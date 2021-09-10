Niger Delta
Ex-Militants Threaten Protest Over Unpaid Allowances
The Niger Delta region militants have issued a one-week ultimatum to the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government over their August stipends which were allegedly withheld.
The militants who are under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, spoke on Tuesday, through the leader of the Niger Delta Defence Corps (NDDC), John Egbe.
They also accused the government of withholding the August stipends of over 10,000 beneficiaries without any explanations, saying they had faced similar harsh treatments in recent times.
They, however, threatened to go on a protest if their demands were not met on or before the one-week ultimatum.
“The Amnesty Office has paid our stipends for August and over 10,000 beneficiaries have not been paid for a reason best known to the government. We have experienced various unfair treatments under Dikkio since his assumption of office. We will not take it easy this time around and we want our stipends paid within one week or else we will go out for a protest next week.
“Niger Delta is now a peaceful place but Dikkio and his Special Adviser, Mr Alfred Kemepade, want to disturb the peace because of their secret deals. Since 2010, we’ve never experienced what we’re seeing under Dikkio. Last year, the National Security Adviser set up a committee that verified everything in the Amnesty office, but today Dikkio decided to stop the payment of stipends to some beneficiaries.
“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the NSA to send Kemepade out of that office before it is too late because he wants to set Niger Delta ablaze with his evil advice to Dikio,” he said.
Niger Delta
Ultra-Modern Specialist Hospital Excites Ayade
Cross River State governor, Sir Ben Ayade says the state’s 140-bed ultra-modern specialist hospital which is at an advanced stage of completion in Obudu will be a reference point in Africa.
Governor Ayade who was in Obudu to inspect the progress of work at the ultra-modern hospital, said given the reputation of the partners involved, Siemens and Coscharis, it will no doubt be a touchstone in quality healthcare in Africa.
“This is Siemens hospital basically. Siemens is number one in hospital equipment. Even in American hospitals, they have more of Siemens equipment, so we are convinced that our MRI, CT scan, radiology, diagnostics and dialysis equipment will be world-class,” Ayade disclosed.
He said he was convinced the hospital would be a first-class hospital especially given that it will have its own oxygen plant to produce oxygen, even as he disclosed that the hospital would have “a special Covid unit, which will cater to Covid-19 patients in a special way with oxygen fully generated from within the system.”
The hospital is also fitted with a solar power system to guarantee 24-hour power supply, thus not being dependent on the national grid.
On the hospital’s bed capacity, the governor quipped: “We have a total of 120 beds, plus an additional 20 for those who are going into the recovery phase. So we are going to have a total of 140 beds hospital. Massive!
“So I am very excited this hospital will be the reference hospital for Africa, not just Nigeria. Before we took this design, we had studied all the hospitals in Nigeria in terms of all the critical equipments, even in Abuja, both public and private hospitals. We are convinced that the level of sophistication will be unmatched.
“Our dispensary unit has an outdoor station, you drive through, sit in your car and a robot delivers your drugs to you. You swipe your card, get your drugs and you are gone without any human interference. The human element is our secondary phase, should the robotic services fail you.
“We also have a partnership with a German firm for drug revolving programme and also with Canadian team to support us with drugs. Of course, Cross River State has a pharmaceutical company. So we will also be producing drugs as a state. The hospital will also buy drugs from the Calapharm. I think the circle is completely proper and the social benefit is unquantifiable, it’s a thing of joy for me.”
On staffing, the governor disclosed that a team would be sent to Germany for massive training, six months to commissioning.
“We have a lot of Cross River doctors who will be sent to Germany for training to come back here because this is actually Cross-German hospital, a partnership between Cross River State government and Siemens under the catalysis of Coscharis. Our excitement is actually bringing the best hospital in Africa to Obudu.”
Ayade gave reasons why the hospital is sited in Obudu.
According to him, “this is an axis that is lacking in terms of medical care. Abuja is quite extremely out there, Lagos is far out there. And because we are building an international airport here and because Obudu Ranch Resort is a tourist attraction, we have high level, high profile citizens who will be coming on tourism here. The British Canadian University will be taking very elitist students, so we would not want any challenges. We will need a hospital that can provide for these primary footfalls that will serve as the initial base of patronage. I see Benue, Ebonyi, Cross River and some of the South South states coming here because of the sophisticated level of equipment we will have here.”
