commission over the years were brought to book.
“It is said that talk is cheap but I want to let you know that if talk is cheap elsewhere, in Nigeria it is cheapest.
“I don’t want to dwell on very cheap talks and to begin to celebrate that the NDDC Forensic Audit is out.
“I was a reporter in DBN television when NDDC was set up by President Olusegun Obasanjo. The NDDC developed a master plan for the region with 24 thematic areas.
“As a reporter then, I was also part of those who covered the first meeting to develop the regional development master plan.
“We also covered a whole lot of stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt to put together a master plan that was to define what the NDDC is meant to do and achieve in line with the aspirations of the people and indeed the objectives behind the setting up of the commission.
“In the development master plan that came out after series of amendments, there were 24 thematic areas that the NDDC said it was going to address the issues of development in the Niger Delta, ranging from entrepreneurship programmes for the youths, remediation of the environment, linking of communities by roads, telecommunications and a whole lot of others.
“So if we are going to judge the NDDC, we should be able to ask ourselves, to what extent had the NDDC been able to develop along that line.
“What we have seen over the years is that the NDDC has become more like a political tool to fund elections for those in power at the centre.
“It didn’t just happen under the APC government, it also happened during the PDP government at the national level”, he added.
Politics
RSHA Passes Withholding Tax Bill
The Rivers State With holding Tax Bill (HA 6), 2021 has been passed into law.
The bill which is aimed at giving powers to the State Government to collect withholding taxes from eligible persons had gone through first reading on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly last week.
The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, in his remarks, yesterday, said the bill seeks to authorise the Rivers State Government to impose and collect withholding taxes from eligible persons such as ministries, departments, agencies, parastatals, statutory bodies, institutions and other established organisations in the State.
The Rt Hon. Speaker also stated that the bill was in conformity with the recent judgement of the Federal High Court, which validated the powers of the Rivers State Government to collect withholding Tax.
The Speaker noted that the objective of the bill when passed by the House is to help the State Government to generate more revenues for development projects, improve the progress, security and well-being of the State and its residents.
He assured that it will help provide jobs and ensure the revenue base of government, to implement more developmental projects.
The bill was presented in plenary by the Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule.
By: Kevin Nengia
