‘Prosecute Indicted Persons In NDDC Audit’
The South-East, South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), an advocacy group for the advancement of the two regions has enjoined the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to facilitate “the immediate inauguration of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) whose members have since been screened by the National Assembly.”
This, according to the group, “is the safeguard provided by the enabling law to check all the anomalies that have bedevilled the commission these past few years and was only worsened by the illegal contraptions called Interim Management or Sole Administratorship which are prone to abuse.”
In a letter to the minister, jointly signed by its President, Hannibal Uwaifo Esq. and Publicity Secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu, SESSPN further urged the minister to ensure that all those indicted in the recently submitted report of the forensic audit of the NDDC should be swiftly named, shamed, and every stolen loot recovered.
With regard to the monumental malfeasance at the commission as detailed in the forensic audit report, the group stated that it is “partly relieved that for now, it is officially on record that the overwhelming corruption visited on NDDC amounted to over N3trillion expenditures and procurements, in nearly two decades of relentless larceny without reference impact on the Niger Delta people, were committed by those who were given the sacred responsibility of salvaging the Region from years of neglect.”
Consequently, SESSPN, which has pursued a consistent policy articulation for the development of the two regions, urged the minister to ensure “that everyone caught on this web of their sustained misery be served the exemplary justice of restitution and severe deterrence, if the much-touted anti-corruption slogan of the government in which you serve is to be taken seriously.”
RSG, Corporate Bodies Parley As VAT Law Takes Effect – Dismisses Media Reports On Revenue Distribution
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that with the infraction of the constitutional provision on collection of Valued Added Tax (VAT) addressed, his administration has commenced full implementation of the State’s VAT Law without hesitation.
The governor, at an interactive session with representatives of corporate organisations at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, said it was necessary to clarify the position of the law to the business community in the state.
Such understanding, he said, would enable them not to fall prey to the antics that could be deployed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) officials, who think they could use force to collect what does not belong to them.
Wike explained that FIRS had in the past collected VAT in the state with impunity, knowing it was unconstitutional for them to do so.
According to him, his administration challenged their impunity in court and the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, in its declarative ruling had stated the constitution is right in vesting powers to collect VAT in the state government within its jurisdiction.
“When we challenged the Federal Government through the Office of the Attorney-General and FIRS in court, do you know what they did? They wrote this letter dated 1st of July, 2021. Remember, it was in 2020 that we filed this action against them. But see how corrupt this country is.
“Corruption is not only about kickbacks, it is also about doing something illegally. We were in court in 2020.Then on July 1st 2021, the chairman of FIRS wrote to the National Assembly through the office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.
“He was asking them to amend the constitution and insert VAT under item 58 of the exclusive legislative list, when we were already challenging that it is not their responsibility to collect VAT. They knew that what they were doing was not the right thing.”
Wike stated that his responsibility in office included making sure that Rivers people are not denied their entitlements.
He described as unfortunate that FIRS has resorted to writing threatening letters to intimidate corporate organisation to pay to them even after they have lost their appeal that sought a stay of execution of the declarative ruling on VAT collection in the state.
Wike urged the business community to be ready to pay VAT for the month of September, 2021, and subsequent months to the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service.
According to him, he has already assented to the Rivers State VAT law passed by the state House of Assembly.
The governor warned corporate organisations not to feign ignorance of the State VAT Law.
He declared that the state government would not hesitate to seal up the premises of any company that defaults.
“We are going to inaugurate the Tax Appeal Commission by Friday which will be headed by a retired judge of the state.”
Wike described the disparity in VAT proceeds and what is given to the states as an inexplicable form of injustice that weakens the performance potential of the states.
“Let me tell you the injustice in this country. In the month of June 2021, which we shared in July, VAT collected in Rivers State was N15.1billion. What they gave us was N4.7billion. See the gross injustice and the money includes contracts awarded by the Rivers State Government.
“This is not an issue of party; it is the issues of infraction of the constitution, issues of illegality. Look at Lagos; it is not the same party with me. In the month of June, 2021, the VAT collected in Lagos was N46.4billion but see what Lagos got, N9.3billion. Have you seen the injustice in the country? VAT collected in Kano was N2.8billion and they gave them N2.8billion. Is there any justice in this country?”
Wike described as morally offensive a situation where Rivers State Government will award contracts for state roads worth N200billion and the FIRS will illegally receive 7.5 per cent of the amount as VAT to be distributed among the states.
“So, you allow me to call the big companies, award contracts to them, then you, FIRS, come and collect the tax and then go and distribute it to other states who are not awarding contracts. How does it sound?”
The governor noted that nobody has been courageous to challenge the illegally perpetrated by FIRS and that history will be kind to Rivers State to have mustered the courage to speak out and also challenge it.
According to Wike, Nigeria is a constitutional democracy and not a military government where rule of law is grossly disregarded.
“I overheard the FIRS chairman saying that I’ll soon know the power of the Federal Government. And that they’ll show me that they have the power to muzzle the Judiciary. You can muzzle them as you want. Let the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court interpret the law so that all of us will go and rest.