Niger Delta
ASUU Decries Lack Of Laws To Protect State Universities
Various state governments that have been establishing universities have been charged to back it up with the necessary legislations.
The Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Calabar Zone, Dr. Aniekan Brown, gave the advice while addressing journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Wednesday.
The Union, he said, expressed concern on how states government established state universities without backing same with the laws.
Besides playing politics with it, the union said such portend dangers as most state governors could use it to interfere with the autonomy of the institution.
According to Brown, for most state universities to live to expectation, state governors should stop playing politics with their university system, but follow the laws as recorded in the Universities Miscellaneous Provision Amendment Act of 2012.
“It is worrisome that only seven state-owned universities have their laws in conformity with the Universities Miscellaneous Provision Amendment Act of 2012, while 26 are partially compliant.
“In most of the universities, the non-demonetisation of the Act gives room for the university administrators and governors to trample on the autonomy of the universities by usurping the powers of Governing Councils and the Senate.
“Evidence of this could be gleaned from the manipulation of the composition or non-constitution of Governing Councils. For instance, the Yobe State University law stipulates a five-year single tenure but it was repealed and replaced with a four-year renewable tenure for the position of vice chancellor.
“In Eboyi State University, there is no chancellor and the state government is yet to constitute a new Governing Council since it was dissolved in November 2020. At Enugu State University of Science and Technology, the vice chancellor has acted for 15 months.
“Currently, the autonomy of the Kaduna State University is under intense threat as it is placed under the supervision of both the state Ministry of Finance despite the existence of governing council.
“ASUU therefore calls on all concern to immediately set in motion necessary steps for the domestication of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provision Amendment) Act to allow for exercise of autonomy in these state universities in line with the national and global standards,” he stated.
Brown said another area of concern to the union is funding to state universities, pointing out that most state governors now rely on TETFUND and sometimes divert such money to establish new university.
ASUU urged state governors and university administrators that all hands should be on deck to avert impending crisis in the state owned universities.
Niger Delta
Pastors Lead Anti-Covid-19 Vaccination Protest
Some pastors have staged a protest against the Edo State Government’s decision to stop people that have not taken the Covid-19 vaccines from attending church services.
A government circular surfaced recently which indicated that the state government through the Head of Service had mandated civil servants across the state to either take the vaccines or stay away from office.
A suit was filed by one Charles Osaretin marked FHC/PH/FHR/266/2021 against the governor and five others at a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
The applicant through his counsel, Echezona Etiaba, (SAN), had asked the court to order parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice; for the enforcement of the applicant’s fundamental human rights, and for the leave of court to serve the respondents by publishing the court’s processes in a national daily newspaper.
The judge, Stephen Dalyop Pam, who granted the orders as prayed adjourned the suit till September 10 for a hearing of the substantive motion.
The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, was restrained from enforcing compulsory Covid-19 vaccination directive, restricting unvaccinated persons from attending mass gatherings from September.
Some leaders of the Christian faith in the state led a protest against the government’s compulsory Covid-19 vaccination directive, which makes the presentation of vaccination certificates a ticket to access public places.
Trending
- Niger Delta17 hours ago
Ultra-Modern Specialist Hospital Excites Ayade
- Editorial3 days ago
OML 11 Court Judgment: A Retraction
- Business3 days ago
IPOB’s Sit-At-Home: Customers Stranded As Imo Shuts Banks
- Featured3 days ago
Slaughter Market Demolition, Not Targeted At Any Group, Wike Clarifies
- Business3 days ago
FG, Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber Sign Pact
- Crime/Justice3 days ago
DG Lauds LG Councils Over Compliance With Procurement Law
- Business3 days ago
SEC Moves To Reduce Cost, Targets Profits In Two Years
- News3 days ago
Total Trade In Goods Increased To N12.02trn In Q2, NBS Confirms