“Use all the power you want to use, but history will be written one day and those who will allow themselves to be used to muzzle and misinterpret the law will face God one day.”
Wike pointed out that it is not possible for all states to be at equal standing or be mechanically placed in position of performance without allowing them to exercise their rights within the condition.
He advocated that the federating states should be allowed to explore their creative abilities in utilising the functions as provided in the constitution in order to grow.
On his words, “The powers have already been devolved in the constitution but the federal government does not allow us. All they want us to do is to come and beg and I say I will not beg. Give me what the law says I should get.”
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has dismissed as false, online social media reports claiming that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had alluded that states which forbid sales of alcoholic beverages within their jurisdiction can no longer continue to enjoy Value Added Tax (VAT) receipts from Rivers State.
A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) Rivers State Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, last Wednesday, said that the false online publication was only a figment of the imagination of its purveyors, adding that such unprofessional report was aimed at promoting disaffection and disunity in the country, and pitching one ethno-religious group against the other.
The statement read, “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to a false online publication credited to the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike.
“In the said publication circulating on social media, the purveyors of lies alleged that Governor Wike in a state-wide broadcast on Monday, September 6, 2021, asserted that states which forbid sales of alcoholic beverages within their jurisdiction can no longer continue to enjoy Value Added Tax (VAT) receipts generated from Rivers State.
“While it is true that Governor Wike made a state-wide broadcast on the aforementioned date, shortly after the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt dismissed Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) request for a stay of execution on the judgment of the court which declared Rivers State as constitutionally empowered to collect VAT and other related taxes in the state, he never said states that forbid sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages will no longer benefit from VAT generated in Rivers State.
“The Rivers State Government considers this obnoxious publication malicious, politically motivated and intended to fan the embers of hatred and cause public disaffection.
“We, hereby urge the public to disregard the said publication”, the statement added.
Afenifere Backs Rivers On VAT
A pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere has hailed the ruling of a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Value Added Tax (VAT), saying that it would enhance true federalism in the country.
The group also called on the Federal Government to stop its actions and policies that are impeding the practice of true federalism in Nigeria.
In a press release issued by Afenifere, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, yesterday, the group also commended the Rivers State Government for initiating the legal process.
Afenifere noted that the rulings by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt on August 9 and on September 6, 2021 have earned the Judiciary in Nigeria an epaulet as an institution that is not only capable of ensuring justice but is actually working on deepening federalism in the country.
The group noted further they observed that the manner of distributing VAT revenue is patently unfair, unjust and is pitched against the hardworking while rewarding the indolent by a manner of speaking citing an example of Lagos State which generates as much as 55 per cent of this revenue receives less than 10 per cent while most states where less than 5 % is generated get the same amount that Lagos gets.
They described it as distasteful.
They added that the sum collected by the FIRS is shared among the three tiers of government, with the Federal Government taking 15 per cent, states 50 per cent; local governments, 35 per cent adding that the Federal Government is taking undeserved larger chunk because when 50 % is shared among the 36 states, what each state gets is a paltry sum, adding that same applies for 774 local government councils that share 36 per cent.
Ajayi then called on the state governments to use the opportunity provided by these judgments to explore other areas that the Constitution empowers them to assert themselves as federalists, adding that states should step up actions that will liberate them from the stronghold of the federal government that has turned Nigeria into a unitary state.
He listed areas in which the states need to assert themselves to include agriculture, health, education, electricity, physical planning, title registration, registration and production of vehicle number plates and casino licensing e.t.c. as Lagos State Government did in the past.
Afenifere also said that the attempt by the Federal Government to establish farm estates in all the 109 senatorial districts in Nigeria was another way of bringing back the rejected cattle colony and RUGA.
According to Ajayi, “To us in Afenifere, the attempt by the Federal Government to establish so-called Farm Estates in all the 109 Senatorial Districts is another way of imposing the rejected cattle colony and RUGA on Nigerians. It is also another way of defying the federal spirit of the Constitution as lands are vested in the state governors.
“If the governors granted the lands being asked for, cattle colonies would be established in these estates as revealed in the view expressed by the Executive Secretary of the National Agriculture Land Development Agency (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne.
“States should reject this attempt, particularly since the farm estates NALDA is using as an excuse to grab lands for the Federal Government “are familiar territory for many states, especially in the South-West that inherited farm estates from the defunct regional government of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.”
Afenifere, however, told the Federal Government to stop its actions and policies that are impeding the practice of true federalism in the country, adding that the Rivers State Government has further enhanced the practice of true federalism bases on the litigation it initiated against the Federal Government on Value Added Tax (VAT).
According to Afenifere, the rulings by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt on August 9 and on September 6, this year, have earned the Judiciary in Nigeria an epaulet as an institution that is not only capable of ensuring justice but is actually working on deepening federalism in the country.
Justice Pam had while delivering judgments on August 9, in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, filed by the Attorney-General for Rivers State (plaintiff), against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (first defendant) and the Attorney General of the Federation (second defendant) had said that allowing the Federal Government, through FIRS, to continue to collect VAT would negate the spirit of the federal system of government that Nigeria is supposed to run.
The judge reiterated the position, while ruling on Tuesday, September 7, the case brought by the FIRS.
“Afenifere commends the judge for this. Going by to item 62, Part 1, 2nd Schedule of the 1999 (constitution as amended) and the VAT Act, Cap. V1, LFN, 2004 (as amended by the Finance Act, 2020), the states are empowered to collect VAT. The power of the federal government on taxes is limited to the profits/income of persons/companies, capital gains and stamp duties on instruments, but does not extend to VAT as attested to by a Federal High Court judgment delivered on December 11, 2020 in a case between Emmanuel Chukwuka Ukala v. FIRS.
“Afenifere observes that the manner of distributing VAT revenue is patently unfair, unjust and is pitched against the hardworking people, while rewarding the indolent by a manner of speaking. For instance, Lagos State, which generates as much as 55 per cent of this revenue receives less than 10 per cent while most states where less than five per cent is generated get the same amount that Lagos gets. It is quite distasteful.
“The sum collected by the FIRS is shared among the three tiers of government, with the Federal Government taking 15 per cent, states 50 per cent; local governments, 35 per cent. From the foregoing, it would be seen that the Federal Government is taking undeserved larger chunk because when 50 per cent is shared among the 36 states, what each state gets is a paltry sum. Same for 774 local government councils that share 36 per cent.”
Afenifere also called on the state governments to use the opportunity provided by the landmark judgments to explore other areas that the constitution empowers them to assert themselves as federalists, saying they should step up actions that will liberate the states from the stronghold of the Federal Government that has “turned Nigeria into a unitary state – in contradiction to the federal spirit prescribes by the constitution. They should be rest assured of Afenifere support as they give vent to power devolution and entrenchment of true federalism in Nigeria.
“Areas in which the states need to assert themselves include agriculture, health, education, electricity, physical planning, title registration, registration and production of vehicle number plates and casino licensing, as Lagos State Government did in the past.”
Afenifere, however, suggested that a roundtable discussion could be held between states and Federal Government to clear the fear on possible multiple taxation. The group also advised FIRS to resist the temptation to keep appealing the judgment that empowers states to collect local taxes, saying “such a step is another assault on the federal system that we are supposed to be running.”
NDDC Hands Over Former Hqtrs To RSG
The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, has reassured Federal Government agencies in Rivers State of Governor Nyesom Wike’s support in helping them successfully fulfill their mandates for the benefit of the people.
Danagogo gave the assurance in Port Harcourt while receiving the keys of the former NDDC headquarters during a handover ceremony by the Interim Administrator of the commission, Mr. Effiong Akwa.
He observed that all the Federal Government agencies that have been committed to their policies in positively affecting Rivers people and Nigerians at large have enjoyed the support of the state government.
“We are grateful and assure you that Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will be impressed with your candour and vibrancy in attending to the issue of the handover, being mindful of the commission’s good relationship with the Rivers State Government. I thank you for personally ensuring that the facility is secure and handed over to me in person. This shows you appreciate relationships.
“Over the years, the Rivers State Government has always supported and cooperated with Federal Government agencies that operate in the state and have continued to do so with more vigour under the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, who intends to continue in this manner.
“We are impressed that the NDDC has been able to maintain the cordial relationship with the Rivers State Government in utilizing the state’s facility and, in a peaceful and friendly manner handed over to us,” he stressed.
While speaking to the press, the SSG further stated that the governor had at different fora emphasized his desire to synergize with federal agencies such as the NDDC for the good of all residents of Rivers State.
“The Federal Government is to develop Nigeria; Rivers State Government is to develop the people resident in Rivers State. It is the same mandate we all have, except that it has different geographical locations. Ours is limited to Rivers State while the Federal Government is the whole of Nigeria, including Rivers State.
“Our expectation is that all Federal Government agencies will continue to co-cooperate with us because we want to corporate with them,” Danagogo affirmed.
He promised to pass on the goodwill decision of the NDDC to partner with the state government in the construction/expansion of the Eastern Bypass road that passes through the new NDDC headquarters.
Earlier, the Interim Administrator of NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa, had thanked the Rivers State Government for its hospitability, accommodation, and assistance to the commission for over 15 years.
“We have been here for the past 15 years and leaving this place peacefully. I have received a lot of support from the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, who is popularly referred to as Mr Projects,” he stressed.
He disclosed that the NDDC has further decided to partner with the Rivers State Government in the construction of the road leading to its new headquarters at the Eastern Bypass axis of Port Harcourt.
“We have also decided to partner on the road project leading to our new head office at the appropriate time. This is one government that has given support to the NDDC. It is on record that it is during his tenure; we have not had kidnapping or obstruction during the construction of the headquarters because of the maximum support from the government and people of Rivers State.
“For this reason, we are here to say thank you, and ask that the cordial relationship will continue and that the subsequent government will toe the line of the governor in bringing life to the people of Rivers State.
“With the attitude of the Rivers State Government, we know this place will be remodelled and put to better use. We have also left behind the four units of lift, water supply unit, and fire service equipment as well as security to prevent vandalism,” he concluded.
